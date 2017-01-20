VOL. 41 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 20, 2017

Night Market at Nashville’s Farmers Market. Night Market takes place on the 3rd Friday of each month, 5-8 p.m., and features shopping with local makers, activities for families, live music, seasonal adult beverages, and food options from restaurants and food trucks. Check in each month for special events and featured artisans. Information: http://nashvillefarmersmarket.org

THROUGH SUNDAY

Nashville Originals’ Restaurant Week

A biannual event sponsored by Nashville Originals features special prices and menus throughout the week and across the meal times. Participating restaurants include Capitol Grille, Fleet Street Pub, Flyte World Dining and Wine, The Listening Room Cafe, Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, Peg Leg Porker, Provence Breads & Cafe, Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Salsa, Sole Mio and Watermark. Information: http://nashvilleoriginals.com/nashville-restaurant-week/

2017 Nashville Boat & Sportshow

More than 90,000 square feet of boats, accessories, educational opportunities and fun for all ages and experience levels. View and board hundreds of boats from the region’s top dealers, plus take advantage of show specials on the latest marine accessories and electronics. Music City Center, 201 5th Ave. S. Fee: Adults $12, Children 15 and younger free. Information: www.nashvilleboatshow.com

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Salon@615

Special Edition. Veronica Roth will appear in conversation with Sarah Enni, host of the First Draft podcast, to discuss her new book, Carve the Mark. Nashville Children’s Theatre, 25 Middleton St. 6:15 p.m. Fee: $27.50 and includes autographed copy of the book. Information: www.nashvillepubliclibrary.org/salonat615/

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Zoo Run Run

This winter race takes runners and walkers on a 5K adventure throughout the Zoo’s property, including areas not available to the public. Families and children are encouraged to bundle up as they hit the trail. All proceeds from the Zoo Run Run help fund Zoo operations. 1 p.m. Zoo will close to guests, 1:30 p.m. registration & check-in, 3 p.m. race begins, 4 p.m. awards and refreshments. Fees: Adult $40, Child $20. Add Chrono tracking chip - $5. Information: www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/entry/zoo-run-run/instance/1-21-2017

JAN 21-22

Train History Festival

See model trains and learn about train history. Free and open to the public. Montgomery Bell State Park Inn and Conference Center, 1000 Hotel Avenue, Burns. Information: 615 797-9051.

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting

Chamber Midtown’s second stop on the “Tour of Midtown” is Charlotte Pike. Participants will hear about this business community’s history and economic impact on the region. ONEC1TY, 8 City Blvd. Nashville. 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

Williamson County Women in Business

Topic: Focus is the New Productivity featuring Mridu Parikh from Life is Organized. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $30 for Chamber members, $50 for guests, $180 prepaid for the year. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Prince Street Pizza, 123 East Prince Street, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

Chamber North Quarterly Meeting

Chamber North serves Chamber members in the 37207, 37208, 37189, 37218 and 37228 zip codes. This meeting will be held in the “Record Label” room at Pearl-Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School, 904 26th Ave. N. Guests should enter through the front doors and sign in at the front office. Student ambassadors will be present to escort visitors to the meeting room. 8-9:30 a.m. A light breakfast and coffee will be served. This is a free event, but registration is required. Information: nashvillechamber.com

Wilson County State of the County Address

Mayor Randall Hutto’s address will take place at 11:30 a.m., Lebanon Country Club, 1300 Coles Ferry Pike. Information: www.lebanonwilsonchamber.com

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

Supplier Diversity Forum

An interactive forum connecting small, diverse-owned businesses to major Middle Tennessee employers in key industries (construction, manufacturing and distribution) with a commitment to supplier diversity. Learn from successful minority-owned business leaders, engage with decision makers from major companies and build your network of buyers and other suppliers. Music City Center, 201 5th Avenue South, Nashville. Fee: $25 (includes lunch, parking, and networking reception). 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: nashvillechamber.com

Real Estate Investors Network

Notes Focus Group. Local investors meet to discuss investing in real estate-backed notes. The goal is to help each other stay motivated, analyze deals, and discuss strategies. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd., Franklin. Information: www.reintn.org. Additional January opportunities:

– Thursday, Jan. 26: Real Estate Mastermind Book Club. January’s book is part one of “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. 6:30-8:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Town News

Stay connected and be in the know with new happenings, new businesses, new chamber members, government and economic development projects and more. 7:30-8:30 a.m. 149 Public Square. Information: www.lebanonwilsonchamber.com

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

Winter Tea at Historic Amqui Station

Hostesses will entertain with “Afternoon Tea Etiquette” as well as the history and traditions of celebrating the Chinese New Year. Savories and sweets will accompany classical black, green and herbal teas. 1 p.m. in Visitor’s Center. 303 Madison Street, Madison. Reservations are required by Jan. 26. Fee: Adults: $20, 15 and younger: $10. Information: 891-1154.

MONDAY, JAN. 30

Salon@615

Naomi Judd, Book: River of Time. This is a free, ticketed event. Tickets may be obtained on site 30 minutes before show time or in advance online for a $2.50 service fee per ticket. To receive a priority spot in the signing line, you must purchase a copy of River of Time from Parnassus Books. 6:15 p.m. Main Library. Information: www.salon615.org

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Campiones Taste of Chicago, 179 Hancock Street Ste 208, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. A member’s only event. Williamson Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Boulevard, Suite 150, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. Free, registration required. Lunch provided by BurgerFi for the 11:30 event. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Public Affairs Roundtable

An Update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Senator Jack Johnson, State Rep. Charles Sargent, State Rep. Glen Casada and State Rep. Sam Whitson. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program. Williamson County Administrative Complex Auditorium, 1320 West Main Street. Public Affairs Roundtable is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com.

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

Stones River Auto Swap Meet

The Stones River Region AACA swap meet is held the first Sunday in February at the Fairgrounds Nashville. Attendees and vendors come from all over the mid-south and mid-west for what is quickly becoming one of the largest AACA swap meets in the country. Nashville Fairgrounds, 500 Wedgewood Avenue. 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Fee: $7 adults, under 12 free. Information: 295-2400

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Jet’s Pizza, 122 Belvedere Dr. N., 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000