The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 13, 2017

Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Jason Aldean get museum exhibits

Updated 9:50AM
NASHVILLE (AP) - The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will feature exhibits on Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Loretta Lynn and Shania Twain in 2017.

The museum announced Friday their slate of exhibitions for the new year, which also includes a new exhibition called American Currents, focusing on music from 2016.

The exhibit on Aldean, who was named Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, will open in May, while the exhibit on Canadian-born star Twain will open in June. Hall of Fame member Lynn, whose hits include "Coal Miner's Daughter" and "Fist City," will be featured in an extensive exhibit opening in August. And finally in November, an exhibit on the intertwined careers of country music star couple Hill and McGraw will open.

