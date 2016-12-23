Bradley’s Ridley is new Nashville Bar president

VOL. 40 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 23, 2016

Ridley

Nathan Ridley, who leads Bradley, LLP’s Tennessee government relations and lobbying practice as part of the Government Affairs Practice Group, will serve as 2017 President of the Nashville Bar Association.

Before joining Bradley, Ridley spent 18 years with the Tennessee General Assembly, serving as senior legislative attorney in the Office of Legal Services before his departure. For more than 15 years he has provided the Legislative Update/Ridley Report for the NBA CLE program, currently serves as chair of LAWPAC, and is a current member and past chair of the Tennessee Lobbyists Association.

Other officers elected for 2017 are:

Erin Palmer Polly, president elect

Robb Bigelow, first vice president

Marnie Huff, second vice president

Stephen Young, treasurer

Joycelyn Stevenson, immediate past president

Lauren Paxton Roberts, YLD president

Lela Hollabaugh, general counsel

Newly elected board members for 2017 are:

Laura Baker, The Law Office of John Day, PC

Tracy Kane, LeanKit, Inc.

Brant Phillips, Bass Berry & Sims, PLC

Eric Smith, Nissan North America

DarKenya Waller, Legal Aid Society

Stephen Zralek, Bone McAllester Norton, PLLC

Additionally, the NBA has recognized several other members with the following awards and accolades:

The CLE Excellence Award was given to Judge Philip Smith and Judge Phillip Robinson in recognition of exceptional service to the NBA’s Continuing Legal Education Program. It recognizes NBA members who have demonstrated dedication and commitment to the NBA’s mission to provide cutting edge, quality continuing legal education to improve the knowledge and practice skills of lawyers.

The Nashville Bar Journal Award for Contributor of the Year went to Kimberly Faye and Caroline Hudson, recognizing them as NBA Editorial Committee members who continually make the Nashville Bar Journal a source of pride for the NBA. The Author of the Year award was presented to Jim Thomas for his excellent write-up on the 2016 Law Day theme, Reflections on Miranda’s 50th Anniversary.

The YLD President’s Award was given to Kelly Donley and Lauren Spahn, whose dedication and efforts for the NBA Young Lawyer’s Division have raised the overall profile of the Nashville Bar Association.

The YLD Enterprise Award was presented to Mollie Gass and Peter Malanchuk who have both advanced the charitable purposes of the NBA Young Lawyer’s Division through a new initiative, program, or activity.

The Emeritus Award – recognizing those who have reached 50 years of law practice and of honored service as a member of the Bar – was presented to eight members: Hon. Robert S. Brandt, David M. Bullock, Hon. Ben H. Cantrell, H. Fred Ford, Sr., Hon. Bill E. Higgins, David Young Parker, Earl J. Porter, Jr., and Hon. J. Randall Wyatt.

The NBA President’s Awards were given to the following members for their outstanding contributions to the NBA: Andrea Perry, Hon. Joe Binkley, Edward D. Lanquist, Jr., Tom Lawless, and the 14 producers of the Blanton CLE Program.

Finally, The Legal Aid Society recognized James A. Beaks with their Pro Bono Volunteer Award and Waller, LLP with the Pro Bono Leadership Award.

Ramsaur stepping down at Tennessee Bar Association

Ramsaur

Allan Ramsaur, longtime executive director of the Tennessee Bar Association, will begin stepping back from day-to-day responsibilities for administration of the association effective Jan. 1. He will assist in the search for and retention of a new executive director for the association and will transition into the role of emeritus director.

In that new role, he will continue to answer to the TBA Board of Governors and represent the association in governmental affairs and court administration issues, work on issues in ethics and professional responsibility, develop policy, oversee financial administration and focus on important strategic initiatives in continuing legal education, technology and evolving legal markets for the TBA and the foundation, until his full retirement in June of 2018.

The TBA will immediately begin a search for a new executive director.

Ramsaur is most often identified in his role as the chief lobbyist for the legal profession. Ramsaur’s career-long interest in legislative affairs began with his work for the Tennessee Department of Mental Health, continued with his role as counsel for the legal aid clients at the Tennessee Alliance for Legal Services and as the first executive director of the Nashville Bar Association. Most recently, Ramsaur led the association’s effort to rewrite the state’s conservatorship law to enhance protections for wards and streamline administration.

Bass, Berry & Sims adds 10 associates

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC has added 10 associates in Nashville.

Joining the Corporate & Securities Practice Group are:

Gardner B. Bell, who earned his law degree from the University of Kentucky, an M.S. from the University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce and a B.A. from the University of Virginia.

William J. Kent, who earned a law degree from the University of Tennessee, an M.B.A. from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and a B.B.A. from University of Georgia.

William N. Lay, who earned a law degree from the University of Tennessee and a B.A. from Rhodes College.

Craig R. Turner, who earned a law degree from the Washington University and a B.M. from Vanderbilt University (2011).

Joining the Healthcare Practice Group are:

Derick Blakely, who earned a law degree from American University and a B.A. from the University of Virginia. During law school, Blakely worked at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General and the D.C. Office of Inspector General.

Craig Stewart, who earned a law degree from Belmont University, a master of library and information studies from the University of Alabama and a B.A. from Davidson College.

Joining the Litigation & Dispute Resolution Practice Group are:

Margaret Dodson, who earned her law degree from Vanderbilt University and a B.A. from the University of Georgia.

Sara Morgan, who earned her law degree from Vanderbilt University and received a B.A. from Purdue University.

In addition, the following two attorneys have joined the firm:

Brett D. Good in the Employee Benefits Practice Group. He earned his law degree from The University of Texas and a B.A. from Vanderbilt University.

Katherine Smalley in the Real Estate & Commercial Finance Practice Group. She earned her law degree from the University of Tennessee and a B.S. from Centre College.

Richards & Richards names new president, CEO

Richards

Richards & Richards has named chief operating officer Jerre Richards Jr. as the company’s new president and CEO. Richards is the nephew of current CEO and founder Steve Richards, who will assume the role of chairman of the company.

Jerre Richards served as a vice president at Armstrong Transfer & Storage Co. before joining Richards & Richards in 1987. He assumed the role of COO in 1988 and was responsible for overseeing the company’s operations.

During his career, Jerre Richards has served as a volunteer basketball, football and hockey coach. He also serves on the board for The Family Center.

As chairman, Steve Richards will continue to focus on the growth of the company.

Lingo departing Nashville Entrepreneur Center

Lingo

Sam Lingo, president and COO of The Nashville Entrepreneur Center, has announced he will be leaving his post effective Jan. 1.

Over his seven-year tenure at the EC, Lingo has helped lead the organization through its creation, transitions and growth. He has been an integral part of the organization’s success including the funding, design and development of its permanent home at the Trolley Barns of Rolling Mill Hill, development and implementation of programming that has reached over 450 startups, and securing strategic partnerships like Startup America, Rise of the Rest, Google and HCA, says Michael Brody-Waite, the organization’s CEO.

Lingo will be moving to an advisory role in 2017. There are no immediate plans to replace him.

Ingram Content Group announces new associates

Ingram Content Group has announced a promotion and three new associates.

Roger Lee has joined Ingram as vice president of credit and will oversee global credit operations. He is succeeding Rob Montgomery, who is retiring.

Previously, Lee served in various roles with Baker & Taylor, Caleres/Brown Shoe Company, Perry Ellis International and Rexall Sundown and is a Bryant University graduate.

Bonnie Dailey has been named client implementation manager for Ingram Publisher Services. Dailey will be managing the day-to-day operational relationships with Third-Party Logistics (3PL) clients, as well as with managing the integration of new 3PL clients.

Previously, Dailey held several positions with Geodis Contract Logistics, most recently as senior implementation analyst and quality supervisor.

Dailey is a graduate of MTSU with a degree in Science-Aerospace Dispatch/Scheduling and Industrial Engineering.

Bunmi Western has joined Ingram Publisher Services as sales and marketing director in the London office. Most recently, she held leadership positions with Atlantic Books, where she served as part of the Atlantic Books executive team.

Amanda Aleksey has been promoted to a newly created position of manager, client relations for Ingram Publisher Services’ International Customers (IPS, Perseus Distribution, Publishers Group West, Consortium and Legato).