The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 40 | NO. 53 | Friday, December 30, 2016

Long-term mortgage rates fall, breaking 9-week rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — After nine straight weeks of increases, long-term US mortgage rates fell this week.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans declined to an average 4.20 percent from 4.32 percent last week. That was still sharply higher than a 30-year rate that averaged 3.65 percent for all of 2016, the lowest level recorded from records going back to 1971. A year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.97 percent.

The average for a 15-year mortgage eased to 3.44 percent from 3.55 percent last week.

