Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 40 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 23, 2016

Vince Gill, Amy Grant top Tennessee governor arts awards

Updated 7:19AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Singers Vince Gill, Amy Grant and Kallen Esperian top the list of winners of the Tennessee governor's arts awards.

Gov. Bill Haslam's Arts Commission announced 10 recipients of the 2017 Governor's Arts Awards on Wednesday.

Gill, Grant and Esperian each won a Distinguished Artist Award.

Gill, a country singer and songwriter has earned 20 Grammy Awards, more than any other male country music artist.

Grant was the first contemporary Christian artist to earn a platinum record, the first to reach No. 1 on the pop charts and the first to perform at the Grammy Awards. She has earned six Grammy Awards since.

Kallen Esperian won the Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition in her early twenties and has sung lead roles in every major opera house worldwide since.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0