VOL. 41 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 06, 2017

First Saturday Art Crawl. Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings every month, with most serve free wine and other refreshments. Two Gray Line Art Crawl Downtown Trolleys will provide complimentary shuttle service along the route, 6-10 pm. Road closures associated with event. Free. Information: www.nashvilledowntown.com

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

Franklin Civil War Round Table

Phillip Kemmerly will speak on “Fighting and Dying in a Frozen Hell: The Impact of Weather, Geology and Soils on the Battle of Nashville.” Kemmerly is professor emeritus of geology at Austin Peay State University, where he taught geology for 39 years. 3 p.m. Free. The Franklin Civil War Round Table is an educational program of Franklin’s Charge, and meets each month at Carnton Plantation’s Fleming Center, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle. Information: email fcwrt@yahoo.com, www.franklinscharge.com/round-table

MONDAY, JAN. 9

Real Estate Investors Network

Deals, Deals, Deal Focus Group. An opportunity to learn where investors find deals, and sell deals, and to learn about the mechanics of various sorts of deals. 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville. Information: www.reintn.org. Additional January opportunities:

-- Monday, Jan. 9: Main Event dinner. Landlording Focus Group will feature a discussion on management, marketing and repairs. Learn tips and tricks from seasoned landlords to help you better your business. Real Estate Finance 101 will feature Yogi Dougher, who will discuss how to finance everything from your first duplex to a large commercial project, as well as the basics of real estate financing and how to make yourself more bankable, and Melinda Bailey, senior vice president of Franklin Synergy Bank. 235 White Bridge Road, 5:30-9 p.m.

-- Saturday, Jan. 14: Ron LeGrand’s Fast Track to Wealth. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Nashville Marriott, 600 Marriott Drive, Nashville.

-- Tuesday, Jan. 17: Deals, Deals, Deal Focus Group. An opportunity to learn where investors find deals, and sell deals, and to learn about the mechanics of various sorts of deals. 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Thursday, Jan. 19. Williamson County Lunch. For rehabbers, new construction builders, commercial, mini-storage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market, and how they can help each other prosper. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd., Franklin.

-- Thursday, Jan. 19: Entity Selection: Is the Way You Do Business Costing You Tax? Led by a member of the Stone, Rudolph & Henry accounting firm. 6:30-8 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Thursday, Jan. 26: Notes Focus Group. Local investors meet to discuss investing in real estate-backed notes. The goal is to help each other stay motivated, analyze deals, and discuss strategies. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd., Franklin.

-- Thursday, Jan. 26: Real Estate Mastermind Book Club. January’s book is part one of “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. 6:30-8:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and networking at various restaurants in the area. An great opportunity to further develop your business relationships, network and at the same time support the restaurants that support the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce. Longhorn Steakhouse, 1003 Nashville Pike. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank – Denney Room (2nd floor), 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information: Michael Lottman, 714-2702.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

Member Orientation Nashville Chamber

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as how businesses play a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch provided. Fee: free to new members. Must register by Jan. 6. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and networking at various restaurants in the area. An great opportunity to further develop your business relationships, network and at the same time support the restaurants that support the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce. Longhorn Steakhouse, 1003 Nashville Pike. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. No registration is required. Nashville Farmers’ Market, Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Network with Chamber members over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how to get involved in the continued success of this area. Tom Price of Price CPA’s will be guest speaker. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free. Registration required. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

Nolensville Business Luncheon

Topic: An Update on the Economic Viability in Nolensville. Speakers will be Mayor Jimmy Alexander and Ken McLawhon, Administrator for Town of Nolensville. Providence Baptist Church, 1668 Sunset Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business Partner: $16, Guest: $20. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

YP Nashville Connect

The largest gathering of young professionals in Nashville. Display booths will be staffed by members of more than 30 young professional organizations that are a part of YP Nashville. Bring plenty of business cards for the contacts you will make. Rocketown, 601 Fourth Avenue South. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Must register to attend. Fee: Complimentary. Information: nashvillechamber.com

Salon@615

Zadie Smith, Book: Swing Time, Belmont University, McAfee Concert Hall. 6:30 p.m. A paid ticketed event. Fee: $31.50, includes copy of book. Advanced tickets available: Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 20

Salon@615

Special Edition. Veronica Roth will appear in conversation with Sarah Enni, host of the First Draft podcast, to discuss her new book, Carve the Mark. Nashville Children’s Theatre, 25 Middleton St. 6:15 p.m. Fee: $27.50 and includes autographed copy of the book. Information: nashvillepubliclibrary.org/salonat615/

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Zoo Run Run

This winter race takes runners and walkers on a 5K adventure throughout the Zoo’s property, including areas not available to the public. Families and children are encouraged to bundle up as they hit the trail. All proceeds from the Zoo Run Run help fund Zoo operations, including providing education programs for children, feeding our collection of over 2,300 animals and keeping our Zoo safe and clean for our visitors. 1 p.m. Zoo will close to guests, 1:30 p.m. registration & check-in, 3 p.m. race begins, 4 p.m. awards and refreshments. Fees: Early bird pricing ends Dec. 31, Adult (ages 13+) $30, Child (ages 5-12) $15. Add Chrono tracking chip - $5. Pricing after Jan. 1; Adult $40, Child $20. Information: www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/entry/zoo-run-run/instance/1-21-2017

JAN 21-22

Train History Festival

See model trains and learn about train history. Free and open to the public. Montgomery Bell State Park Inn and Conference Center, 1000 Hotel Avenue, Burns. Information: 615 797-9051.

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting

Chamber Midtown’s second stop on the “Tour of Midtown” is Charlotte Pike. Participants will hear about this business community’s history and economic impact on the region. ONEC1TY, 8 City Blvd. Nashville. 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. Information: nashvillechamber.com

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Prince Street Pizza, 123 East Prince Street, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

Chamber North Quarterly Meeting

Chamber North serves Chamber members in the 37207, 37208, 37189, 37218 and 37228 zip codes. This meeting will be held in the “Record Label” room at Pearl-Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School, 904 26th Ave. N. Guests should enter through the front doors and sign in at the front office. Student ambassadors will be present to escort visitors to the meeting room. 8-9:30 a.m. A light breakfast and coffee will be served. This is a free event, but registration is required. Information: nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

Supplier Diversity Forum

An interactive forum connecting small, diverse-owned businesses to major Middle Tennessee employers in key industries (construction, manufacturing and distribution) with a commitment to supplier diversity. Learn from successful minority-owned business leaders, engage with decision makers from major companies and build your network of buyers and other suppliers. Music City Center, 201 5th Avenue South, Nashville. Fee: $25 (includes lunch, parking, and networking reception). 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: nashvillechamber.com