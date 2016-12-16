Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 40 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 16, 2016

Haslam recommends Flora Tydings to head Board of Regents

NASHVILLE (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam is recommending Chattanooga State Community College President Flora Tydings as the next chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents system.

The board is scheduled to hold a conference call meeting on Tuesday to vote on her appointment to oversee the state's 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology.

The new chancellor will take office following Haslam's decision to spin six four-year public universities out of the Tennessee Board of Regents system. The Republican governor has named boards to each school to control budgets, tuition and the selection of university presidents.

Haslam has said the move will allow the Board of Regents to focus on his Tennessee Promise program that offers free tuition at the state's two-year colleges to all high school graduates.

