VOL. 41 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 06, 2017
Lawsuit: Tennessee driver's license law punishes poor
Updated 10:51AM
NASHVILLE (AP) - Justice reform groups have filed a lawsuit over a Tennessee law that they say punishes the poor by revoking driver's licenses due to unpaid court fines.
The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2hYEYPd) reports the National Center for Law and Economic Justice and other groups filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Nashville federal court against state officials.
The lawyers are seeking class-action status and name two Nashville men, James Thomas and David Hixon, as lead plaintiffs.
The lawsuit says Thomas, who is homeless and disabled, is barred from getting a driver's license because he has been unable to pay court fines.
Since the law went into effect in 2012, the lawsuit says only 7 percent of people who lost their licenses because of unpaid fines have been able to get them back.