Barry lauds Haslam transit proposal

VOL. 41 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 13, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) - Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is lauding Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's proposal to allow cities to hold referendums on adding a sales tax surcharge to pay for mass transit projects.

Officials in the booming Nashville region have identified $6 billion in transit needs over the next 25 years.

Barry says she believes people in Nashville "are willing to pay for a mass transit system that meets the needs of our growing community."

The local-option proposal is part of Haslam's larger plan announced Wednesday to boost transportation funding in the state, largely through a 7-cent tax increase on each gallon of gasoline and 12-cents per gallon on diesel.

Tennessee's sales tax rate is 7 percent, while local governments can charge up to 2.75 percent more.