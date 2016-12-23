Top Middle Tennessee commercial transactions for Nov. 2016

VOL. 40 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 23, 2016

Top commercial real estate sales, November 2016, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 6001 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 11/3 HB Property Owner 4 LP Arbours of Hermitage Gardens Assoc LLC; Firewish Arbours LLC; Jf Arbours LLC $38,600,000 101 Brixworth Nashville 37205 11/10 Metropolitan Nashville LLC Apro II - The Metropolitan - Nashville LLC $35,525,000 128 2nd Nashville 37201 11/23 Possum Real Estate Holdings LLC Possum Legend LLC $18,000,000 832 Royal Nashville 37214 11/1 105 Nashville LLC Pinnacle Nashville Airport $18,000,000 221 Plus Park Nashville 37217 11/17 Shadowbluff Apartments LLC Alliance Pjrt LP $16,500,000 911 Airport Center Nashville 37214 11/21 Habanero Partners LLC Focus Hospitality II LLC $10,000,000 915, 1001 Hawkins Nashville 37203 11/8 Hawkins Nashville LLC Buntin Jeffrey W $10,000,000 144 2nd Nashville 37201 11/16 Tenir LLC Pilcher Partners LP $8,400,000 421, 425 5th Nashville 37206 11/16 Jimmys Last Laugh LLC Alpha Dev LLC $8,250,000 600 Cowan Nashville 37207 11/2 600 Cowan LP Cargill Inc $8,100,000 1400 Adams Nashville 37208 11/22 Gateway TBR Hammer Mill LLC Nashville Wholesale Moulding Co Inc $7,350,000 602 9th Nashville 37203 11/14 Sachchidanand Hotel Gulch LLC Bravo Dev LLC $6,900,000 5600 Charlotte Nashville 37209 11/23 CF Net Lease Portfolio III Dst Walgreen Co $6,066,155 Cockrill Nashville 37209 11/28 Pardue 7201 Dynasty Trust Lone Maple Investors $4,250,000 0 21st Nashville 37209 11/28 Cottage Partners LLC Deleot Thomas Land Jr; Deleot Land; Phillips Harry Johnson III; Phillips Johnson; Thornton Robert Eric; Thornton Eric; Towery Holdings LLC $3,860,000 480 James Robertson Nashville 37219 11/22 480 Jrp LLC Frost-Arnett Co $3,300,000 5115 Harding Nashville 37205 11/21 Iroquois Plaza LLC Minton Richard D; Minton Kathleen E $3,150,000 8451 River Road Nashville 37209 11/8 Ashley Bart; Ashley Laurie Kimbro John Robert; Kimbro Terry Turner; Diprojetto Pauline Kimbro; Kimbro Kathleen Bell $3,000,000 1511 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 11/10 Natures Best Organics of TN LLC Kile Prop $2,500,000 3225 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 11/18 BT-Oh LLC Midsouth District Church of The Nazarene Inc; Advisory Board TN District Church of The Nazarene Inc $2,500,000 6415, 6419 Holt Antioch 37013 11/18 CMH Parks Inc Pharr Lunette Allen; Pharr Edna Lunette; Allen Sara Mckee $2,497,500 2831 Elm Hill Nashville 37214 11/14 BNA Hotels LLC Wise Coaches Inc $2,100,000 2528, 2531 Murfreesboro Road, 2618, 2621 Lakevilla Nashville 37217 11/15 Dover Glen Investors LLC Rref Snv III-TN Mam LLC $2,000,000 8200 Highway 100 Nashville 37221 11/15 Collins Road 1 LLC National Loan Acquisitions Co $1,817,000 615 Nestor Nashville 37210 11/18 Nashville Roadrunner LLC Caleast Nat LLC $1,650,000 0 Lucile Nashville 37207 11/15 TTTF Investments LLC Stevens James D Estate; Ringemann Anna Fredrick; Ringemann Amon Deadrick $1,500,000 7620 HIGHWAY 70 S Nashville 37221 11/3 Harmony Hospitality LLC Bellevue Redev Assoc LP $1,360,000 3910 Nolensville Nashville 37211 11/9 Altimimi Abdul Karshenas Nader $1,350,000 1740 Ed Temple Nashville 37208 11/16 Tri Star Services LLC Parman Corp $1,300,000 966 Main Nashville 37206 11/2 Aey LLC Fenn Glenna B $1,250,000 4816 Charlotte Nashville 37209 11/23 HB Charlotte Ave LLC Prb Prop LLC $1,250,000 74 Trimble Nashville 37210 11/9 Shaar Forero Prop Inc Arab Akbar; Umstead Alan $1,150,000 1000 Division Nashville 37203 11/14 Thirdgen Prop LLC 1000 Division Street LLC $1,143,062 1225 Antioch Nashville 37211 11/10 Nashville Cares Council on AIDS Resources Education & Services Corporate Park Inv Partners $1,020,000 1400 Adams Nashville 37208 11/29 Germantown Hammer LLC Gateway TBR Hammer Mill LLC $1,000,000 120 Ewing Nashville 37207 11/18 Carney Realty Co LLC Waste Expansions LLC $1,000,000 2154 Utopia Nashville 37211 11/3 Stowaway Pearl LLC; Fort Morgan LLC Clodfelter Keith L $914,000 370 Herron Nashville 37210 11/23 Alloy LLC LVH2 LLC $900,000 85, 91 Van Buren Nashville 37208 11/29 Vanburen LLC Ashland LLC $793,100 2721 Clarksville Nashville 37208 11/4 Mirabidov Miraziz Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of Apostolic Faith Inc; True Way Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ $750,000 1122, 1124, 1126 3rd Nashville 37210 11/10 Lone Oak LLC Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church $620,000 709 Murfreesboro Nashville 37210 11/3 Abbasi Parviz; Abbasi Mahyar Green & Hall Prop $500,000 2940 Foster Creighton Nashville 37204 11/7 Foster Creighton LLC Taylor Fortune Group TN LLC $500,000 1016 Trinity Nashville 37216 11/22 Baker Gary C Zandieh Mostafa; Zandieh Anthoney Ali; Gleaves John $475,000 1521 Gallatin Madison 37115 11/4 Nouri Alireza; Mashallah Nasoori Ellis Carrie C; Crossman Carrie S; Jernigan Brian M $460,000 2539 Lebanon Nashville 37214 11/17 Bluewater Prop LLC Carlene C Elrod Trust $450,000 33 Music Nashville 37203 11/16 SHR Realty Group LLC M2 Salas Solutions LLC $420,000 555 Dupont Madison 37115 11/18 Quiram Eric M; Quiram Jason A Buda Nicholas; Bosshart Ashley $415,000 1806 Dr Db Todd Jr Nashville 37208 11/29 Marks Juan Poole Jerry $400,000 3910 Clarksville Nashville 37218 11/28 Hunter Foods Inc Hunters Cee Bee Inc $400,000 627 19th Nashville 37203 11/29 Towery Holdings LLC; Phillips Harry Johnson III; Ottinger Talbott Patrick; Mills Robert Brady; Deleot Thomas Land Jr 1900 Warner Partners LLC $365,000 1223 6th Nashville 37208 11/23 Nguyen Anh Ebert Inv LLC $365,000 4607 Sloan Nashville 37209 11/21 Trustees of Phoenix Lodge No 131 Free & Accepted Masons Trustees of Cumberland Lodge No 131 Free And Accepted Masons $350,000 2018 Jefferson Nashville 37208 11/17 SJ3 LLC Elberta Express Inc $350,000 6246 Nolensville Nashville 37211 11/9 Trivium Ventures LLC Rhodes Karen J $350,000 6000 Morrow Nashville 37209 11/29 Paty Const LLC Babbitt Scott $331,000 0 Union Hill Goodlettsville 37072 11/3 Zimmerle Jeffery A; Zimmerle Sonja J Bracy Hazel Walker; Bracy Kenneth; Bracy Hazel W $277,000 7980 Coley Davis Nashville 37221 11/15 Taylor Tracy D Baggett General Contractors $250,000 7386 Old Harding Nashville 37221 11/18 Ginder Russell Parkside Builders LLC $239,880 1024 Kirkland Nashville 37216 11/2 Sanchez Ryan Urbangate Dev Group LLC $239,250 120 Shakespeare Madison 37115 11/16 Merani Hassan Watson James H; Watson Katherine P $235,000 3845 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/14 Shaar Forero Prop Inc Burkeen Nadeen; Brannom Michael E; Sullivan Doris Sue; Cox Baxter; Green Bobby; Mccoy Margaret Emogene; Hayes Mary; Hayes David Michael; Hayes James Dale; Hintz Debra Lynn; Brannom Dorothy S; Stinson Linda Lee; Stinson Thomas Edwin $230,000 3012 Ambrose Nashville 37207 11/14 In-House Prop LLC Applied Scale Technology Corp $210,000 0 44th Nashville 37209 11/23 Sudekum Capital LLC Fisk University $200,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 5409 Maryland Brentwood 37027 11/22 Albany Road Gp LLC Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada $16,000,000 115 Eastpark Brentwood 37027 11/22 Albany Road Mpc LLC Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada $10,000,000 5495 Big East Fork Franklin 37064 11/7 Oppenheimer Jonathan East Fork Farms LLC $5,510,000 Ladd Franklin 37067 11/23 Jones Company of TN LLC Tedean G P; Trillium Ventures Inc $2,632,500 5631 Leipers Creek Franklin 37064 11/18 Jefferson J M Trust Polycarpou Paul $2,300,000 3511 White Crane Franklin 37064 11/3 Newell Allison S; Newell Ash Reeves Gregory Scott; Reeves Melissa $2,225,000 1002 Berry Farms Town Franklin 37064 11/4 Franklin Commons LLC Berry Tyler IV And Avalyn Berry Swain Rural Plains Part; Berry Tyler IV Rural Plains Part; Bnb Wco Investors LLC; Rural Plains Part; Swain Avalyn Berry Family Part $2,200,000 5057 Native Pony College Gr 37046 11/23 Cardwell Jim; Cardwell Linda Tucker Caroline N; Tucker John R $1,670,000 428 Wilson Pike Brentwood 37027 11/9 Vocatus LLC Crouch Elise; Crouch Harvey $1,525,000 1819 Barker Columbia 38401 11/14 Holliday Imanuel Paul; Holliday Lynn Craig Kayla; Craig Lloyd $1,395,000 302 Avondale Franklin 37064 11/18 Avondale Park Partners LLC Mayo William L $1,300,000 200 Watson View Franklin 37067 11/8 Butters Carolynne; Butters Gerald Henderson Glen; Henderson Janee Rebecca $1,299,000 5855 Leipers Creek Columbia 38401 11/30 Leipers Fork Farm LLC Estate of Kerr Ronald Walter $1,297,156 1552 Columbia Franklin 37064 11/29 Rs Dev Group LLC McCormick Shirley A $1,250,000 42 Lot Tract Spring Hill 37174 11/1 Copperstone Dev Partners LLC Copperstone Land Partners LLC $1,227,699 6917 Arno Allisona College Gr 37046 11/9 Mingus Donald L; Mingus Victoria L Richland South LLC $1,140,000 9636 Clovercroft Nolensville 37135 11/30 Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc Sanford Phyllis; Sanford Thomas Kenneth; Scales Diane Gregory; Scales Eric; Scales Larry; Scales Rayford; Scales Sonja Yvette $1,119,000 1615 Sunset Brentwood 37027 11/17 Gilchrist Dev Company Sunset Inv LLC $1,100,000 6697 Hastings Franklin 37069 11/4 Brooks J Daniel; Brooks Linda J S&B Management Inc $994,900 0 Carters Creek Franklin 37064 11/18 Medina Daniel; Medina Laura Cralle Chris; Cralle Doris $955,000 0 Peytonsville-Arno College Gr 37046 11/22 Low Amanda E; Low Jason M Kole Diane And Gerald Family Trust; Kole Gerald And Diane Family Trust $805,000 6507 Eudailey Covington College Gr 37046 11/22 Vineyard Valley LLC CWC Inv LLC; RB Smith Inv LLC; Smith RB Inv LLC $762,500 7561 Harpeth Primm Springs 38476 11/10 Jensen J Alan; Jensen Kim Boone Harold E Jr; Boone Tammy $720,000 4150 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37064 11/21 Hillsboro Station LLC Hpm LLC; Pinewood Road LLC $717,000 1209, 1211 Lakeview Franklin 37067 11/7 Conner Janet Hadaway; Conner John Bullock Jr Mister Nyx LLC; Nicks William Shelby $690,000 3133 Lorena Franklin 37067 11/1 Bulan Heather; Bulan Ryan Best Emily A; Best Richard M $570,000 Ladd Franklin 37064 11/23 Jones Company of TN LLC Arnold Paul $567,000 109 International Franklin 37067 11/22 Easterday Susan Ira; Ira Innovations Armea Capital Inc $471,345 2003 Loston Franklin 37064 11/8 Allen Barry S; Allen Cindy Lou Neely Brandy H; Neely Kevin E $424,900 7105 Crossroads Brentwood 37027 11/8 HS Realty LLC Lodge Daphne; Lodge Jeffrey $420,000 1521 Lewisburg Franklin 37064 11/15 Egbert Timothy; Vaughn Jacqueline Bushnell Amanda Sparks; Bushnell Justin; Sparks Bushnell Amanda $369,000 1016 Via Francesco Spring Hill 37174 11/3 CSH Property One LLC Feick Endora M; Feick Thomas F $364,000 5120 Virginia Brentwood 37027 11/17 Khan Jill; Khan Naveed Standifer Gary Ralph (Will Of) $322,500 Barnhill Primm Spr 38476 11/7 Reeves Greg S; Reeves Melissa Southern Winds LLC $307,800 7117 Cox Fairview 37062 11/23 Brewer Mark; Brewer Terri Chapman Charlene R; Chapman Dennis D $172,000 4920 Smithson College Gr 37046 11/22 Dusty & Sons Concrete LLC Reed Iris; Reed Mark $155,000 109 Holiday Franklin 37067 11/10 Toro Prop LLC Southern Hvac Reps LLC $150,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 261 Barfield Crescent Murfreesboro 37128 11/3 BW Parkside Owner LLC Arium Parkside LLC $30,000,000 2150 Broad Murfreesboro 37129 11/15 Ozark Automotive Distributors Inc General Electric Company $4,434,000 225 Rutherford Murfreesboro 37130 11/17 Short University Holdings LLC Karina LLC $2,540,000 3423 Rocky Fork Smyrna 37167 11/2 Butler Dennis; Butler Jerry; Butler Scott Farrer Bros Excavating Company; Farrer Ralph H; Ferrell Emmitt R; Ferrell Nancy B; Waldron Joyce; Waldron Roy L; Francis Anne S; Francis Robert E; Jones H Allen; Jones Sue C; Prime Land Co; Prime Land Company $2,385,000 1124 Haley Murfreesboro 37129 11/1 Skyhawk Haley Investors Unique-Prescotech Inc. $2,325,000 1002, 1004 Walnut Grove Christiana 37037 11/28 3BC LLC Clearview Acres L P; Osborne Christopher Michael; Osborne Kathy B $2,000,000 4125 Manson Murfreesboro 37129 11/21 Patel Sitalben N Benson 2013 Joint Revocable Living Trust $2,000,000 1935 Broad Murfreesboro 37129 11/14 84 Prop LLC Spirit Spe Portfolio 2007-2 LLC $1,648,300 2027 Memorial Murfreesboro 37129 11/8 Volunteer State Bank Haynes James B Family Real Estate Part; Haynes James Brevard; Haynes Sam Miller; Volunteer State Bank $1,503,000 8125 Tridon Smyrna 37167 11/22 Poc Rp Holdings LLC FPB Inv of TN LLC $1,300,000 Old Nashville Smyrna 37167 11/21 Park at Leigh Springs II LP Old Nashville Highway Inv Partners $882,000 1911 Business Campus Murfreesboro 37130 11/22 Taylor Inv LLC Farrer Andrew; Farrer Eleanor H; Farrer Forrest; Farrer Fred H Part $850,000 699 President Smyrna 37167 11/7 Benton Robert S Belt T Wayne; Decker & Belt Prop; Decker Daniel B $775,250 Rutherford Murfreesboro 37130 11/15 Lowman Eric Earthman Mary H; Huddleston Elizabeth Nelson; Huddleston George B Jr; Huddleston Henry A; Huddleston Mary Keeble $600,000 1041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Smyrna 37167 11/1 DD Smyrna LLC Floyd John D; Nissan Boulevard General Partners; Wall Howard $500,000 1098 Sgt Asbury Hawn Smyrna 37167 11/2 Invest Squared 1098 Sgt Asbury LLC Smyrna Commons Dev Partners LLC $500,000 Powells Chapel Murfreesboro 37129 11/16 RHB LLC Akmal Muhammad M $320,000 9515 Windrow Rockvale 37153 11/2 Watts Irena; Watts Kenneth Barrett Cheryl $320,000 239 Veterans Murfreesboro 37128 11/14 Excel Builders LLC New South Dev LLC $300,000 9320 Gum Murfreesboro 37127 11/4 Ogles Thomas Abbey Shannon Domingue; Blank Patricia Marie Victory; Domingue David Randall; Edwards Heather Jean Victory; Marlin Laura Olene Estate; Marlin Olene Estate; Puckett Virginia Personal Representative; Steele Laura Domingue; Victory Bryan Earl; Victory Randall Steve $233,352 341 Floyd Eagleville 37060 11/28 Sanchez Braulio Fannie Mae; Federal National Mortgage Assoc $210,000 2220 Stanford Murfreesboro 37130 11/15 Phillips Phyllis Y Davis Ernestine Bonner Slade Estate; Davis Ernestine S Estate; Davis Family Trust $200,000 2460 Salem Creek Murfreesboro 37128 11/3 Parsons David Spiroff Deborah L; Spiroff Michael J $200,000 100 Front, 103 Wright Smyrna 37167 11/4 Byrd Jeremy; Byrd Misty Gammon James L; Gammon Judi L $198,930 Allisona Eagleville 37060 11/2 McCain James D; McCain Lisa B Tune Mary; Tune Sam $190,181 4853 Rock Hill Readyville 37149 11/7 Howard Douglas T; Howard Kara K Sparks Karen; Sparks Rex $189,000 701 Walnut Murfreesboro 37130 11/23 Murray Brenda K; Murray Rodney D Knee Herbert F $189,000 Murfreesboro La Vergne 37086 11/1 Ferdowsi Faran Mid-TN Medical Assoc Pllc $175,000 219 Main Murfreesboro 37130 11/3 Hackinson Christine; Hackinson Shawn Dodson Barton; Dodson Janis $175,000 7844 Lowe Murfreesboro 37127 11/8 McGregor Karen D; McGregor Richard L Dubois Eula Faye $174,000 6173 Lowe Murfreesboro 37127 11/28 Meadows Mark Steven Dawe Phyllis K $173,250 805 Church Murfreesboro 37130 11/1 Milnar Donna; Milnar Gregory Jefferson Square Partners LLC $140,000 9320 Gum Murfreesboro 37127 11/4 Layne GO Family Trust Abbey Shannon Domingue; Blank Patricia Marie Victory; Domingue David Randall; Edwards Heather Jean Victory; Marlin Laura Olene Estate; Marlin Olene Estate; Puckett Virginia Personal Representative; Steele Laura Domingue; Victory Bryan Earl; Victory Randall Steve $131,000 335 Stewarts Landing Smyrna 37167 11/8 Alshehabi Isam Hunt Julie K $125,000 3000 Murray Kittrell Readyville 37149 11/2 Young Cynthia; Young Jackie Rednour Damien; Rednour Kimberly $125,000 10111 Vaught Readyville 37149 11/4 Mitchell Andrew; Mitchell Megan McKnight Joe; McKnight Kimberly $119,900

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price Millstone Hendrsnville 37075 11/21 CMH Parks Inc Real Estate Solutions Group LLC $1,040,000 Cumberland Gallatin 37066 11/9 Lgi Homes - TN LLC Eatherly J D $940,000 224 Old Shackle Island Hendrsnville 37075 11/2 Plainsman Group L L C Cros Lesa; Durham Jacob Ryan; Durham Lesa J; Durham Randall J; Durham William Lucas $730,000 0 Mount Vernon Off Bethpage 37022 11/21 Jones Nicolas L; Jones Samuel H; Jones Terry L Dorris Janan Flynn; Flynn Charles Patrick; Flynn Frank M; Flynn Peggy L $637,500 1218 Sandy Valley Hendrsnville 37075 11/2 Schlafly Robert Benton; Schlafly Stacey Morgan Taylor Raymond Lance; Taylor Wendy Kay $580,000 973 Vinings Gallatin 37066 11/9 Reynolds James Daniel; Reynolds Sherry Michelle Drees Premier Homes Inc $566,200 221 Kirk Gallatin 37066 11/9 Blackmore Brook E; Blackmore Mitchell Ben The Builder LLC $505,000 1049 Montrose Gallatin 37066 11/9 Mills Kelly L; Mills Scott A Parkside Builders LLC $495,000 1064 Luxborough Hendrsnville 37075 11/28 Fuqua Stacey; Fuqua Troy A Shular Michael L Tr $479,900 1099 Vinings Gallatin 37066 11/4 Charles Gregory Boyvin Living Trust; Magda Yvonne Boyvin Living Trust CMH Parks Inc $464,800 1638 Kelvington Gallatin 37066 11/29 Mezghebe Haile Greenlee Brittney D; Greenlee David $460,000 1104 Vinings Gallatin 37066 11/7 Faulk George C Jr; Faulk Kimberly R CMH Parks Inc $459,801 Durham Hendrsnville 37075 11/2 Lennar Homes of TN LLC; WFC Durham Holdings VII Lennar Homes of TN LLC; WFC Durham Holdings VII $450,661 956 Highway 31 Goodlettsville 37072 11/7 Donahoe Michael N; Donahoe Patsy P Rail Petroleum Co $450,000 1012 Vinings Gallatin 37066 11/14 Roe Angela C; Roe Bobby Kevin Unger Sharon J; Unger Walter R $450,000 26 Mcarthur Gallatin 37066 11/3 Hix Kristen Helson Robert C; Hurst Danny $436,020 1047 Crutcher Station Hendrsnville 37075 11/14 Walker Adam T; Walker Crystal M NVR Inc $428,740 1052 Baxter Gallatin 37066 11/2 Wood Collin F; Wood Stephanie CMH Parks Inc $428,614 1069 Montrose Gallatin 37066 11/16 Farris Jeffrey L; Farris Karri Parkside Builders LLC $419,735 470 Carriage House Hendrsnville 37075 11/9 Mcmillan Jennifer R; Mcmillan Paul D Jr CMH Parks Inc $411,701 320 Ironwood Gallatin 37066 11/18 Bozeman Melissa Cornerstone Homes Inc $409,900 1100 Vinings Gallatin 37066 11/14 Moore Barbara K; Moore Wayne A CMH Parks Inc $408,721 424 Carriage House Hendrsnville 37075 11/7 Young Jon E; Young Tasha M CMH Parks Inc $408,370 1119 Vinings Gallatin 37066 11/23 Dunn Claudette CMH Parks Inc $406,012 998 Golf Club Hendrsnville 37075 11/21 Shin Jae W; Shin Sun W Dalamar Homes LLC $395,000 157 Ashcrest Hendrsnville 37075 11/1 Watson Karen Sue; Watson Sean Timothy Meritage Homes of TN Inc $393,379 217 Buckleigh Gallatin 37066 11/7 McDavitt Maria E; McDavitt Trenton Creekside Homes LLC $390,900 317 Tanglewood Hendrsnville 37075 11/14 Harris Ashley P Lennar Homes of TN LLC $375,638 330 Old Stone Goodlettsville 37072 11/22 Parrish Duane T; Parrish Kimberly A Meritage Homes of TN Inc $370,198 Durham Hendrsnville 37075 11/14 Celebration Homes LLC WFC Durham Holdings VII G P $367,500 145 Ferdinand Gallatin 37066 11/4 Williams Henry F; Williams Marilyn J CMH Parks Inc $366,130 1043 Abberley Hendrsnville 37075 11/1 Reed Betsy; Reed Michael J Centex Homes $365,443 165 Ashcrest Hendrsnville 37075 11/21 Ritter Thomas J Meritage Homes of TN Inc $363,444 222 Preston Gallatin 37066 11/22 Thompson Kathleen; Thompson Mark H Lennar Homes of TN LLC $361,382 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 35, 36, 49, 50 Ben Albert Cottontown 37048 11/1 CMH Parks Inc Cook Brian; Johnson Jason Craig $360,000 120 Gulf Stream Gallatin 37066 11/9 Gray Brian J; Gray Carrie B CMH Parks Inc $352,548 715 Burgess Goodlettsville 37072 11/3 Baker Michael T Meritage Homes of TN Inc $352,188 9 Industrial Park Hendrsnville 37075 11/15 Prof Traffic Control Svcs LLC Hendersonville Devco Investors LLC $350,000 3238 Old Highway 31 Westmoreland 37186 11/1 Holleman Henry; Holleman Morris Creasy James H Jr $350,000 1007C Pittman Gallatin 37066 11/2 Wooley Jerry N Innovative Solutions Group Inc $349,900 130 Cobbler Hendrsnville 37075 11/18 CSH Property One LLC Mesi Sara M; Neal Craig J $345,000 310 Tanglewood Hendrsnville 37075 11/29 Faucher Laura L; Faucher Mark G Drees Premier Homes Inc $345,000 474 Carriage House Hendrsnville 37075 11/15 Francel Jay A; Francel Lauren A CMH Parks Inc $341,369 731 Burgess Goodlettsville 37072 11/29 Palmer Bonita C Meritage Homes of TN Inc $339,008 478 Carriage House Hendrsnville 37075 11/15 Wheeler Lois J CMH Parks Inc $335,390 321 Tanglewood Hendrsnville 37075 11/2 Poynor Brian D; Poynor Karen Lennar Homes of TN LLC $332,236 398 Goodman Gallatin 37066 11/9 Ittel Jon A; Ittel Susan M NVR Inc $330,210 313 Ironwood Gallatin 37066 11/28 Walker Clarence David; Walker Lillian Ross Cornerstone Homes Inc $329,900 104 Gulfstream Gallatin 37066 11/7 Deforge Emily J; Deforge Paul V Jr CMH Parks Inc $327,551 402 Fall Creek Goodlettsville 37072 11/22 Kirkland Mika; Kirkland Warren B Meritage Homes of TN Inc $327,000 426 Cornelius Hendrsnville 37075 11/15 Clark Hunter; Clark Micha Meritage Homes of TN Inc $326,209 116 Gulfstream Gallatin 37066 11/15 Bolyard Patricia E; Bolyard Tammy M CMH Parks Inc $325,628 112 Burntash Hendrsnville 37075 11/22 Copeland Corey; Copeland Sherray Southeastern Building Corp $321,580 160 Ashcrest Hendrsnville 37075 11/10 Sawa Ashley; Sawa Fumiya Meritage Homes of TN Inc $311,059 244 Whitestone Gallatin 37066 11/1 Bichon Bryce K; Bichon Elizabeth L Lennar Homes of TN LLC $307,000 1062, 1064, 1066 Lt Gibson, 1082, 1088 Paddock Park Gallatin 37066 11/9 Southeastern Building Corp KF Land Partners $300,000

