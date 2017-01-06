Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 06, 2017

Report: Nashville's sidewalk, bike lane needs top $800M

NASHVILLE (AP) — A report says Nashville would need more than $800 million for a wide-spanning plan to build and fix sidewalks and create a bikeway network.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2i7o3ik ) that the figures are included in a new draft update to Nashville's sidewalks and bikeways master plan. The figures account for the next five years of funding needs.

The report says Nashville would need $550 million to build 91 miles of new sidewalks in Davidson County and $223 million to repair sidewalks.

It says $41 million would be necessary to build 41 miles of new bikeways.

Mayor Megan Barry put $30 million for sidewalk paving in her first budget, which is more than the historic norm, but still short of what the new plan recommends.

