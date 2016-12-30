VOL. 40 | NO. 53 | Friday, December 30, 2016

For 1st time in 50 years, a Volvo's not top seller in Sweden Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Volvo model is no longer the top selling car in Sweden — for the first time in more than 50 years.

Bertil Molden, spokesman for Swedish car retail and industry agency Bil, says a record 372,300 cars were registered in the Scandinavian country last year, an increase of 7.9 percent on 2015.

Molden said Tuesday that although Volvo remained the top car brand overall, it did not have the single best-selling model. That was the Volkswagen Golf, which sold more than 22,000 units in 2016. Volvo took the next three places, with the V70/V90 model in second spot registering sales of 21,300 units.

The agency said it expects car sales to remain high, with a slight drop to 360,000 full-year registrations in 2017.