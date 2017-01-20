Top Middle Tennessee commercial transactions for 2016

Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
Top commercial real estate sales, 2016, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

AddressZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
1215 21st, 3319 West End, 2215 Garland, 2415 Vanderbilt 37232 4/29 Vanderbilt University Medical Center Vanderbilt University $727,311,036
419 3rd 37201 7/26 RB Nashville Sobro I LLC Sobro Hotel Partners LLC $80,261,000
414 Union 37219 5/24 LCP Nashville LLC CFLC Nashville LLC $74,000,000
1901 West End, 107 19th 37203 1/25 Summit Hospitality 127 LLC Noble I Nashville LLC $71,000,000
100 Ridgelake 37209 2/5 Ridgelake Property Investor LLC Ridgelake 560 LLC $63,250,000
304, 306, 310, 316 Bell 4th 37201 3/4 Nashville Hotel Property Corp Mr Hotels LLC $57,770,000
727 Bell 37013 4/6 Passco Overlook Dst Ww Overlook LLC $52,813,500
832 Wedgewood 37203 10/3 Ohi Asset TN Nashville LLC HCRI TN Prop LLC $45,755,665
100 Brentwood, 5424 Edmonson Brentwood 37211 9/9 Arbors of Brentwood Ll LLC Brentwood Gardens Assoc LLC $45,250,000
100 Centerview 37214 8/23 Albany Road-CCE Nashville LLC Commerce Center TN Tower LP $42,500,000
6001 Old Hickory 37076 11/3 Hb Property Owner 4 LP Arbours of Hermitage Gardens Assoc LLC; Firewish Arbours LLC; JF Arbours LLC $38,600,000
7221 Highway 70 37221 9/30 Strata Wyndchase LLC DRA Wyndchase-Bellevue LLC $36,561,815
101 Brixworth 37205 11/10 Metropolitan Nashville LLC Apro II - The Metropolitan - Nashville LLC $35,525,000
307 29th 37203 4/14 SP/LLU Opus 29 LLC LLU Opus 29 LLC $34,400,000
6003 Arbor Lake 37076 2/5 Arbor Lake Property Investor LLC Spinnaker 278 LLC $30,250,000
112, 118 16th, 1516, 1522, 1524, 1528 Demonbreun, 1529 McGavock, 1529, 1531, 1533 Demonbreun 37203 3/29 Bfdmre Demonbreun LLC ECG Demonbreun LLC $29,018,000
10 Century 37214 12/6 Hotel 10 Century LP ESNA Hotel Owner LLC $28,975,786
101, 300 Old Stone Bridge, 1000 Cartwright 37072 8/5 Milburn Spn LLC Mid-West Portfolio Corp; Realty Assoc Iowa Corp $28,500,000
401, 501, 601 Airpark Center, 1400, 1403, 1410, 1420 Donelson 37217 5/19 Sl Airpark LLC; Sl Airpark II LLC Airpark Nashville LLC $27,027,025
5901 Old Hickory 37076 9/30 Strata Waterford LLC Dra Waterford Landing LLC $25,836,678
2501 Powell 37204 6/1 PKD Partnership Tenn Cmx Owner LLC; Bader Carmax TN LLC; Brunson-Kurlander Carmax TN LLC; Charles Hawk Carmax TN LLC; Eggers Carmax TN LLC; Fleming Carmax TN LLC; Garelick Carmax TN LLC; Gazonas Carmax TN LLC; Jung Carmax TN LLC; Latimer Carmax TN LLC; Locust Avenue Carmax TN LLC; Lowe Carmax TN LLC; Meyer Carmax TN LLC; Monticello Carmax TN LLC; Nims Carmax TN LLC; Peterson Carmax TN LLC; Sallows Carmax TN LLC; Shapiro Carmax TN LLC; Shiny Nickel Carmax TN LLC; Thermos Norwich Carmax TN LLC; Garelick Camrax TN LLC; Woodley Carmax TN LLC $24,500,000
2215 Abbott Martin 37215 3/29 Champion Green Hills LLC Village Green Apts Partnership $22,500,000
305, 309, 311 Broadway Broadway 37201 6/14 Tac 305 Lower Broadway LLC Hand Lucy J; Hand Ray $22,100,000
1748 Gallatin 37115 12/22 Harbour Glen Mchenry LLC Rivergate Crossroads LLC $21,300,000
1430, 1501 Hillside, 1508 Edgehill Hillside 37203 10/5 Park At Hillside LLC Park at Hillside W Tic LLC; Park At Hillside 752 Tic LLC $20,300,000
1508 Elm Hill 37210 8/3 Hp Park Investors LLC Summit Holladay Partners LLC I $20,300,000
121, 125, 129 7th, 128, 134 8th, 702 Demonbreun 37203 2/1 7Th Avenue Nashville Hotel Owner LLC First Baptist Church of Nashville $20,000,000
1226 16th 37212 4/14 Sp/Llu Note 16 LLC LLU TN Multifamily Prop LLC $19,325,000
112, 114, 118 7th 37203 3/1 Urban Nashville Robertson Building LLC 10th Avenue Multifamily Partners LLC $18,200,000
832 Royal 37214 11/1 105Nashville LLC Pinnacle Nashville Airport $18,000,000
128 2nd 37201 11/23 Possum Real Estate Holdings LLC Possum Legend LLC $18,000,000
1101 McGavock 37203 3/11 Mcgavock Holdings LLC McGavock Group Partners LLC $16,800,000
1913 Hayes 37203 6/14 Mhf West End V LLC Medcenter Inn I LLC $16,550,000
221 Plus Park 37217 11/17 Shadowbluff Apartments LLC Alliance Pjrt LP $16,500,000
7634, 7616, 7614, 7620, 7632, 7614, 7624 Highway 70 37221 1/5 Bellevue Redev Assoc LP Bellevue Dev LLC $15,750,000
2148 Gallatin 37115 4/28 Monarch Rivergate LLC Garrison Rivergate LLC $15,655,000
6615 Robertson, 1281 Murfreesboro 37209 10/14 Pine Bluff Materials Co LLC; Pb Land LLC Hmt Holdings Inc; Hunter Marine Transport Inc $15,000,000
1281 Murfreesboro 37217 12/22 Worsham Earl S Ir-Airways Plaza LLC $14,700,000
166 McCall, 309, 311, 313, 315, 317 Sunrise, 312 Thuss 37211 4/13 Radnor II LP Radnor Inv LLC $14,500,000
1324 2nd 37208 10/19 Germantown Creative LP Btp Nashville LLC $13,650,000
930 Industrial 37138 5/11 Old Hickory Towers TN LP Old Hickory-Tn/AHPC $13,600,000
810 Lea 37203 7/15 Amg 810 Lea LLC United Methodist Publishing House $13,500,000
1912, 1918, 1922 Broadway 37203 12/19 Vanderbilt University Land Dev.Com Inc $13,250,000
220, 230, 240 Great Circle 37228 1/8 Ic Bp III Holdings Xv LLC Ssms Trademark LLC $13,100,000
8058 Highway 100 37221 8/11 8058 Holdings LLC Soth Owner LLC $12,000,000
509 Lischey, 1217 Foster 37207 7/29 Levy Place LP Metropolitan Dev & Housing Agency $12,000,000
1003 Douglas 37206 9/23 East Nashville LLC Nashville College Inv LLC $12,000,000
2875 Elm Hill 37214 8/24 2875 Holdings LLC Mac Owner LLC $12,000,000
4960 Edmondson 37211 1/25 Mfc - 4960 Edmondson LLC Dkt&R Investors $12,000,000
2416, 2424 21st 37212 10/6 Ecg Midtown LLC Welch Family Real Estate Holdings LLC $11,600,000
54, 56, 58, 60, 62, 64 Music 37203 3/31 Millennium Music Row LLC Fmf Msw LLC $11,585,000
380 Harding 37211 5/4 Pacific Harding LLC Rcp Harding LLC $11,300,000
600 11th 37203 5/13 North Gulch Apartments LLC Bellsouth Telecommunications LLC; Bellsouth Telecommunications Inc $10,000,000
911 Airport Center 37214 11/21 Habanero Partners LLC Focus Hospitality II LLC $10,000,000
915, 1001 Hawkins 37203 11/8 Hawkins Nashville LLC Buntin Jeffrey W $10,000,000
1131, 1137 4th 37210 3/31 Outpost Nashville Owner LLC William B Bass & Sara C Bass Revocable Trust; Bass Cato; Margaret C Bass Family Trust; Bass Margaret C Estate $10,000,000
4982 Edmondson 37211 1/25 MFC-4960 Edmondson LLC Dkt&R Investors $10,000,000
4225 Whites Creek 37189 2/18 Morris Dale C Fontanel Prop LLC $9,867,500
61 Thompson 37211 1/15 Willowbrook Commons Nashville LLC DDR-SAU Nashville Willowbrook LLC; Inland-SAU Nashville Willowbrook LLC $9,500,000
1110 Visco 37210 10/5 BKEP Terminalling LLC Ergon Terminaling Inc $9,444,962
3800 Ezell 37211 8/25 3800 Holdings LLC Haywood Oaks Eight Investors Ltd $9,350,000
61 Thompson 37211 6/22 Willowbrook Commons Station LLC; Fae Willowbrook Commons Station LLC Willowbrook Commons Nashville LLC $9,150,000
49 Music, 900 18th 37203 7/21 2207 Crestmoor Road Partners Schneberger Maria Magdolna; Schneberger Sebastian; Schneberger Susanne; Young Patricia R $9,000,000
2905 Parthenon 37203 7/21 Nashcam Living I LP Nashcam LP $8,674,879
144 2nd 37201 11/16 Tenir LLC Pilcher Partners LP $8,400,000
1803 21st, 2111, 2113 Belcourt 21st 37212 2/4 ECG Belcourt LLC Legacy One; Andrews James David; Andrews Jonathan Douglass; Buckhead Inv LLC $8,300,000
421, 425 5th 37206 11/16 Jimmys Last Laugh LLC Alpha Dev LLC $8,250,000
305 Millwood 37217 9/29 Millwood Nashville LLC Johnston Neal S; Johnson John William Estate; Johnson Emily Elliott; John W Johnson Revocable Living Trust; Brown Roland E Estate; Brown Melna G; J&J Hardin Prop LLC; Johnson Emily; Johnson Holding Co LLC; Hardin Leisha J Estate $8,125,000
600 Cowan 37207 11/2 600 Cowan LP Cargill Inc $8,100,000
114 2nd 37201 6/15 114 Second Avenue North LLC Schatz Walter F; Schatz Mary; Schatz Walter $8,000,000
220 Cliffdale, 2720 Lebanon 37214 9/12 Plaza 2750 LLC IR-Donelson Plaza LLC $7,800,000
720 Royal 37214 12/2 Lodging Prop LLC Moksha Hotels LLC $7,750,001
400 Broadway 37203 1/8 400 Broadway Holdings LLC Sanderson Ruble; Sanderson Brenda $7,500,000
10 Quality 37207 9/22 Pasture LLC McCann Steel Co Inc $7,500,000
2300 Charlotte 37203 3/14 2200 Charlotte Avenue LLC Charlotte 2300 LLC $7,500,000
1921 Greenwood 37206 1/25 MFC-1921 Greenwood LLC Howe Garden Apartments LLC $7,500,000
1207 Grundy 37203 7/25 114 Re Inv LLC Grundy Street Trust; Hazelwood Victor Suc Trustee $7,400,000
1400 Adams 37208 11/22 Gateway TBR Hammer Mill LLC Nashville Wholesale Moulding Co Inc $7,350,000
640 Massman 37210 12/15 KJ Massman LLC Parsons Nashville $7,200,000
121 3rd 37201 10/6 119 South LLC Smith Edward L; Smith Karen D $7,115,000
2426 Brick Church 37207 4/25 191 III Cube Trinity Sub LLC Storage Pros I-65 At Trinity LLC $7,081,592
2924 Sidco 37204 10/17 Oak Barrel Office Building LLC Horrell Prop Inc $7,000,000
5555 Edmondson 37211 5/16 Stewart Family LP Richland Oaks Apartments LP $6,926,345
602 9th 37203 11/14 Sachchidanand Hotel Gulch LLC Bravo Dev LLC $6,900,000
7620 Highway 70 37221 1/5 Crescent Bellevue LLC Bellevue Redev Assoc LP $6,740,000
3308 John Mallette 37218 4/25 191 III Cube Bordeaux Sub LLC Storage Pros Bordeaux LLC $6,712,196
443 Allen 37214 7/6 Keenan Partnership TRP Point Place II LLC $6,700,000
500 Cartwright 37072 12/15 Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc KC Investors LLC $6,600,000
50 Rachel 37214 5/20 Hp Sherrill III Lllp Harding Place Partners LLC $6,580,000
5316 Mount View 37013 6/17 Ayesh Omar LNR Partners LLC $6,300,000
121 21st 37203 9/28 HE Nashville LLC 21St Plaza Partners $6,285,000
222 3rd 37201 5/26 Nashville Owner LLC 21C Nashville LLC $6,192,585
2101 Antioch 37013 9/20 Extra Space Prop 131 LLC ESS Prisa II LLC $6,080,000
5600 Charlotte 37209 11/23 CF Net Lease Portfolio III Dst Walgreen Co $6,066,155
400 Collins Park 37013 10/18 Jam LLC Collins Park Hotel Gp $6,000,000
2301 21st 37212 9/22 Rrmps Partners Tennessee Medical Assoc $6,000,000
1101 Chadwell, 610, 616 Due West, 1022, 1102, 1106 Graybar 37115 6/8 Due West Towers LLC Institute In Basic Life Principles Inc $6,000,000
1512 Elm Hill 37210 8/3 Commodore Partners LLC Summit Holladay Partners LLC I $5,995,000
330 Commerce 37201 10/6 ACH Collins LLC Claritas Capital Real Estate-CMT LLC; Csnp Trust; CSNP WDS Irrevocable Trust; CSNP BRS Irrevocable Trust; TRP 300 Commerce Street LLC $5,766,090
421 Broadway 37203 8/24 421 Broadway LLC Sedona Sun LLC $5,750,000
1120 Menzler 37210 6/1 HG Prop LLC Leeko LLC $5,725,000
3939 Central 37076 7/26 HCA Health Services of TN Inc Summit Medical Mgmt Gp $5,700,000
2105 Elm Hill 37210 7/1 Elm Hill Mgmt LLC Airlane LLC $5,600,000
3325 Perimeter Hill 37211 7/22 Peacock Kimberly Lott; Lott Jeff Slaughter Albany Road-Perimeter Hill LLC $5,550,000
601 11th, 1105 Clifton, 1118 Jo Johnston 37203 4/8 Lifeway Christian Resources of The Southern Baptist Convention Capitol View Joint Venture $5,500,480
409 Broadway 37203 1/29 JBW Holdings LLC Lawrence Ida Frances Estate $5,500,000
301 Perimeter Park 37211 9/1 3 LS Prop Inc Perimeter One Venture $5,500,000
349 21st 37203 3/31 Pacific-35th & Peoria LLC Metropolitan Government of Nashville $5,450,000
2900 Vanderbilt 37212 12/5 Vanderbilt University 2900 Vanderbilt Place Partners $5,437,040
636 Grassmere 37211 10/19 636 Grassmere Park Drive Assoc LP Dixie Graphics Inc $5,387,372
2819 Nolensville 37211 10/28 Sarex Aa LLC Vincent Jameson Family LP $5,371,335
1703, 1705, 1707, 1709, 1715, 1729 Rosa L Parks, 1702, 1704, 1706 Nassau 37208 6/1 BH2-Nashville Parks A LLC Roadmaster GP $5,350,000
917 Bell 37013 7/26 CV LHF LLC CRJ Event Center LLC $5,300,000
1301 Bell 37013 6/9 Snyder Prop III LLC Spirit WG Antioch TN LLC; Cole WG Antioch TN LLC $5,241,935
2685 Hartford 37210 9/30 Whitsett Property LLC Johnston Neal S; Johnson Emily; Johnson John William Estate; John W Johnson Revocable Living Trust; Brown Melna G; Brown Roland E Estate; Johnson Holding Co LLC; Hardin Prop At Hartford House LLC $5,200,000
110 Interstate, 201 Woodland 37213 3/1 Woodland Partners LP Thurman Morris A Jr; Leach Charles A; Thurman Morris Jr $5,177,550
777 8th 37203 8/31 Broadstone South Gulch LLC Stillman Mark Executor; Stillman Gladys C Estate; Stillman Gladys Estate $5,151,614
1020 Thompson 37217 1/14 1020 Thompson Place Holdings LLC Crestview Ltd $5,081,000
5581 Franklin Pike 37027 5/10 Mantra Hotel LLC BW Brentwood Inc $5,025,000
4529 Nolensville 37211 2/10 Valor Collegiate Academies JC Sun Inv Inc $5,000,000
1216 Gallatin 37206 6/17 Ck Spacemax Nashville LLC Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust $5,000,000
5244 Hickory Hollow 37013 3/31 Cv Hickory Hollow LLC Sears Roebuck & Co $5,000,000
118 12th 37203 3/18 Kbh One LLC McGavock Group Partners LLC $5,000,000

Williamson County

AddressZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
1505 Landings 37027 5/18 Star Brentwood LLC VR Landings at Brentwood GP LLC; VR Landings at Brentwood Limited Partnership $110,000,000
7100 Commerce 37027 5/24 Cool Springs Commons Office LLC PEM Cool Springs 1 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 10 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 11 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 12 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 13 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 14 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 15 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 16 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 17 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 18 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 19 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 2 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 20 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 21 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 22 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 23 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 24 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 25 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 26 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 27 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 28 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 29 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 3 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 30 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 31 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 32 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 33 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 34 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 4 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 5 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 6 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 7 LLC; PEM Cool Springs 8 LLC; PEM Cool Springs $58,265,000
Artessa 37067 12/9 SP Llu Artessa LLC Artessa Franklin LLC $57,500,000
113, 117 Seaboard 37067 6/17 SCG Dover Centre LLC FPRO 901LLC; FPRO 902 LLC; FPRO 903 LLC; FPRO 904 LLC; FPRO 905 LLC; FPRO 906 LLC; FPRO 907 LLC; FPRO 908 LLC; FPRO 909 LLC; FPRO 910 LLC; FPRO 911 LLC; FPRO 912 LLC; FPRO 913 LLC; FPRO 914 LLC; FPRO 915 LLC; FPRO 916 LLC; FPRO 917 LLC $44,500,000
633 Frazier 37067 6/30 30 West Pershing LLC Oscar Prop Trust $37,784,627
1000 Champions 37064 9/23 River Oaks Apartments LLC Svf TN River Oaks LLC $36,300,000
801 Crescent Centre 37067 8/1 Cool Springs Corporate Centre LLC Five Corporate Centre Acq Co $35,829,746
830 Crescent Centre 37067 8/1 Cool Springs Corporate Centre LLC Six Corporate Centre Acq Co $35,407,811
800 Crescent Centre 37067 8/1 Cool Springs Corporate Centre LLC Three Corporate Centre Acq Co $31,494,298
810 Crescent Centre 37067 8/1 Cool Springs Corporate Centre LLC Four Corporate Centre Acq Co $31,262,564
840 Crescent Centre 37067 8/1 Cool Springs Corporate Centre LLC Seven Corporate Centre Acq Co $31,005,581
217, 225 Bedford, 2105 Edward Curd 37064 4/29 Vanderbilt University Medical Center Vanderbilt University $28,957,605
9000 Overlook 37027 3/11 LBG Music City LLC Tuckers Hotel Inv LLC $28,500,000
110 Rush, 1130 McEwan Rush 37067 1/6 NR Mcewen Property Owner LLC SLC Mcewen Land Holdings LLC $27,000,000
3021 Del Rio 37069 5/20 Harding Ventures LLC Rogers Farm LLC $20,353,900
7109 Springs 37067 6/20 PHG Franklin LLC MHF Cool Springs IV LLC $16,970,000
5409 Maryland 37027 11/22 Albany Road Gp LLC Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada $16,000,000
1009, 1021 Windcross 37067 9/2 Windcross Realty II LLC Pugliese Paul M; Windcross Realty $15,965,381
5217 Maryland 37027 10/14 5217 Maryland Way LLC Premier Building LLC $11,345,200
1870 General George Patton 37067 4/4 Horn Usa Inc Up III (Patton) LLC $10,635,875
9315 Crockett 37027 1/19 Witherspoon Holt LLC Brentwood United Methodist Church Inc; Witherspoon Charles W Jr $10,500,000
115 Eastpark 37027 11/22 Albany Road Mpc LLC Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada $10,000,000
1715 Old Hillsboro 37069 10/18 Sunny Meadows LLC Campbell Stewart Jr Legacy Trust $10,000,000
4911, 4913, 4915, 4917 Main 37174 10/26 Career Lofts Laguna Niguel LLC TN Spring Hill Wilkes LLC $9,765,000
900 Heritage 37027 1/8 Park Center Partnership Heritage Retirement Facilities LLC $9,604,951
900 Heritage 37027 1/8 Park Center Partnership II Heritage Retirement Facilities LLC $9,339,725
201, 205, 305 Millersprings 37064 8/3 205 Miller Franklin LLC Walgreen Co $9,150,000
5501 Virginia 37027 4/5 Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership Virginia Springs Inv LLC $9,000,000
2001 Mallory 37067 10/28 Cspp Owner LLC HRT of TN LLC $8,760,000
1595 Mallory 37027 4/18 Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism Inc Quest Sports Center LLC $7,540,000
1050 Campbell Station 37174 6/7 MSC Campbell Station LLC Dp Holdings LLC $6,825,000
1650 Murfreesboro 37067 1/29 Franklin Office Reserve Holdings LP Offices Reserve At Cross Creek LLC $6,350,000
200 Beasley 37064 9/23 200 Beasley Property L P Apg Partners LLC; Arka Franklin I L P $6,000,000
5495 Big East Fork 37064 11/7 Oppenheimer Jonathan East Fork Farms LLC $5,510,000
122 Seaboard 37067 1/28 Cornerstone Childcare Project LLC Grow & Learn III LLC $5,500,000
0 Carothers 37064 12/2 Crescent Lockwood Mf LLC Crescent Lockwood LLC $4,780,000
7612, 7616, 7620, 7624 Nolensville 37135 10/14 Nolensville 162 LLC Sanford Cheryl; Sanford G T III; Sanford Gary; Sanford Lessia J; Sanford Phillip T $4,750,000
6281 McDaniel 37046 9/7 Propst Realty Nashville LLC Ingram David B $4,500,000
1718 Galleria 37067 4/26 1718 Galleria Blvd LLC ARCP Rl Portfolio IX LLC $4,157,291
501, 1000 Corporate Centre 37067 4/18 Meridian Hotel Partners LLC Boyle CC Franklin L P; Boyle CC Franklin LLC; Boyle Cool Springs Joint Venture; Boyle North Company LLC; Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company $4,000,000
5204 Maryland 37027 12/2 Bayrock Seven LLC Bayrock Inv Co; Bayrock Inv Co LLC $3,888,888
5204 Maryland 37027 12/2 Campbell Stewart Jr Legacy Trust Bayrock Seven LLC $3,888,888
2654 Clayton Arnold 37179 4/28 Williamson County Board of Education Mbsc Bridgemore LLC $3,868,014
1214 Liberty 37067 10/31 Tri Star Energy LLC SS Mcewen LLC $3,809,322
0 Liberty 37064 5/2 LC Partnership LLC SSI Carothers LLC $3,800,000
4038 Clovercroft 37067 2/5 Franklin Christian Church Sonia Family Trust $3,800,000
313 Downs 37064 2/16 Dixie Sherman Concrete Industries Inc Delay William T; PKD Partnership $3,720,000
334 Main 37064 9/30 FC Franklin LLC 334 Main St Partners; Anderson Travis S $3,620,000
118 Seaboard 37067 2/16 Workforce Essentials Inc Melia Kenneth M; Melia Susan K $3,600,000
204 Mallory 37027 8/31 Sonic Dev LLC Tennsco Corp $3,509,075
6420 Murray 37027 8/17 Murray Lane Dev LLC May Helen S $3,500,000
4063 Old Hillsboro 37064 8/16 Schaedle Robert G Bright Hour LLC $3,400,000
1708 Berrys Chapel 37069 4/14 Farrington Joseph M; Farrington Shannon W Kelley Kenneth A; Kelley Lori J $3,300,000
203 Mallory 37027 4/14 Sev Mallory II LLC Tennsco Corp $3,269,000
3015 Belshire Village 37174 6/27 MSDN Holdings LLC Bancorpsouth Bank $3,200,000
111 Del Rio 37064 3/4 Medright LLC Del Rio LLC $3,200,000
101 Creekstone 37064 2/4 101 Creekstone Blvd LLC Rbc Center II Gp $3,185,000
101 Creekstone 37064 2/4 Creekstone & Royal Oaks LLC Rbc Center II Gp $3,153,150
2555 York 37135 2/9 CCD Oldsmith Singleton LLC Singleton Jacqueline; Singleton Jim M $3,132,400
400 Main 37064 6/24 Williamson County Convention & Visitors Bureau Inc Given Prop L P; Shmerling; Shmerling Michael D $3,100,000
0 Old Hillsboro 37064 7/20 Sunny Meadows LLC Helping Hands Support Inc; Lawrence Melinda Mcalister $3,100,000
7101 Sharondale 37027 9/14 Melrose Investors LLC Grove Park Ventures LLC $3,070,000
2421 Lewisburg, 4828 Ash Hill Lewisburg 37174 5/19 Treemont Prop III LLC Eubank Robert Dodson (Estate Of) $3,050,000
0 Edward Curd 37067 3/2 Williamson County Hospital District; Williamson Medical Center Middle TN Rehab Hospital LLC $3,000,000
205 Eddy 37064 6/24 Franklin 240 LLC Artisan Campus At Franklin LLC $3,000,000
4910 Main 37174 5/2 MSDN Holdings LLC Spring Hill Shops LLC $3,000,000
1715 Old Hillsboro 37069 10/18 Sunny Meadows LLC Campbell Shanan L (Tr); Campbell Stewart Jr Legacy Trust $3,000,000

Rutherford County

AddressZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
Colonial Town 37086 1/25 Grand Oak Acquisition LP Grand Oak 1 LLC $49,600,000
314 Chaney 37167 1/7 Star Stoneridge LLC Fireside Mgmt II LLC; Fireside Stoneridge LLC $47,750,000
210 Hillwood 37128 3/22 WW Stoneridge Farms L P Bes Stoneridge Fund Ix LLC; Bes Stoneridge Fund X LLC; SGB Beverly LLC $46,500,000
437 Sanford 37086 1/6 Big Box Property Owner A LLC Exeter 437 New Sanford LLC $33,950,000
261 Barfield Crescent 37128 11/3 BW Parkside Owner LLC Arium Parkside LLC $30,000,000
400 Sanford 37086 12/16 Prologis-Exchange 400 New Sanford Road LLC 400 Ns Road Acquisition LLC $27,850,000
2100 Midway 37167 1/6 Big Box Property Owner B LLC Exeter 2100 Midway LLC $23,300,000
206 Sue Ellen 37086 8/25 Yes Companies Wfc LLC Yes Companies LLC $22,521,673
2250 Midway 37167 1/6 Big Box Property Owner B LLC Exeter 2250 Midway LLC $20,550,000
4175 Franklin 37128 5/20 New Market - Victory Village LLC SF Victory Village Gp LLC; SF Victory Village LP $15,550,000
3621 Manson 37129 5/2 DKT&R Investors Polestar TN Murfreesboro (Fortress) LLC $14,858,956
552 Thompson 37129 9/16 Oaks Retail Partners G P Redus Tn-All LLC $12,750,000
2723 New Salem 37128 8/29 Mr Hotels LLC Murfreesboro 99 Partners GP; Parkland Prop LLC $12,395,845
702, 704 Enon Springs   8/18 Yes Companies Fred LLC Yes Companies LLC $10,873,149
461 Waldron, 702 Jessica 37086 2/17 Amsdell Storage Ventures Xl LLC BGS America LLC $10,480,000
1325 Heil Quaker 37086 7/1 Gear Interchange Dc #17 LLC 1325 Heil Quaker Boulevard LLC $8,900,000
880 Butler 37127 9/23 Turn Point Partners 880 Butler General Partnership; Wolcott Randy J $8,220,000
1960 Old Fort 37129 2/23 PMAT Martketplace LLC Bear Stearns Comm Mortgage Securities Inc Etc $7,500,000
1306 Bradyville 37130 10/19 Bradyville Gp Ecg Stones Creek LLC $6,820,000
2365 Church 37130 4/26 191 III Cube Murfreesboro Sub LLC Storage Pros Murfreesboro LLC $6,342,800
1632-1678 Memorial 37130 5/2 Northfield Crossing LLC Northfield Crossing Partners L P; Scaffide Sam A $5,800,000
1335 Bradyville 37130 12/29 1335 Limited Partnership Fah-Abbington Murfreesboro LLC; Fah-Abbington-Murfreesboro LLC $5,500,000
2528 Old Fort 37128 12/20 IGF Inv Grade Fund I L P Airport Plaza-Green Acres LLC $5,075,000
840 State Route   5/6 Rhb LLC Phillips Regina; Phillips Shelah Jr $4,850,000
2395 New Salem 37128 7/1 Mr Hotels LLC Alliant Partners II G P; Rosenblum Keith $4,650,000
2705 Old Fort 37128 3/28 St Andrews Place Center LLC Dmarc 2007-Cd5 Old Fort LLC $4,625,250
1323 Broad 37129 9/2 Westport/Tr Storage TN Venture Gp AC SS Fund I Murfreesboro LLC $4,575,548
2150 Broad 37129 11/15 Ozark Automotive Distributors Inc General Electric Company $4,434,000
1401 Van Cleve 37129 9/21 Inv Partners LLC Womack Ben; Womack Melanie W $4,422,500
1705 Old Fort 37129 6/24 Realty Income Prop 22 LLC Northern Tool Murfreesboro LLC $4,367,742
5002 Broad 37129 12/6 Craig Deborah Wallace Link Georganne Wallace; Rowan Pamela Wallace; Sanford Heidi Wallace; Sheridan Penelope Wallace; Wallace Scott Hickman; Wallace Sherrie Marie; Wallace Tamara Ann; Wallace Wendy Elizabeth; Wallace William Guy III $4,050,000
607 Broad 37130 11/30 Batson Cypress Family LLC; Cypress Batson Family LLC Pooler Richard K Inc $4,000,000
1404 Gateway 37129 1/27 Cornerstone Childcare Project LLC Grow & Learn II LLC $4,000,000
1968 Old Fort 37129 4/13 Mdc Coast 4 LLC New Private Restaurant Prop LLC $3,894,220
5002 Broad 37129 12/28 Springboard Landings Inc Craig Deborah Wallace $3,630,000
2007, 2039, 2047 Wilkinson, 2019 Manson 37129 6/23 Polaris Hospital Holdings LLC Johnson Fred; Johnson Fred David $3,500,000
115 Thompson 37129 9/29 Anchor Murfreesboro 2 LLC Young Mens Christian Assoc of Middle Tenn $3,500,000
New Paul 37086 10/3 CPDC Centrepointe Holdings Phase 3 LLC Patriot LLC $3,490,000
3222 Blackman 37129 9/9 Shelton Square LLC Blackman Road Prop LLC $3,352,250
202 Enon Springs 37167 8/11 202 Enon Springs Road East LLC Rutherford County Real Estate Investors LLC $3,278,600
3055 Avenue 37129 5/11 Nic Vintage Avenue LLC Gatton C M Trust; Gatton C M Tr $3,170,000
Highway 99 37130 9/7 Bell Tower Inv LLC Kulikowski Tracey Bell $3,083,410
Highway 99 37130 9/7 Bell Tower Inv LLC Bell Lori J $3,083,410
1745 Old Fort 37129 1/5 Broadstone Rl Portfolio LLC ARCP RL Portfolio VII LLC $3,062,604
1201 Bridgestone 37086 10/7 Bramco Prop Inc Mitchell Charlie B Jr $3,037,000

Sumner County

AddressZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
298, 300, 302, 310 Indian Lake 37075 3/14 USPG Indian Lake LLC IA Hendrsnvlle Indian Lake L L C $37,000,000
438 Water 37066 7/5 Gallatin Property LLC Gallatin Healthcare Prop LLC $16,000,000
231 New Shackle Island 37075 5/3 Pacific Reserve LLC PE Pheasant Run Gp $12,250,000
900 Tiffany 37075 1/26 MBC - 900 Tiffany LLC Keenan Partnership $9,470,000
670, 674-696 Nashville 37066 2/10 Tn Equities LLC Wood Gallatin Center LLC $9,000,000
1559 New Highway 52 37186 10/5 OHI Asset Westmorlnd LLC HCRI TN Prop LLC $8,504,591
Saundersville 37075 4/29 CMH Parks Inc Willowbrooke Hendrsnvlle LLC $8,055,000
209 Hancock 37066 3/7 PS Southeast One Inc Maple Street Prop LLC $5,000,000
825 Nashville 37066 5/13 Eatherly J D B&W Gallatin LLC $4,850,000
0 31E Hwy 37066 4/29 CMH Parks Inc Goodall Inc Builders $4,187,956
1345, 1361, 1395, 1413, 1431, 1455, 1473, 1525 Center Point, 102, 103, 104, 106, 108 Coach Light, 1012, 1024 Farm Ridge, 102, 103, 106, 109, 111, 112, 115, 117, 118, 120, 122, 123, 124, 127, 133, 135, 137, 139, 141 Manor, 1057, 1068 Mansker Farm, 112 Sorrel 37066 7/22 Chandler Residential LLC Huggins Mary Anne; Poindexter Betty Wright; Poindexter Floyd $3,750,000
1088, 1089, 1090, 1091, 1092, 1324, 1348 Reynard, 1265, 1266, 1267, 1269, 1272, 1273, 1274, 1275, 1276, 1483, 1486, 1487, 1491, 1492, 1493, 1494 Vinings 37066 4/29 CMH Parks Inc Goodall Inc Builders $3,286,163
908 Cardinal 37075 10/13 Retreat At Indian Lake LLC Dana H White Trust $3,225,000
908 Cardinal 37075 10/13 Retreat At Indian Lake LLC Hall Jennie $3,225,000
Sam Houston 37066 4/26 Gallatin Leased Housing Assoc I Limited Partnership Park Village Gallatin Partners L P $3,161,200
134 Walton Ferry 37075 3/17 Assured Storage of Hendrsnvlle LLC Walton Ferry Partners LLC $3,150,000
1550 Airport 37066 10/18 Bennett Tool & Die LLC Weir Slurry Group Inc $3,100,000

Wilson County

AddressZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
625 Maddox Simpson 37090 9/2 OLP Lebanon TN LLC Campbell Lebanon LLC; Campbell M Susan Manager $32,734,000
Callis 37090 12/2 TN3 Falls LLC Callis Hills General Partnership; Landers John W Gen Partner $24,175,000
Park 37087 7/6 Quality Property LLC Huff Dixie Taylor Estate Gen Partner; Quality Care Investors LP; Taylor Dixie Estate Gen Partner; Taylor Huff Dixie Estate Gen Partner $21,500,000
7950 Eastgate 37122 10/4 SCG Eastgate Industrial LLC GCCFC 2005 GG5 Eastgate Industrial LLC $21,420,000
1037 Main 37087 7/21 BVC Cedar Crest LLC Davis W Kirby Gen Partner; Lebanon Shopping Center Gp $8,050,000
100 Providence 37122 4/28 Rochford Realty & Construction Co Inc Villages of Mt Juliet Inc Gen Partner; Vomj Inv Partners $6,750,000
1640 Main 37087 6/24 Greentree Pointe TN LP AHOC OHT Nonprofit GP LLC $6,450,000
1416 Main 37087 1/8 Pebb Lebanon LLC 1416 1418 West Main Street Holdings LLC $4,600,000
94 Belinda 37122 8/15 Teknia Usa Inc Northgate Prop TN Inc $4,500,000
211 Maddox Simpson 37090 6/17 Red Dot Storage 48 Lebanon LLC Acuff C Roger; Acuff Patricia A $4,325,000
8201 Eastgate 37122 2/1 RLF I B Spe LLC Ceva Logistics U S Inc $4,250,000
401 Mt Juliet 37122 2/5 Lineberry Prop Inc ARC Cafeusa001 LLC; Vereit Operating Partnership LP Member $3,800,000
1501 Hunters Point 37087 12/27 DR Horton Inc Clayton Bank & Trust $3,800,000
8037 Eastgate 37122 2/29 Brewster Janelle; Brewster Steve R Eastgate Prop; Moorby Tony Partner $3,500,000
7869-7925 Eastgate   2/29 Brewster Janelle; Brewster Steve R Eastgate Prop; Moorby Tony Partner $3,500,000
14925 Lebanon 37138 6/29 R&S Partners LP; Vanderbeek Camille D; Vanderbeek Ronald S Howard John Robert $3,450,000
1C Belinda 37122 5/18 Rochford Realty & Construction Co Inc VOMJ Inv Partners $3,225,000
15325 Lebanon 37138 3/14 Friendship Community Church of Mt Juliet Roberts Glen L $3,000,000

