Top Middle Tennessee commercial transactions for 2016

Top commercial real estate sales, 2016, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Davidson County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1215 21st, 3319 West End, 2215 Garland, 2415 Vanderbilt 37232 4/29 Vanderbilt University Medical Center Vanderbilt University $727,311,036 419 3rd 37201 7/26 RB Nashville Sobro I LLC Sobro Hotel Partners LLC $80,261,000 414 Union 37219 5/24 LCP Nashville LLC CFLC Nashville LLC $74,000,000 1901 West End, 107 19th 37203 1/25 Summit Hospitality 127 LLC Noble I Nashville LLC $71,000,000 100 Ridgelake 37209 2/5 Ridgelake Property Investor LLC Ridgelake 560 LLC $63,250,000 304, 306, 310, 316 Bell 4th 37201 3/4 Nashville Hotel Property Corp Mr Hotels LLC $57,770,000 727 Bell 37013 4/6 Passco Overlook Dst Ww Overlook LLC $52,813,500 832 Wedgewood 37203 10/3 Ohi Asset TN Nashville LLC HCRI TN Prop LLC $45,755,665 100 Brentwood, 5424 Edmonson Brentwood 37211 9/9 Arbors of Brentwood Ll LLC Brentwood Gardens Assoc LLC $45,250,000 100 Centerview 37214 8/23 Albany Road-CCE Nashville LLC Commerce Center TN Tower LP $42,500,000 6001 Old Hickory 37076 11/3 Hb Property Owner 4 LP Arbours of Hermitage Gardens Assoc LLC; Firewish Arbours LLC; JF Arbours LLC $38,600,000 7221 Highway 70 37221 9/30 Strata Wyndchase LLC DRA Wyndchase-Bellevue LLC $36,561,815 101 Brixworth 37205 11/10 Metropolitan Nashville LLC Apro II - The Metropolitan - Nashville LLC $35,525,000 307 29th 37203 4/14 SP/LLU Opus 29 LLC LLU Opus 29 LLC $34,400,000 6003 Arbor Lake 37076 2/5 Arbor Lake Property Investor LLC Spinnaker 278 LLC $30,250,000 112, 118 16th, 1516, 1522, 1524, 1528 Demonbreun, 1529 McGavock, 1529, 1531, 1533 Demonbreun 37203 3/29 Bfdmre Demonbreun LLC ECG Demonbreun LLC $29,018,000 10 Century 37214 12/6 Hotel 10 Century LP ESNA Hotel Owner LLC $28,975,786 101, 300 Old Stone Bridge, 1000 Cartwright 37072 8/5 Milburn Spn LLC Mid-West Portfolio Corp; Realty Assoc Iowa Corp $28,500,000 401, 501, 601 Airpark Center, 1400, 1403, 1410, 1420 Donelson 37217 5/19 Sl Airpark LLC; Sl Airpark II LLC Airpark Nashville LLC $27,027,025 5901 Old Hickory 37076 9/30 Strata Waterford LLC Dra Waterford Landing LLC $25,836,678 2501 Powell 37204 6/1 PKD Partnership Tenn Cmx Owner LLC; Bader Carmax TN LLC; Brunson-Kurlander Carmax TN LLC; Charles Hawk Carmax TN LLC; Eggers Carmax TN LLC; Fleming Carmax TN LLC; Garelick Carmax TN LLC; Gazonas Carmax TN LLC; Jung Carmax TN LLC; Latimer Carmax TN LLC; Locust Avenue Carmax TN LLC; Lowe Carmax TN LLC; Meyer Carmax TN LLC; Monticello Carmax TN LLC; Nims Carmax TN LLC; Peterson Carmax TN LLC; Sallows Carmax TN LLC; Shapiro Carmax TN LLC; Shiny Nickel Carmax TN LLC; Thermos Norwich Carmax TN LLC; Garelick Camrax TN LLC; Woodley Carmax TN LLC $24,500,000 2215 Abbott Martin 37215 3/29 Champion Green Hills LLC Village Green Apts Partnership $22,500,000 305, 309, 311 Broadway Broadway 37201 6/14 Tac 305 Lower Broadway LLC Hand Lucy J; Hand Ray $22,100,000 1748 Gallatin 37115 12/22 Harbour Glen Mchenry LLC Rivergate Crossroads LLC $21,300,000 1430, 1501 Hillside, 1508 Edgehill Hillside 37203 10/5 Park At Hillside LLC Park at Hillside W Tic LLC; Park At Hillside 752 Tic LLC $20,300,000 1508 Elm Hill 37210 8/3 Hp Park Investors LLC Summit Holladay Partners LLC I $20,300,000 121, 125, 129 7th, 128, 134 8th, 702 Demonbreun 37203 2/1 7Th Avenue Nashville Hotel Owner LLC First Baptist Church of Nashville $20,000,000 1226 16th 37212 4/14 Sp/Llu Note 16 LLC LLU TN Multifamily Prop LLC $19,325,000 112, 114, 118 7th 37203 3/1 Urban Nashville Robertson Building LLC 10th Avenue Multifamily Partners LLC $18,200,000 832 Royal 37214 11/1 105Nashville LLC Pinnacle Nashville Airport $18,000,000 128 2nd 37201 11/23 Possum Real Estate Holdings LLC Possum Legend LLC $18,000,000 1101 McGavock 37203 3/11 Mcgavock Holdings LLC McGavock Group Partners LLC $16,800,000 1913 Hayes 37203 6/14 Mhf West End V LLC Medcenter Inn I LLC $16,550,000 221 Plus Park 37217 11/17 Shadowbluff Apartments LLC Alliance Pjrt LP $16,500,000 7634, 7616, 7614, 7620, 7632, 7614, 7624 Highway 70 37221 1/5 Bellevue Redev Assoc LP Bellevue Dev LLC $15,750,000 2148 Gallatin 37115 4/28 Monarch Rivergate LLC Garrison Rivergate LLC $15,655,000 6615 Robertson, 1281 Murfreesboro 37209 10/14 Pine Bluff Materials Co LLC; Pb Land LLC Hmt Holdings Inc; Hunter Marine Transport Inc $15,000,000 1281 Murfreesboro 37217 12/22 Worsham Earl S Ir-Airways Plaza LLC $14,700,000 166 McCall, 309, 311, 313, 315, 317 Sunrise, 312 Thuss 37211 4/13 Radnor II LP Radnor Inv LLC $14,500,000 1324 2nd 37208 10/19 Germantown Creative LP Btp Nashville LLC $13,650,000 930 Industrial 37138 5/11 Old Hickory Towers TN LP Old Hickory-Tn/AHPC $13,600,000 810 Lea 37203 7/15 Amg 810 Lea LLC United Methodist Publishing House $13,500,000 1912, 1918, 1922 Broadway 37203 12/19 Vanderbilt University Land Dev.Com Inc $13,250,000 220, 230, 240 Great Circle 37228 1/8 Ic Bp III Holdings Xv LLC Ssms Trademark LLC $13,100,000 8058 Highway 100 37221 8/11 8058 Holdings LLC Soth Owner LLC $12,000,000 509 Lischey, 1217 Foster 37207 7/29 Levy Place LP Metropolitan Dev & Housing Agency $12,000,000 1003 Douglas 37206 9/23 East Nashville LLC Nashville College Inv LLC $12,000,000 2875 Elm Hill 37214 8/24 2875 Holdings LLC Mac Owner LLC $12,000,000 4960 Edmondson 37211 1/25 Mfc - 4960 Edmondson LLC Dkt&R Investors $12,000,000 2416, 2424 21st 37212 10/6 Ecg Midtown LLC Welch Family Real Estate Holdings LLC $11,600,000 54, 56, 58, 60, 62, 64 Music 37203 3/31 Millennium Music Row LLC Fmf Msw LLC $11,585,000 380 Harding 37211 5/4 Pacific Harding LLC Rcp Harding LLC $11,300,000 600 11th 37203 5/13 North Gulch Apartments LLC Bellsouth Telecommunications LLC; Bellsouth Telecommunications Inc $10,000,000 911 Airport Center 37214 11/21 Habanero Partners LLC Focus Hospitality II LLC $10,000,000 915, 1001 Hawkins 37203 11/8 Hawkins Nashville LLC Buntin Jeffrey W $10,000,000 1131, 1137 4th 37210 3/31 Outpost Nashville Owner LLC William B Bass & Sara C Bass Revocable Trust; Bass Cato; Margaret C Bass Family Trust; Bass Margaret C Estate $10,000,000 4982 Edmondson 37211 1/25 MFC-4960 Edmondson LLC Dkt&R Investors $10,000,000 4225 Whites Creek 37189 2/18 Morris Dale C Fontanel Prop LLC $9,867,500 61 Thompson 37211 1/15 Willowbrook Commons Nashville LLC DDR-SAU Nashville Willowbrook LLC; Inland-SAU Nashville Willowbrook LLC $9,500,000 1110 Visco 37210 10/5 BKEP Terminalling LLC Ergon Terminaling Inc $9,444,962 3800 Ezell 37211 8/25 3800 Holdings LLC Haywood Oaks Eight Investors Ltd $9,350,000 61 Thompson 37211 6/22 Willowbrook Commons Station LLC; Fae Willowbrook Commons Station LLC Willowbrook Commons Nashville LLC $9,150,000 49 Music, 900 18th 37203 7/21 2207 Crestmoor Road Partners Schneberger Maria Magdolna; Schneberger Sebastian; Schneberger Susanne; Young Patricia R $9,000,000 2905 Parthenon 37203 7/21 Nashcam Living I LP Nashcam LP $8,674,879 144 2nd 37201 11/16 Tenir LLC Pilcher Partners LP $8,400,000 1803 21st, 2111, 2113 Belcourt 21st 37212 2/4 ECG Belcourt LLC Legacy One; Andrews James David; Andrews Jonathan Douglass; Buckhead Inv LLC $8,300,000 421, 425 5th 37206 11/16 Jimmys Last Laugh LLC Alpha Dev LLC $8,250,000 305 Millwood 37217 9/29 Millwood Nashville LLC Johnston Neal S; Johnson John William Estate; Johnson Emily Elliott; John W Johnson Revocable Living Trust; Brown Roland E Estate; Brown Melna G; J&J Hardin Prop LLC; Johnson Emily; Johnson Holding Co LLC; Hardin Leisha J Estate $8,125,000 600 Cowan 37207 11/2 600 Cowan LP Cargill Inc $8,100,000 114 2nd 37201 6/15 114 Second Avenue North LLC Schatz Walter F; Schatz Mary; Schatz Walter $8,000,000 220 Cliffdale, 2720 Lebanon 37214 9/12 Plaza 2750 LLC IR-Donelson Plaza LLC $7,800,000 720 Royal 37214 12/2 Lodging Prop LLC Moksha Hotels LLC $7,750,001 400 Broadway 37203 1/8 400 Broadway Holdings LLC Sanderson Ruble; Sanderson Brenda $7,500,000 10 Quality 37207 9/22 Pasture LLC McCann Steel Co Inc $7,500,000 2300 Charlotte 37203 3/14 2200 Charlotte Avenue LLC Charlotte 2300 LLC $7,500,000 1921 Greenwood 37206 1/25 MFC-1921 Greenwood LLC Howe Garden Apartments LLC $7,500,000 1207 Grundy 37203 7/25 114 Re Inv LLC Grundy Street Trust; Hazelwood Victor Suc Trustee $7,400,000 1400 Adams 37208 11/22 Gateway TBR Hammer Mill LLC Nashville Wholesale Moulding Co Inc $7,350,000 640 Massman 37210 12/15 KJ Massman LLC Parsons Nashville $7,200,000 121 3rd 37201 10/6 119 South LLC Smith Edward L; Smith Karen D $7,115,000 2426 Brick Church 37207 4/25 191 III Cube Trinity Sub LLC Storage Pros I-65 At Trinity LLC $7,081,592 2924 Sidco 37204 10/17 Oak Barrel Office Building LLC Horrell Prop Inc $7,000,000 5555 Edmondson 37211 5/16 Stewart Family LP Richland Oaks Apartments LP $6,926,345 602 9th 37203 11/14 Sachchidanand Hotel Gulch LLC Bravo Dev LLC $6,900,000 7620 Highway 70 37221 1/5 Crescent Bellevue LLC Bellevue Redev Assoc LP $6,740,000 3308 John Mallette 37218 4/25 191 III Cube Bordeaux Sub LLC Storage Pros Bordeaux LLC $6,712,196 443 Allen 37214 7/6 Keenan Partnership TRP Point Place II LLC $6,700,000 500 Cartwright 37072 12/15 Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc KC Investors LLC $6,600,000 50 Rachel 37214 5/20 Hp Sherrill III Lllp Harding Place Partners LLC $6,580,000 5316 Mount View 37013 6/17 Ayesh Omar LNR Partners LLC $6,300,000 121 21st 37203 9/28 HE Nashville LLC 21St Plaza Partners $6,285,000 222 3rd 37201 5/26 Nashville Owner LLC 21C Nashville LLC $6,192,585 2101 Antioch 37013 9/20 Extra Space Prop 131 LLC ESS Prisa II LLC $6,080,000 5600 Charlotte 37209 11/23 CF Net Lease Portfolio III Dst Walgreen Co $6,066,155 400 Collins Park 37013 10/18 Jam LLC Collins Park Hotel Gp $6,000,000 2301 21st 37212 9/22 Rrmps Partners Tennessee Medical Assoc $6,000,000 1101 Chadwell, 610, 616 Due West, 1022, 1102, 1106 Graybar 37115 6/8 Due West Towers LLC Institute In Basic Life Principles Inc $6,000,000 1512 Elm Hill 37210 8/3 Commodore Partners LLC Summit Holladay Partners LLC I $5,995,000 330 Commerce 37201 10/6 ACH Collins LLC Claritas Capital Real Estate-CMT LLC; Csnp Trust; CSNP WDS Irrevocable Trust; CSNP BRS Irrevocable Trust; TRP 300 Commerce Street LLC $5,766,090 421 Broadway 37203 8/24 421 Broadway LLC Sedona Sun LLC $5,750,000 1120 Menzler 37210 6/1 HG Prop LLC Leeko LLC $5,725,000 3939 Central 37076 7/26 HCA Health Services of TN Inc Summit Medical Mgmt Gp $5,700,000 2105 Elm Hill 37210 7/1 Elm Hill Mgmt LLC Airlane LLC $5,600,000 3325 Perimeter Hill 37211 7/22 Peacock Kimberly Lott; Lott Jeff Slaughter Albany Road-Perimeter Hill LLC $5,550,000 601 11th, 1105 Clifton, 1118 Jo Johnston 37203 4/8 Lifeway Christian Resources of The Southern Baptist Convention Capitol View Joint Venture $5,500,480 409 Broadway 37203 1/29 JBW Holdings LLC Lawrence Ida Frances Estate $5,500,000 301 Perimeter Park 37211 9/1 3 LS Prop Inc Perimeter One Venture $5,500,000 349 21st 37203 3/31 Pacific-35th & Peoria LLC Metropolitan Government of Nashville $5,450,000 2900 Vanderbilt 37212 12/5 Vanderbilt University 2900 Vanderbilt Place Partners $5,437,040 636 Grassmere 37211 10/19 636 Grassmere Park Drive Assoc LP Dixie Graphics Inc $5,387,372 2819 Nolensville 37211 10/28 Sarex Aa LLC Vincent Jameson Family LP $5,371,335 1703, 1705, 1707, 1709, 1715, 1729 Rosa L Parks, 1702, 1704, 1706 Nassau 37208 6/1 BH2-Nashville Parks A LLC Roadmaster GP $5,350,000 917 Bell 37013 7/26 CV LHF LLC CRJ Event Center LLC $5,300,000 1301 Bell 37013 6/9 Snyder Prop III LLC Spirit WG Antioch TN LLC; Cole WG Antioch TN LLC $5,241,935 2685 Hartford 37210 9/30 Whitsett Property LLC Johnston Neal S; Johnson Emily; Johnson John William Estate; John W Johnson Revocable Living Trust; Brown Melna G; Brown Roland E Estate; Johnson Holding Co LLC; Hardin Prop At Hartford House LLC $5,200,000 110 Interstate, 201 Woodland 37213 3/1 Woodland Partners LP Thurman Morris A Jr; Leach Charles A; Thurman Morris Jr $5,177,550 777 8th 37203 8/31 Broadstone South Gulch LLC Stillman Mark Executor; Stillman Gladys C Estate; Stillman Gladys Estate $5,151,614 1020 Thompson 37217 1/14 1020 Thompson Place Holdings LLC Crestview Ltd $5,081,000 5581 Franklin Pike 37027 5/10 Mantra Hotel LLC BW Brentwood Inc $5,025,000 4529 Nolensville 37211 2/10 Valor Collegiate Academies JC Sun Inv Inc $5,000,000 1216 Gallatin 37206 6/17 Ck Spacemax Nashville LLC Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust $5,000,000 5244 Hickory Hollow 37013 3/31 Cv Hickory Hollow LLC Sears Roebuck & Co $5,000,000 118 12th 37203 3/18 Kbh One LLC McGavock Group Partners LLC $5,000,000

Williamson County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1505 Landings 37027 5/18 Star Brentwood LLC VR Landings at Brentwood GP LLC; VR Landings at Brentwood Limited Partnership $110,000,000 7100 Commerce 37027 5/24 Cool Springs Commons Office LLC PEM Cool Springs 1 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 10 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 11 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 12 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 13 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 14 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 15 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 16 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 17 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 18 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 19 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 2 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 20 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 21 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 22 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 23 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 24 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 25 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 26 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 27 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 28 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 29 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 3 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 30 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 31 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 32 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 33 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 34 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 4 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 5 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 6 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 7 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 8 LLC; PEM Cool Springs $58,265,000 Artessa 37067 12/9 SP Llu Artessa LLC Artessa Franklin LLC $57,500,000 113, 117 Seaboard 37067 6/17 SCG Dover Centre LLC FPRO 901LLC; FPRO 902 LLC; FPRO 903 LLC; FPRO 904 LLC; FPRO 905 LLC; FPRO 906 LLC; FPRO 907 LLC; FPRO 908 LLC; FPRO 909 LLC; FPRO 910 LLC; FPRO 911 LLC; FPRO 912 LLC; FPRO 913 LLC; FPRO 914 LLC; FPRO 915 LLC; FPRO 916 LLC; FPRO 917 LLC $44,500,000 633 Frazier 37067 6/30 30 West Pershing LLC Oscar Prop Trust $37,784,627 1000 Champions 37064 9/23 River Oaks Apartments LLC Svf TN River Oaks LLC $36,300,000 801 Crescent Centre 37067 8/1 Cool Springs Corporate Centre LLC Five Corporate Centre Acq Co $35,829,746 830 Crescent Centre 37067 8/1 Cool Springs Corporate Centre LLC Six Corporate Centre Acq Co $35,407,811 800 Crescent Centre 37067 8/1 Cool Springs Corporate Centre LLC Three Corporate Centre Acq Co $31,494,298 810 Crescent Centre 37067 8/1 Cool Springs Corporate Centre LLC Four Corporate Centre Acq Co $31,262,564 840 Crescent Centre 37067 8/1 Cool Springs Corporate Centre LLC Seven Corporate Centre Acq Co $31,005,581 217, 225 Bedford, 2105 Edward Curd 37064 4/29 Vanderbilt University Medical Center Vanderbilt University $28,957,605 9000 Overlook 37027 3/11 LBG Music City LLC Tuckers Hotel Inv LLC $28,500,000 110 Rush, 1130 McEwan Rush 37067 1/6 NR Mcewen Property Owner LLC SLC Mcewen Land Holdings LLC $27,000,000 3021 Del Rio 37069 5/20 Harding Ventures LLC Rogers Farm LLC $20,353,900 7109 Springs 37067 6/20 PHG Franklin LLC MHF Cool Springs IV LLC $16,970,000 5409 Maryland 37027 11/22 Albany Road Gp LLC Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada $16,000,000 1009, 1021 Windcross 37067 9/2 Windcross Realty II LLC Pugliese Paul M; Windcross Realty $15,965,381 5217 Maryland 37027 10/14 5217 Maryland Way LLC Premier Building LLC $11,345,200 1870 General George Patton 37067 4/4 Horn Usa Inc Up III (Patton) LLC $10,635,875 9315 Crockett 37027 1/19 Witherspoon Holt LLC Brentwood United Methodist Church Inc; Witherspoon Charles W Jr $10,500,000 115 Eastpark 37027 11/22 Albany Road Mpc LLC Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada $10,000,000 1715 Old Hillsboro 37069 10/18 Sunny Meadows LLC Campbell Stewart Jr Legacy Trust $10,000,000 4911, 4913, 4915, 4917 Main 37174 10/26 Career Lofts Laguna Niguel LLC TN Spring Hill Wilkes LLC $9,765,000 900 Heritage 37027 1/8 Park Center Partnership Heritage Retirement Facilities LLC $9,604,951 900 Heritage 37027 1/8 Park Center Partnership II Heritage Retirement Facilities LLC $9,339,725 201, 205, 305 Millersprings 37064 8/3 205 Miller Franklin LLC Walgreen Co $9,150,000 5501 Virginia 37027 4/5 Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership Virginia Springs Inv LLC $9,000,000 2001 Mallory 37067 10/28 Cspp Owner LLC HRT of TN LLC $8,760,000 1595 Mallory 37027 4/18 Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism Inc Quest Sports Center LLC $7,540,000 1050 Campbell Station 37174 6/7 MSC Campbell Station LLC Dp Holdings LLC $6,825,000 1650 Murfreesboro 37067 1/29 Franklin Office Reserve Holdings LP Offices Reserve At Cross Creek LLC $6,350,000 200 Beasley 37064 9/23 200 Beasley Property L P Apg Partners LLC; Arka Franklin I L P $6,000,000 5495 Big East Fork 37064 11/7 Oppenheimer Jonathan East Fork Farms LLC $5,510,000 122 Seaboard 37067 1/28 Cornerstone Childcare Project LLC Grow & Learn III LLC $5,500,000 0 Carothers 37064 12/2 Crescent Lockwood Mf LLC Crescent Lockwood LLC $4,780,000 7612, 7616, 7620, 7624 Nolensville 37135 10/14 Nolensville 162 LLC Sanford Cheryl; Sanford G T III; Sanford Gary; Sanford Lessia J; Sanford Phillip T $4,750,000 6281 McDaniel 37046 9/7 Propst Realty Nashville LLC Ingram David B $4,500,000 1718 Galleria 37067 4/26 1718 Galleria Blvd LLC ARCP Rl Portfolio IX LLC $4,157,291 501, 1000 Corporate Centre 37067 4/18 Meridian Hotel Partners LLC Boyle CC Franklin L P; Boyle CC Franklin LLC; Boyle Cool Springs Joint Venture; Boyle North Company LLC; Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company $4,000,000 5204 Maryland 37027 12/2 Bayrock Seven LLC Bayrock Inv Co; Bayrock Inv Co LLC $3,888,888 5204 Maryland 37027 12/2 Campbell Stewart Jr Legacy Trust Bayrock Seven LLC $3,888,888 2654 Clayton Arnold 37179 4/28 Williamson County Board of Education Mbsc Bridgemore LLC $3,868,014 1214 Liberty 37067 10/31 Tri Star Energy LLC SS Mcewen LLC $3,809,322 0 Liberty 37064 5/2 LC Partnership LLC SSI Carothers LLC $3,800,000 4038 Clovercroft 37067 2/5 Franklin Christian Church Sonia Family Trust $3,800,000 313 Downs 37064 2/16 Dixie Sherman Concrete Industries Inc Delay William T; PKD Partnership $3,720,000 334 Main 37064 9/30 FC Franklin LLC 334 Main St Partners; Anderson Travis S $3,620,000 118 Seaboard 37067 2/16 Workforce Essentials Inc Melia Kenneth M; Melia Susan K $3,600,000 204 Mallory 37027 8/31 Sonic Dev LLC Tennsco Corp $3,509,075 6420 Murray 37027 8/17 Murray Lane Dev LLC May Helen S $3,500,000 4063 Old Hillsboro 37064 8/16 Schaedle Robert G Bright Hour LLC $3,400,000 1708 Berrys Chapel 37069 4/14 Farrington Joseph M; Farrington Shannon W Kelley Kenneth A; Kelley Lori J $3,300,000 203 Mallory 37027 4/14 Sev Mallory II LLC Tennsco Corp $3,269,000 3015 Belshire Village 37174 6/27 MSDN Holdings LLC Bancorpsouth Bank $3,200,000 111 Del Rio 37064 3/4 Medright LLC Del Rio LLC $3,200,000 101 Creekstone 37064 2/4 101 Creekstone Blvd LLC Rbc Center II Gp $3,185,000 101 Creekstone 37064 2/4 Creekstone & Royal Oaks LLC Rbc Center II Gp $3,153,150 2555 York 37135 2/9 CCD Oldsmith Singleton LLC Singleton Jacqueline; Singleton Jim M $3,132,400 400 Main 37064 6/24 Williamson County Convention & Visitors Bureau Inc Given Prop L P; Shmerling; Shmerling Michael D $3,100,000 0 Old Hillsboro 37064 7/20 Sunny Meadows LLC Helping Hands Support Inc; Lawrence Melinda Mcalister $3,100,000 7101 Sharondale 37027 9/14 Melrose Investors LLC Grove Park Ventures LLC $3,070,000 2421 Lewisburg, 4828 Ash Hill Lewisburg 37174 5/19 Treemont Prop III LLC Eubank Robert Dodson (Estate Of) $3,050,000 0 Edward Curd 37067 3/2 Williamson County Hospital District; Williamson Medical Center Middle TN Rehab Hospital LLC $3,000,000 205 Eddy 37064 6/24 Franklin 240 LLC Artisan Campus At Franklin LLC $3,000,000 4910 Main 37174 5/2 MSDN Holdings LLC Spring Hill Shops LLC $3,000,000 1715 Old Hillsboro 37069 10/18 Sunny Meadows LLC Campbell Shanan L (Tr); Campbell Stewart Jr Legacy Trust $3,000,000

Rutherford County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price Colonial Town 37086 1/25 Grand Oak Acquisition LP Grand Oak 1 LLC $49,600,000 314 Chaney 37167 1/7 Star Stoneridge LLC Fireside Mgmt II LLC; Fireside Stoneridge LLC $47,750,000 210 Hillwood 37128 3/22 WW Stoneridge Farms L P Bes Stoneridge Fund Ix LLC; Bes Stoneridge Fund X LLC; SGB Beverly LLC $46,500,000 437 Sanford 37086 1/6 Big Box Property Owner A LLC Exeter 437 New Sanford LLC $33,950,000 261 Barfield Crescent 37128 11/3 BW Parkside Owner LLC Arium Parkside LLC $30,000,000 400 Sanford 37086 12/16 Prologis-Exchange 400 New Sanford Road LLC 400 Ns Road Acquisition LLC $27,850,000 2100 Midway 37167 1/6 Big Box Property Owner B LLC Exeter 2100 Midway LLC $23,300,000 206 Sue Ellen 37086 8/25 Yes Companies Wfc LLC Yes Companies LLC $22,521,673 2250 Midway 37167 1/6 Big Box Property Owner B LLC Exeter 2250 Midway LLC $20,550,000 4175 Franklin 37128 5/20 New Market - Victory Village LLC SF Victory Village Gp LLC; SF Victory Village LP $15,550,000 3621 Manson 37129 5/2 DKT&R Investors Polestar TN Murfreesboro (Fortress) LLC $14,858,956 552 Thompson 37129 9/16 Oaks Retail Partners G P Redus Tn-All LLC $12,750,000 2723 New Salem 37128 8/29 Mr Hotels LLC Murfreesboro 99 Partners GP; Parkland Prop LLC $12,395,845 702, 704 Enon Springs 8/18 Yes Companies Fred LLC Yes Companies LLC $10,873,149 461 Waldron, 702 Jessica 37086 2/17 Amsdell Storage Ventures Xl LLC BGS America LLC $10,480,000 1325 Heil Quaker 37086 7/1 Gear Interchange Dc #17 LLC 1325 Heil Quaker Boulevard LLC $8,900,000 880 Butler 37127 9/23 Turn Point Partners 880 Butler General Partnership; Wolcott Randy J $8,220,000 1960 Old Fort 37129 2/23 PMAT Martketplace LLC Bear Stearns Comm Mortgage Securities Inc Etc $7,500,000 1306 Bradyville 37130 10/19 Bradyville Gp Ecg Stones Creek LLC $6,820,000 2365 Church 37130 4/26 191 III Cube Murfreesboro Sub LLC Storage Pros Murfreesboro LLC $6,342,800 1632-1678 Memorial 37130 5/2 Northfield Crossing LLC Northfield Crossing Partners L P; Scaffide Sam A $5,800,000 1335 Bradyville 37130 12/29 1335 Limited Partnership Fah-Abbington Murfreesboro LLC; Fah-Abbington-Murfreesboro LLC $5,500,000 2528 Old Fort 37128 12/20 IGF Inv Grade Fund I L P Airport Plaza-Green Acres LLC $5,075,000 840 State Route 5/6 Rhb LLC Phillips Regina; Phillips Shelah Jr $4,850,000 2395 New Salem 37128 7/1 Mr Hotels LLC Alliant Partners II G P; Rosenblum Keith $4,650,000 2705 Old Fort 37128 3/28 St Andrews Place Center LLC Dmarc 2007-Cd5 Old Fort LLC $4,625,250 1323 Broad 37129 9/2 Westport/Tr Storage TN Venture Gp AC SS Fund I Murfreesboro LLC $4,575,548 2150 Broad 37129 11/15 Ozark Automotive Distributors Inc General Electric Company $4,434,000 1401 Van Cleve 37129 9/21 Inv Partners LLC Womack Ben; Womack Melanie W $4,422,500 1705 Old Fort 37129 6/24 Realty Income Prop 22 LLC Northern Tool Murfreesboro LLC $4,367,742 5002 Broad 37129 12/6 Craig Deborah Wallace Link Georganne Wallace; Rowan Pamela Wallace; Sanford Heidi Wallace; Sheridan Penelope Wallace; Wallace Scott Hickman; Wallace Sherrie Marie; Wallace Tamara Ann; Wallace Wendy Elizabeth; Wallace William Guy III $4,050,000 607 Broad 37130 11/30 Batson Cypress Family LLC; Cypress Batson Family LLC Pooler Richard K Inc $4,000,000 1404 Gateway 37129 1/27 Cornerstone Childcare Project LLC Grow & Learn II LLC $4,000,000 1968 Old Fort 37129 4/13 Mdc Coast 4 LLC New Private Restaurant Prop LLC $3,894,220 5002 Broad 37129 12/28 Springboard Landings Inc Craig Deborah Wallace $3,630,000 2007, 2039, 2047 Wilkinson, 2019 Manson 37129 6/23 Polaris Hospital Holdings LLC Johnson Fred; Johnson Fred David $3,500,000 115 Thompson 37129 9/29 Anchor Murfreesboro 2 LLC Young Mens Christian Assoc of Middle Tenn $3,500,000 New Paul 37086 10/3 CPDC Centrepointe Holdings Phase 3 LLC Patriot LLC $3,490,000 3222 Blackman 37129 9/9 Shelton Square LLC Blackman Road Prop LLC $3,352,250 202 Enon Springs 37167 8/11 202 Enon Springs Road East LLC Rutherford County Real Estate Investors LLC $3,278,600 3055 Avenue 37129 5/11 Nic Vintage Avenue LLC Gatton C M Trust; Gatton C M Tr $3,170,000 Highway 99 37130 9/7 Bell Tower Inv LLC Kulikowski Tracey Bell $3,083,410 Highway 99 37130 9/7 Bell Tower Inv LLC Bell Lori J $3,083,410 1745 Old Fort 37129 1/5 Broadstone Rl Portfolio LLC ARCP RL Portfolio VII LLC $3,062,604 1201 Bridgestone 37086 10/7 Bramco Prop Inc Mitchell Charlie B Jr $3,037,000

Sumner County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 298, 300, 302, 310 Indian Lake 37075 3/14 USPG Indian Lake LLC IA Hendrsnvlle Indian Lake L L C $37,000,000 438 Water 37066 7/5 Gallatin Property LLC Gallatin Healthcare Prop LLC $16,000,000 231 New Shackle Island 37075 5/3 Pacific Reserve LLC PE Pheasant Run Gp $12,250,000 900 Tiffany 37075 1/26 MBC - 900 Tiffany LLC Keenan Partnership $9,470,000 670, 674-696 Nashville 37066 2/10 Tn Equities LLC Wood Gallatin Center LLC $9,000,000 1559 New Highway 52 37186 10/5 OHI Asset Westmorlnd LLC HCRI TN Prop LLC $8,504,591 Saundersville 37075 4/29 CMH Parks Inc Willowbrooke Hendrsnvlle LLC $8,055,000 209 Hancock 37066 3/7 PS Southeast One Inc Maple Street Prop LLC $5,000,000 825 Nashville 37066 5/13 Eatherly J D B&W Gallatin LLC $4,850,000 0 31E Hwy 37066 4/29 CMH Parks Inc Goodall Inc Builders $4,187,956 1345, 1361, 1395, 1413, 1431, 1455, 1473, 1525 Center Point, 102, 103, 104, 106, 108 Coach Light, 1012, 1024 Farm Ridge, 102, 103, 106, 109, 111, 112, 115, 117, 118, 120, 122, 123, 124, 127, 133, 135, 137, 139, 141 Manor, 1057, 1068 Mansker Farm, 112 Sorrel 37066 7/22 Chandler Residential LLC Huggins Mary Anne; Poindexter Betty Wright; Poindexter Floyd $3,750,000 1088, 1089, 1090, 1091, 1092, 1324, 1348 Reynard, 1265, 1266, 1267, 1269, 1272, 1273, 1274, 1275, 1276, 1483, 1486, 1487, 1491, 1492, 1493, 1494 Vinings 37066 4/29 CMH Parks Inc Goodall Inc Builders $3,286,163 908 Cardinal 37075 10/13 Retreat At Indian Lake LLC Dana H White Trust $3,225,000 908 Cardinal 37075 10/13 Retreat At Indian Lake LLC Hall Jennie $3,225,000 Sam Houston 37066 4/26 Gallatin Leased Housing Assoc I Limited Partnership Park Village Gallatin Partners L P $3,161,200 134 Walton Ferry 37075 3/17 Assured Storage of Hendrsnvlle LLC Walton Ferry Partners LLC $3,150,000 1550 Airport 37066 10/18 Bennett Tool & Die LLC Weir Slurry Group Inc $3,100,000

Wilson County