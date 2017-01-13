Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 13, 2017

Channel 5's Williams told to release documents in libel case

Updated 7:15AM
NASHVILLE (AP) - A Nashville television reporter has been ordered to hand over documents from his investigation of a district attorney.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2jyNTsI) reports a judge in Nashville on Friday ruled WTVF-TV reporter Phil Williams must release the documents as part of District Attorney Glenn Funk's pending libel lawsuit against him.

Williams published a February 2016 story based on depositions and quoting text messages from a developer who had faced criminal charges by Funk that were later dropped.

Funk's lawyers hope to prove that Williams acted with malice.

Williams attorney Ron Harris argued against releasing

