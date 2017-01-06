Healthways rebranding as Tivity Health

VOL. 41 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 06, 2017

Nashville-based Healthways, Inc., today announced the company is rebranding and changing its name to Tivity Health, Inc., to better align with its portfolio of fitness and health improvement programs and to position the company for future growth.

The company is unveiling the new brand at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco today and will begin trading under its new ticker symbol TVTY on the NASDAQ exchange on Wednesday.

Tivity Health is a provider of fitness and health improvement programs, with capabilities in developing and managing networks of fitness centers and complementary and alternative practitioners and managing specialty health benefits through its three networks: SilverSneakers, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living.

The new name “evokes the tangible benefits that our products deliver - a focus on physical activity, improved productivity, strong connectivity and spirited creativity, all with a sense of positivity,” Tivity Health CEO Donato Tramuto says.

“After numerous conversations with many of our customers, participating fitness center locations, consumers and analysts, it was abundantly clear that the Healthways brand was largely associated with total population health and the company’s deep roots in disease management.

“Following our divestiture last July of our total population health services business to Sharecare, we set out to develop a strong corporate brand that resonates with our stakeholders and aligns with our long and short-term growth strategy. The Tivity Health brand allows us to strengthen our focus on customer and member needs and improve our consumer experience.”

www.Tivityhealth.com, the company’s new website, will go live Wednesday.