Week 1 NFL playoff predictions

VOL. 41 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 06, 2017

The regular season is over and the postseason phase of the NFL is upon us. And while the Titans fell short in their quest to reach the playoffs, the postseason begins Saturday and Sunday with Wild-Card Weekend, featuring two games in each conference.

Here is a look at what to expect in these four games.

Saturday

Oakland Raiders (12-4) at Houston Texans (9-7), 3:30 p.m. ESPN/ABC

The Raiders aren’t your typical 12-4 team, not since losing quarterback and MVP candidate Derek Carr to a broken fibula in week 16. Now they will either be riding either Matt McGloin, who suffered a shoulder injury in the season finale, or untested rookie Connor Cook in the postseason.

Neither of those options is very attractive.

The good news for Oakland is that the Texans have their own quarterback issues with Tom Savage suffering a concussion Sunday against the Titans and now Bill O’Brien considering going back to benched starter Brock Osweiler for the playoffs.

The Texans should have won a regular-season meeting with the Raiders in Mexico City, but fell short thanks – in part – to a questionable call. Neither team is the same as it was in that game, but somebody has to win. Raiders 6, Texans 3.

Detroit Lions (9-7) at Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1) 7:15 p.m. NBC

The Seahawks are always a threat in the postseason, especially at home, where they are a completely different club. The Lions are headed backwards going into the playoffs, having lost three in a row and squandering a chance at home to win the NFC North title. Matthew Stafford was rolling earlier in the year, but since injuring his finger has been inconsistent.

Seattle has Russell Wilson, who has the playoff moxie needed for deep playoff runs. And there is the Seattle defense, which still has plenty of quality players. There was the recent Richard Sherman distraction that grabbed headlines, but if the Seahawks are focused, they will be a tough out in January. Seahawks 33, Lions 21.

Sunday

Miami Dolphins (10-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5), noon, CBS

This would have been a fantastic matchup around 1973 or so – Terry Bradshaw, Mean Joe Greene, Franco Harris and Lynn Swann vs. Bob Griese, Larry Csonka, Nick Buoniconti and Mercury Morris. Ah, those were the days.

But let’s focus on Sunday’s game, where the Steelers are still a playoff contender nearly every season, and the Dolphins have finally found their way back to the postseason under the guidance of new coach Adam Gase. Miami is certainly a surprise team in the playoffs, riding the strong rushing of running back Jay Ajayi and overcoming the league’s 29th-ranked defense. That formula has allowed the Dolphins to keep rolling despite losing QB Ryan Tannehill to a knee injury late in the year. Miami is 9-2 since being blown out by the Titans back in week 5.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is an old hand at postseason magic and has lots of weapons at his disposal, including running back LeVeon Bell and receiver Antonio Brown. The Steelers defense isn’t quite as potent as the good old Steel Curtain days of Mean Joe and L.C. Greenwood, but still gets the job done. Steelers 24, Dolphins 16.

New York Giants (11-5) at Green Bay Packers (10-6), 3:40 p.m. Fox

This should be the best matchup of the first weekend, at least on paper. The Packers have been a serious roll ever since being throttled by the Titans in early November. They have not lost since as Aaron Rodgers, who predicted that the Pack could run the table, delivered.

Rodgers finally got on the same page with his receivers and the Green Bay offense has again become explosive, even without a running game. The Packer defense has improved and gotten a little healthier as well.

As for the Giants, they have spent the year being the Dallas Cowboys’ kryptonite, while otherwise going about their business rather quietly. Eli Manning knows what it takes to win in the postseason, and the Giants have seemingly done a lot of their best playoff work when coming in as a wild-card team and having to do things the hard way.

Manning, of course, has Odell Beckham to throw to, and the Giants defense has proven to be opportunistic many times this season.

As stated above, this should be the best game of the weekend. Packers 34, Giants 31.