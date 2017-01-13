VOL. 41 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 13, 2017

Nashville Originals’ Restaurant Week. A biannual event sponsored by Nashville Originals features special prices and menus Jan. 16-22 and across the meal times. Participating restaurants include Capitol Grille, Fleet Street Pub, Flyte World Dining and Wine, The Listening Room Cafe, Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, Peg Leg Porker, Provence Breads & Cafe, Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Salsa, Sole Mio and Watermark. Information: http://nashvilleoriginals.com/nashville-restaurant-week/

MONDAY, JAN. 16

Sumner County Unity Day March

Sumner County NAACP presents a Unity Day March featuring the theme, One Nation, One People, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The march begins at noon at Gallatin City Hall parking lot and ends at Rucker Stewart Middle School, 350 Hancock Street.

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

Real Estate Investors Network

Deals, Deals, Deal Focus Group. An opportunity to learn where investors find deals, and sell deals, and to learn about the mechanics of various sorts of deals. 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville. Information: www.reintn.org. Additional January opportunities:

-- Thursday, Jan. 19. Williamson County Lunch. For rehabbers, new construction builders, commercial, mini-storage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market, and how they can help each other prosper. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd., Franklin.

-- Thursday, Jan. 19: Entity Selection: Is the Way You Do Business Costing You Tax? Led by a member of the Stone, Rudolph & Henry accounting firm. 6:30-8 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Thursday, Jan. 26: Notes Focus Group. Local investors meet to discuss investing in real estate-backed notes. The goal is to help each other stay motivated, analyze deals, and discuss strategies. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd., Franklin.

-- Thursday, Jan. 26: Real Estate Mastermind Book Club. January’s book is part one of “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. 6:30-8:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and networking at various restaurants in the area. An great opportunity to further develop your business relationships, network and at the same time support the restaurants that support the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce. Longhorn Steakhouse, 1003 Nashville Pike. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. No registration is required. Nashville Farmers’ Market, Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Network with Chamber members over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how to get involved in the continued success of this area. Tom Price of Price CPA’s will be guest speaker. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free. Registration required. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

Nolensville Business Luncheon

Topic: An Update on the Economic Viability in Nolensville. Speakers will be Mayor Jimmy Alexander and Ken McLawhon, Administrator for Town of Nolensville. Providence Baptist Church, 1668 Sunset Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business Partner: $16, Guest: $20. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

YP Nashville Connect

The largest gathering of young professionals in Nashville. Display booths will be staffed by members of more than 30 young professional organizations that are a part of YP Nashville. Bring plenty of business cards for the contacts you will make. Rocketown, 601 Fourth Avenue South. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Must register to attend. Fee: Complimentary. Information: nashvillechamber.com

Salon@615

Zadie Smith, Book: Swing Time, Belmont University, McAfee Concert Hall. 6:30 p.m. A paid ticketed event. Fee: $31.50, includes copy of book.

Springfield 3rd Thursday Art Walk

Historic downtown Springfield art walk featuring arts and crafts. Free admission and refreshments. 6-9 p.m.

JAN. 19-22

2017 Nashville Boat & Sportshow

This year’s show has more than 90,000 square feet of boats, accessories, educational opportunities and fun for all ages and experience levels. View and board hundreds of boats from the region’s top dealers, plus take advantage of show specials on the latest marine accessories and electronics. Music City Center, 201 5th Ave. S. Fee: $12 adults, free, 15 and younger. Information: www.nashvilleboatshow.com/admission

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

Night Market at Nashville’s Farmers Market

Night Market takes place on the 3rd Friday of each month 5-8 p.m. and features shopping with local makers, activities for families, live music, seasonal adult beverages, and food options from restaurants and food trucks. Check in each month for special events and featured artisans!

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Salon@615

Special Edition. Veronica Roth will appear in conversation with Sarah Enni, host of the First Draft podcast, to discuss her new book, Carve the Mark. Nashville Children’s Theatre, 25 Middleton St. 6:15 p.m. Fee: $27.50 and includes autographed copy of the book. Information: nashvillepubliclibrary.org/salonat615/

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Zoo Run Run

This winter race takes runners and walkers on a 5K adventure throughout the Zoo’s property, including areas not available to the public. Families and children are encouraged to bundle up as they hit the trail. All proceeds from the Zoo Run Run help fund Zoo operations, including providing education programs for children, feeding our collection of over 2,300 animals and keeping our Zoo safe and clean for our visitors. 1 p.m. Zoo will close to guests, 1:30 p.m. registration & check-in, 3 p.m. race begins, 4 p.m. awards and refreshments. Fees: Adult $40, Child $20. Information: www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/entry/zoo-run-run/instance/1-21-2017

JAN 21-22

Train History Festival

See model trains and learn about train history. Free and open to the public. Montgomery Bell State Park Inn and Conference Center, 1000 Hotel Avenue, Burns. Information: 615 797-9051.

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting

Chamber Midtown’s second stop on the “Tour of Midtown” is Charlotte Pike. Participants will hear about this business community’s history and economic impact on the region. ONEC1TY, 8 City Blvd. Nashville. 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

Williamson County Women in Business

Topic: Focus is the New Productivity featuring Mridu Parikh from Life is Organized. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $30 for Chamber members, $50 for guests, $180 prepaid for the year. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Prince Street Pizza, 123 East Prince Street, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

Chamber North Quarterly Meeting

Chamber North serves Chamber members in the 37207, 37208, 37189, 37218 and 37228 zip codes. This meeting will be held in the “Record Label” room at Pearl-Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School, 904 26th Ave. N. Guests should enter through the front doors and sign in at the front office. Student ambassadors will be present to escort visitors to the meeting room. 8-9:30 a.m. A light breakfast and coffee will be served. This is a free event, but registration is required. Information: nashvillechamber.com

Wilson County State of the County Address

Mayor Randall Hutto’s address will take place at 11:30 a.m., Lebanon Country Club, 1300 Coles Ferry Pike. Information: www.lebanonwilsonchamber.com

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

Supplier Diversity Forum

An interactive forum connecting small, diverse-owned businesses to major Middle Tennessee employers in key industries (construction, manufacturing and distribution) with a commitment to supplier diversity. Learn from successful minority-owned business leaders, engage with decision makers from major companies and build your network of buyers and other suppliers. Music City Center, 201 5th Avenue South, Nashville. Fee: $25 (includes lunch, parking, and networking reception). 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: nashvillechamber.com

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

Public Affairs Roundtable

An Update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Senator Jack Johnson, State Rep. Charles Sargent, State Rep. Glen Casada and State Rep. Sam Whitson. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program. Williamson County Administrative Complex Auditorium, 1320 West Main Street. Public Affairs Roundtable is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com.

Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Town News

Stay connected and be in the know with new happenings, new businesses, new chamber members, government and economic development projects and more. 7:30-8:30 a.m. 149 Public Square. Information: lebanonwilsonchamber.com

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

Winter Tea at Historic Amqui Station

Hostesses will entertain with “Afternoon Tea Etiquette” as well as the history and traditions of celebrating the Chinese New Year. Savories and sweets will accompany classical black, green and herbal teas. 1 p.m. in Visitor’s Center. 303 Madison Street, Madison. Reservations are required by Jan. 26. Fee: Adults: $20, 15 and younger: $10. Information: 891-1154.

MONDAY, JAN. 30

Salon@615

Naomi Judd, Book: River of Time. This is a free, ticketed event. Tickets may be obtained on site 30 minutes before show time or in advance online for a $2.50 service fee per ticket. To receive a priority spot in the signing line, you must purchase a copy of River of Time from Parnassus Books. 6:15 p.m. Main Library. Information: www.salon615.org

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Campiones Taste of Chicago- 179 Hancock Street Ste 208, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000