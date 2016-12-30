Haslam seeks elusive 'comfort level' on road funding plan

VOL. 40 | NO. 53 | Friday, December 30, 2016

JACKSON (AP) — With just over three weeks remaining until he presents his annual Tennessee spending plan to lawmakers, Gov. Bill Haslam is still trying to find what he calls a "comfort level" with lawmakers on his efforts to boost transportation funding in the state.

Haslam argues that the state doesn't bring in enough money to meet its road building and maintenance needs through its 21.4-cent gas tax. The governor says there's a $6 billion backlog in state road projects awaiting funding.

But lawmakers are wary about voting for hiking the gas tax for the first time since 1989 despite arguments that paying the tax at the pump is akin to a fee for using state roads.

Haslam is expected to deliver his budget address on Jan. 30.