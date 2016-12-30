Nashville re-times 550 traffic signals to address growth

VOL. 40 | NO. 53 | Friday, December 30, 2016

NASHVILLE (AP) - Nashville officials have synchronized hundreds of traffic signals to help address the traffic brought on by the city's rapid growth.

The city says Metro Public Works finished a project earlier this month to re-time 550 signals along 18 major pikes and corridors.

Mayor Megan Barry says retiming the signals is a low-cost, short-term solution while the city explores large-scale transportation options.

Chip Knauf, chief traffic engineer with Metro Public Works, says drivers may only notice subtle changes in daily commutes, but cumulative data will show reduced delays.

Metro Public Works has collected before-and-after travel times, which will be published in a report early next year.