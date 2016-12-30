Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 40 | NO. 53 | Friday, December 30, 2016

Country star Mel Tillis recovering from digestive disease

Updated 8:33AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) - Country music star Mel Tillis is receiving home care following surgery and treatment for a digestive disease.

Tillis' publicist, Don Murry Grubbs, says in a statement that the 84-year-old was hospitalized in Nashville a year ago with diverticulitis and later underwent colon surgery. Grubb says Tillis is recovering at his home in Ocala, Florida, "where he is being cared for by nurses as needed" and getting physical therapy.

Grubbs says Tillis is trying to get stronger and that his "vitals are good and his sense of humor is very much intact."

The singer-songwriter has penned hits for artists, including Kenny Rogers and Randy Travis. He's also recorded dozens of top hits on his own, despite a stutter that doesn't affect his singing voice.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0