LKQ adding 150 jobs over 5 years in Nashville

VOL. 41 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 13, 2017

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, Economic and Community Development Commissioner Randy Boyd and LKQ Corporation officials announced today that the automotive equipment and accessories distributer and marketer will expand its regional headquarters in Davidson County and create 150 jobs in Nashville over the next five years.

LKQ Corporation is a provider of alternative and specialty parts and accessories to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan.

LKQ offers a broad range of replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, recreational and performance vehicles.

It plans to build a new approximately 100,000-square foot building in Nashville to accommodate the company’s future growth. Once built, LKQ’s existing approximately 400 Nashville employees will move to the new facility, where the company will create 150 new jobs over the next five years.