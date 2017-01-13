Interim replacement appointed for jailed sheriff

VOL. 41 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 13, 2017

MURFREESBORO (AP) - Rutherford County officials have appointed an interim sheriff while the county's sheriff remains in jail on charges that he profited from the sale of e-cigarettes to inmates.

News outlets report that the Rutherford County Commission voted 11-10 to appoint Michael Fitzhugh. Fitzhugh beat out runner-up Dale Armour, who got 10 votes in the final roll call. There were initially 12 candidates for the job.

He will serve until the 2018 election or if Sheriff Robert Arnold is cleared of his charges. Arnold has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges and is awaiting a Feb. 7 jury trial.

Fitzhugh had been with the sheriff's office for about 19 years before he retired nearly four years ago because he said he disagreed with the way the sheriff's office was being managed.