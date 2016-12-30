Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 40 | NO. 53 | Friday, December 30, 2016

Vanderbilt med school sees federal research funding increase

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt University says its medical school saw a significant increase in federal funding in 2016 for research.

The School of Medicine says the school's grants from the National Institutes of Health totaled $161 million in the 2016 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, compared to $114 million awarded in 2015.

The funding represents 228 unique research grants, including seven that range from $1.6 million to $71.6 million.

The $71.6 million, five-year grant establishes a data and research support center for a study of how genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors affect people's health.

The second-largest grant awards Vanderbilt $26.5 million over seven years to work with Duke University to improve the efficiency of clinical trials.

