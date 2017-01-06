Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 06, 2017

Lawsuit: Tennessee driver's license law punishes poor

NASHVILLE (AP) - Justice reform groups have filed a lawsuit over a Tennessee law that they say punishes the poor by revoking driver's licenses due to unpaid court fines.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2hYEYPd) reports the National Center for Law and Economic Justice and other groups filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Nashville federal court against state officials.

The lawyers are seeking class-action status and name two Nashville men, James Thomas and David Hixon, as lead plaintiffs.

The lawsuit says Thomas, who is homeless and disabled, is barred from getting a driver's license because he has been unable to pay court fines.

Since the law went into effect in 2012, the lawsuit says only 7 percent of people who lost their licenses because of unpaid fines have been able to get them back.

