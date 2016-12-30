VOL. 40 | NO. 53 | Friday, December 30, 2016

Fan Zone on Broadway. A Dec. 29-30 block party on Broadway to celebrate the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl. Enjoy food and drinks by Nashville’s top restaurants, family-friendly activities, battle of the bands, pep rallies, a tailgate party, live music and much more. The Fan Zone is free to attend and will include outdoor concerts by Jason Eskridge, Rubiks Groove and LOCASH. Information: www.musiccitybowl.com/events

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

Music City Bowl

Nebraska (9-3) vs. Tennessee (8-4), 2:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium. Information: www.musiccitybowl.com/events

SATURDAY, DEC 31

Music City Midnight

Free concert and New Year’s Eve party at Bicentennial Mall. At midnight, a 15-foot-tall Music Note will drop from a 145-foot structure and be capped off with a fireworks show and confetti cannons against the backdrop of the iconic State Capitol building and the Nashville skyline. The musical lineup features Keith Urban, Styx, A Thousand Horses, Moon Taxi, Charlie Worsham and The Fisk Jubilee Singers. Information: http://www.visitmusiccity.com/newyearseve

THROUGH JAN. 3

Holiday Lights at Cheekwood

Featuring one million lights illuminating gardens. 5-10 p.m. daily. Closed on Mondays and Christmas Day. Fee: Non-member advance, $20 adult, $15 ages 3-17. Advance member pricing: $15 adult, $10 ages 3-17. Parking $5. 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. Information: https://cheekwood.org/tickets

MONDAY, JAN. 2

Real Estate Investors Network

Deals, Deals, Deal Focus Group. An opportunity to learn where investors find deals, and sell deals, and to learn about the mechanics of various sorts of deals. 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville. Information: www.reintn.org. Some additional January opportunities:

-- Monday, Jan. 9: Main Event dinner. Speaker and location TBA. 5:30 p.m.

-- Monday, Jan. 9: Landlording Focus Group. A discussion on management, marketing and repairs. Learn tips and tricks from seasoned landlords to help you better your business. Speaker and location TBA. 5:30 p.m.

-- Monday, Jan. 9: Real Estate Finance 101. Speaker Yogi Dougher will discuss how to finance everything from your first duplex to a large commercial project, as well as the basics of real estate financing and how to make yourself more bankable. Location TBA. 5:30 p.m.

-- Saturday, Jan. 14: Ron LeGrand’s Fast Track to Wealth. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Nashville Marriott, 600 Marriott Drive, Nashville.

-- Tuesday, Jan. 17: Deals, Deals, Deal Focus Group. An opportunity to learn where investors find deals, and sell deals, and to learn about the mechanics of various sorts of deals. 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Thursday, Jan. 19. Williamson County Lunch. For rehabbers, new construction builders, commercial, mini-storage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market, and how they can help each other prosper. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd., Franklin.

-- Thursday, Jan. 19: Entity Selection: Is the Way You Do Business Costing You Tax? Led by a member of the Stone, Rudolph & Henry accounting firm. 6:30-8 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Thursday, Jan. 26: Notes Focus Group. Local investors meet to discuss investing in real estate-backed notes. The goal is to help each other stay motivated, analyze deals, and discuss strategies. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd., Franklin.

-- Thursday, Jan. 26: Real Estate Mastermind Book Club. January’s book is part one of “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. 6:30-8:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Join us each Tuesday for the Gallatin Networking Power Lunch, for lunch and networking at various restaurants in the area. It’s a great opportunity to further develop your business relationships, network and at the same time support the restaurants that support the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce. This meeting is a casual networking event. Spend your lunch-hour making connections and experiencing great food! Longhorn Steakhouse, 1003 Nashville Pike. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Tom Price of Price CPA’s will be guest speaker. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

Salon@615

Zadie Smith, Book: Swing Time, Belmont University, McAfee Concert Hall. 6:30 p.m. A paid ticketed event. Fee: $31.50 – includes copy of book. Advanced tickets available: Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Join us each Tuesday for the Gallatin Networking Power Lunch, for lunch and networking at various restaurants in the area. It’s a great opportunity to further develop your business relationships, network and at the same time support the restaurants that support the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce. This meeting is a casual networking event. Spend your lunch-hour making connections and experiencing great food! Wendy’s 927 Nashville Pike, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

SATURDAY, JAN. 20

Salon@615

Special Edition. Veronica Roth will appear in conversation with Sarah Enni, host of the First Draft podcast, to discuss her new book, Carve the Mark. Nashville Children’s Theatre, 25 Middleton St. 6:15 p.m. Fee: $27.50 and includes autographed copy of the book. Information: nashvillepubliclibrary.org/salonat615/

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Zoo Run Run

This winter race takes runners and walkers on a 5K adventure throughout the Zoo’s property, including areas not available to the public. All proceeds help fund Zoo operations. 1 p.m. Zoo will close to guests, 1:30 p.m. registration & check-in, 3 p.m. race begins, 4 p.m. awards and refreshments. Fees: Early bird pricing ends Dec. 31, Adult (ages 13+) $30, Child (ages 5-12) $15. Add Chrono tracking chip - $5. Pricing after Jan. 1; Adult $40, Child $20. Information: www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/entry/zoo-run-run/instance/1-21-2017

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting

Chamber Midtown’s second stop on the “Tour of Midtown” is Charlotte Pike. Participants will hear about this business community’s history and economic impact on the region. ONEC1TY, 8 City Blvd. Nashville. 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. Information: nashvillechamber.com

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Prince Street Pizza, 123 East Prince Street, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

Chamber North Quarterly Meeting

Chamber North serves Chamber members in the 37207, 37208, 37189, 37218 and 37228 zip codes. This meeting will be held in the “Record Label” room at Pearl-Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School, 904 26th Ave. N. Guests should enter through the front doors and sign in at the front office. Student ambassadors will be present to escort visitors to the meeting room. 8-9:30 a.m. A light breakfast and coffee will be served. This is a free event, but registration is required. Information: nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

Supplier Diversity Forum

An interactive forum connecting small, diverse-owned businesses to major Middle Tennessee employers in key industries (construction, manufacturing and distribution) with a commitment to supplier diversity. Learn from successful minority-owned business leaders, engage with decision makers from major companies and build your network of buyers and other suppliers. Music City Center, 201 5th Avenue South, Nashville. Fee: $25 (includes lunch, parking, and networking reception). 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: nashvillechamber.com