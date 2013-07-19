Walker to chair Tennessee Economic Partnership

VOL. 40 | NO. 53 | Friday, December 30, 2016

Walker

Clay Walker, CEO of NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership of the Tri-Cities region, has been elected 2017 chair of the board of directors for the Tennessee Economic Partnership (TEP), the statewide public-private partnership that markets the state of Tennessee as a premiere place for business.

Hercules

Walker brings more than 20 years of experience in economic development, including principal of his own consulting firm, vice president of the 45-county regional organization West Kentucky Corporations and head of multiple communities’ economic development organizations.

Brian Hercules, senior vice president of economic development for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, is the partnership’s 2017 chair-elect.

Additional board members are:

Past Chair: Mark Herbison, Greater Memphis Chamber

Secretary: Charles Wood, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce

Marketing committee chair: Wil Evans, Maury Co. Chamber & Economic Alliance

Investor relations committee chair: Doug Lawyer, Knoxville Chamber

Rachel Buchanan, Blount Partnership

Stephen Crook, Highlands Economic Partnership

Mike Evans, Clarksville-Montgomery Co. EDC

Lindsay Frilling, Obion Co. Joint Economic Development

Jeff Hite, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce

Matt Largen, Williamson County Office of Economic Development

Charly Lyons, Tennessee Central Economic Alliance

Allen Neel, East TN Economic Development Agency

Mike Philpot, West Tennessee Industrial Association

Heidi Smith, Tennessee Valley Authority

Kyle Spurgeon, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce

Commissioner Randy Boyd, Tennesseee Department of Economic & Community Development (ex officio)

Allen Borden, Tennesseee Department of Economic and Community Development (ex officio)

John Bradley, Tennessee Valley Authority (ex officio)

Andy Lawson, Tennessee Economic Development Council president (ex officio)

The Tennessee Economic Partnership is a public-private program of the State of Tennessee, the Tennessee Valley Authority and Tennessee’s business and economic development community. Through strategically planned networking events, TEP generates leads and business relationships with key prospects and consultants in an effort to attract jobs and investment to Tennessee. TEP helps to market Tennessee as a premiere business address by delivering the state’s pro-business story to corporate real estate decision makers.

Banking magazine names Hare #2 adviser in US

Hare

Bank Investment Consultant magazine has named Pinnacle Financial Partners associate James Hare No. 2 on its list of Top 100 Bank Advisers. Hare was also named to the list in 2012 and 2014.

Pinnacle associates Brock Kidd (No. 34) and Barry Moody (No. 63) also earned spots on the list.

The magazine evaluated the honorees on several variables, including assets under management, trailing 12-month production, asset growth, amount of fee business, growth in production and production-per-assets. Re-qualification is required annually.

Also:

Bailey

Ralph Bailey and Preston Moore have joined Pinnacle Financial Partners’ downtown Nashville office at Pinnacle at Symphony Place.

Bailey brings 23 years of financial services experience to his role of consumer loan underwriter. He comes to Pinnacle from Simmons Bank in Nashville, where he was Tennessee regional manager of its consumer lending area. Previous roles were with Regions Bank, where he was an equity underwriter, and National Bank of Commerce and Wilson Bank and Trust, where he served as branch manager.

Bailey earned his bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He is a graduate of the Tennessee Banking Association’s Consumer Credit School and Tennessee School of Banking at Vanderbilt Owens School of Management.

Moore

Moore joins Pinnacle as a consumer loan underwriter support associate. He also comes from Simmons Bank, where he was a consumer lending specialist.

Previously he was an escrow officer for Foundation Title and Escrow LLC in Murfreesboro, a business banking custom paralender for Regions Bank and an ATM debit card fraud analyst for Bank of America in Atlanta. Moore is a graduate of Fisk University.

Hancock & Whitney Bank expands health care team

Wille

Hancock and Whitney Bank has hired Brian Wille as senior vice president of its health care capital team.

Wille has nearly 20 years of banking and finance relationship experience, largely in the Nashville market. Previously, he served as a credit officer at Fifth Third Bank in Nashville.

Wille majored in economics at Duke University and earned an MBA from the Jack C. Massey Graduate School of Business at Belmont University.

Gibbs joins F&M Bank as financial advisor

Gibbs

Jim Gibbs has joined F&M Investments as a financial advisor with Raymond James Financial Services at F&M Bank.

His training and experience is in the areas of financial and retirement planning. In January, he will relocate to F&M’s new banking facility at 221 Indian Lake Blvd. in Hendersonville.

Bradley’s Presnell honored for work on legal blog

Presnell

The ABA Journal selected Presnell on Privileges, a blob by Todd Presnell of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, as one of the top 100 best blogs for a legal audience.

Presnell launched Presnell on Privileges to provide corporate legal departments, outside legal counsel, judges, and the legal community with the latest national developments on the attorney-client privilege, health-care privileges, accountant-client privilege, and host of related legal topics. He also covers issues tangentially related to evidentiary privileges, such as recognition of new privileges, historical development of privileges, waiver, and conflict-of-laws rules.

Presnell’s experience includes product-liability cases, employment-discrimination cases, disputes over non-compete and non-solicitation agreements, litigation over trade-secrets violations, fiduciary-duty disputes, trust-related litigation, and business tort claims.

Legal Aid Society hires 2 family law attorneys

Sisco

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest non-profit law firm, has hired two attorneys.

Michelle (Miki) Sisco is the newest attorney in the Family Law Section of the Nashville office. She most recently served as a sole practitioner/access attorney of The Justice Bridge Legal Center in Boston, where she advocated for domestic violence survivors seeking abuse and harassment prevention orders and legal help with divorce proceedings.

Previously, Sisco served as Legal Fellow of NuLawLab of Northeastern University School of Law where she connected low-income clients with legal services. She also spent several years advocating for low-income individuals, survivors of domestic violence and the LGBT community through volunteer and pro bono work.

Sisco graduated from Bates College, earned her master’s degree in anthropology and women’s and gender studies from Brandeis University and her J.D. from Northeastern School of Law.

Hinton

William Dean Hinton joins the Gallatin office under the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant, awarded to Legal Aid Society by the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Programs to assist with the firm’s mission to help survivors of domestic violence.

Hinton has spent the last six years as a sole practitioner in Nashville, focusing his practice on family law, civil rights, consumer law, landlord-tenant and debt collection.

He previously served as a paralegal specialist with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee, and he also served four years in the U.S. Air Force.

Hinton graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and philosophy from California State University, Northridge. He earned his master’s degree in English from the University of Central Florida and his J.D. from the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law.

ReviveHealth names 4 to senior-level positions

Lodholz

Nashville-based ReviveHealth, an integrated marketing communications firm for health systems, health services and health technology, has added four senior experts to strengthen the agency’s integrated offering across creative, strategy, and digital, including creative director and strategic planning lead.

Sarah Lodholz joins ReviveHealth as the agency’s creative director. She brings more than 20 years of experience creating stories and solutions for national and global clients.

Her work on behalf of clients has been recognized with more than 50 awards, including National Gold Addys, Creativity Golds, New York Festivals awards, a Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity shortlist, DTC, and MM&M Gold awards.

Chris Bearg joins ReviveHealth as senior vice president and the agency’s strategic planning lead, and Paul Ratzky and Rich Sharp join the agency as senior vice presidents. All three are based in Minneapolis.

Berry

Kristen Berry will serve as vice president with a focus in health technology. Her more than 10 years of B2B and B2C public relations and marketing communications experience spans several agencies where she serviced national and international health care accounts.

Liza Rush joins as assistant account executive. Rush is a D.C. native and a graduate of the University of Alabama, where she studied communications and sociology.

Bianca Mgbemere and Abhishek Jaddu join ReviveHealth as executive fellows. The newly created initiative will serve as a program for new hires, rotating participants through practice areas before placing them in permanent roles.

Both are recent Vanderbilt University graduates with degrees in medicine, health and society, and minors in corporate strategy.