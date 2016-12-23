Home > Article
VOL. 40 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 23, 2016
Top Middle Tennessee commercial transactions for Nov. 2016
Updated 11:13AM
Top commercial real estate sales, November 2016, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.
Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.
Davidson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Sale Price
|6001 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|11/3
|HB Property Owner 4 LP
|Arbours of Hermitage Gardens Assoc LLC; Firewish Arbours LLC; Jf Arbours LLC
|$38,600,000
|101 Brixworth
|Nashville
|37205
|11/10
|Metropolitan Nashville LLC
|Apro II - The Metropolitan - Nashville LLC
|$35,525,000
|128 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|11/23
|Possum Real Estate Holdings LLC
|Possum Legend LLC
|$18,000,000
|832 Royal
|Nashville
|37214
|11/1
|105 Nashville LLC
|Pinnacle Nashville Airport
|$18,000,000
|221 Plus Park
|Nashville
|37217
|11/17
|Shadowbluff Apartments LLC
|Alliance Pjrt LP
|$16,500,000
|911 Airport Center
|Nashville
|37214
|11/21
|Habanero Partners LLC
|Focus Hospitality II LLC
|$10,000,000
|915, 1001 Hawkins
|Nashville
|37203
|11/8
|Hawkins Nashville LLC
|Buntin Jeffrey W
|$10,000,000
|144 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|11/16
|Tenir LLC
|Pilcher Partners LP
|$8,400,000
|421, 425 5th
|Nashville
|37206
|11/16
|Jimmys Last Laugh LLC
|Alpha Dev LLC
|$8,250,000
|600 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|11/2
|600 Cowan LP
|Cargill Inc
|$8,100,000
|1400 Adams
|Nashville
|37208
|11/22
|Gateway TBR Hammer Mill LLC
|Nashville Wholesale Moulding Co Inc
|$7,350,000
|602 9th
|Nashville
|37203
|11/14
|Sachchidanand Hotel Gulch LLC
|Bravo Dev LLC
|$6,900,000
|5600 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|11/23
|CF Net Lease Portfolio III Dst
|Walgreen Co
|$6,066,155
|Cockrill
|Nashville
|37209
|11/28
|Pardue 7201 Dynasty Trust
|Lone Maple Investors
|$4,250,000
|0 21st
|Nashville
|37209
|11/28
|Cottage Partners LLC
|Deleot Thomas Land Jr; Deleot Land; Phillips Harry Johnson III; Phillips Johnson; Thornton Robert Eric; Thornton Eric; Towery Holdings LLC
|$3,860,000
|480 James Robertson
|Nashville
|37219
|11/22
|480 Jrp LLC
|Frost-Arnett Co
|$3,300,000
|5115 Harding
|Nashville
|37205
|11/21
|Iroquois Plaza LLC
|Minton Richard D; Minton Kathleen E
|$3,150,000
|8451 River Road
|Nashville
|37209
|11/8
|Ashley Bart; Ashley Laurie
|Kimbro John Robert; Kimbro Terry Turner; Diprojetto Pauline Kimbro; Kimbro Kathleen Bell
|$3,000,000
|1511 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|11/10
|Natures Best Organics of TN LLC
|Kile Prop
|$2,500,000
|3225 Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|11/18
|BT-Oh LLC
|Midsouth District Church of The Nazarene Inc; Advisory Board TN District Church of The Nazarene Inc
|$2,500,000
|6415, 6419 Holt
|Antioch
|37013
|11/18
|CMH Parks Inc
|Pharr Lunette Allen; Pharr Edna Lunette; Allen Sara Mckee
|$2,497,500
|2831 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|11/14
|BNA Hotels LLC
|Wise Coaches Inc
|$2,100,000
|2528, 2531 Murfreesboro Road, 2618, 2621 Lakevilla
|Nashville
|37217
|11/15
|Dover Glen Investors LLC
|Rref Snv III-TN Mam LLC
|$2,000,000
|8200 Highway 100
|Nashville
|37221
|11/15
|Collins Road 1 LLC
|National Loan Acquisitions Co
|$1,817,000
|615 Nestor
|Nashville
|37210
|11/18
|Nashville Roadrunner LLC
|Caleast Nat LLC
|$1,650,000
|0 Lucile
|Nashville
|37207
|11/15
|TTTF Investments LLC
|Stevens James D Estate; Ringemann Anna Fredrick; Ringemann Amon Deadrick
|$1,500,000
|7620 HIGHWAY 70 S
|Nashville
|37221
|11/3
|Harmony Hospitality LLC
|Bellevue Redev Assoc LP
|$1,360,000
|3910 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|11/9
|Altimimi Abdul
|Karshenas Nader
|$1,350,000
|1740 Ed Temple
|Nashville
|37208
|11/16
|Tri Star Services LLC
|Parman Corp
|$1,300,000
|966 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|11/2
|Aey LLC
|Fenn Glenna B
|$1,250,000
|4816 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|11/23
|HB Charlotte Ave LLC
|Prb Prop LLC
|$1,250,000
|74 Trimble
|Nashville
|37210
|11/9
|Shaar Forero Prop Inc
|Arab Akbar; Umstead Alan
|$1,150,000
|1000 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|11/14
|Thirdgen Prop LLC
|1000 Division Street LLC
|$1,143,062
|1225 Antioch
|Nashville
|37211
|11/10
|Nashville Cares Council on AIDS Resources Education & Services
|Corporate Park Inv Partners
|$1,020,000
|1400 Adams
|Nashville
|37208
|11/29
|Germantown Hammer LLC
|Gateway TBR Hammer Mill LLC
|$1,000,000
|120 Ewing
|Nashville
|37207
|11/18
|Carney Realty Co LLC
|Waste Expansions LLC
|$1,000,000
|2154 Utopia
|Nashville
|37211
|11/3
|Stowaway Pearl LLC; Fort Morgan LLC
|Clodfelter Keith L
|$914,000
|370 Herron
|Nashville
|37210
|11/23
|Alloy LLC
|LVH2 LLC
|$900,000
|85, 91 Van Buren
|Nashville
|37208
|11/29
|Vanburen LLC
|Ashland LLC
|$793,100
|2721 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37208
|11/4
|Mirabidov Miraziz
|Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of Apostolic Faith Inc; True Way Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ
|$750,000
|1122, 1124, 1126 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|11/10
|Lone Oak LLC
|Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
|$620,000
|709 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37210
|11/3
|Abbasi Parviz; Abbasi Mahyar
|Green & Hall Prop
|$500,000
|2940 Foster Creighton
|Nashville
|37204
|11/7
|Foster Creighton LLC
|Taylor Fortune Group TN LLC
|$500,000
|1016 Trinity
|Nashville
|37216
|11/22
|Baker Gary C
|Zandieh Mostafa; Zandieh Anthoney Ali; Gleaves John
|$475,000
|1521 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|11/4
|Nouri Alireza; Mashallah Nasoori
|Ellis Carrie C; Crossman Carrie S; Jernigan Brian M
|$460,000
|2539 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|11/17
|Bluewater Prop LLC
|Carlene C Elrod Trust
|$450,000
|33 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|11/16
|SHR Realty Group LLC
|M2 Salas Solutions LLC
|$420,000
|555 Dupont
|Madison
|37115
|11/18
|Quiram Eric M; Quiram Jason A
|Buda Nicholas; Bosshart Ashley
|$415,000
|1806 Dr Db Todd Jr
|Nashville
|37208
|11/29
|Marks Juan
|Poole Jerry
|$400,000
|3910 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|11/28
|Hunter Foods Inc
|Hunters Cee Bee Inc
|$400,000
|627 19th
|Nashville
|37203
|11/29
|Towery Holdings LLC; Phillips Harry Johnson III; Ottinger Talbott Patrick; Mills Robert Brady; Deleot Thomas Land Jr
|1900 Warner Partners LLC
|$365,000
|1223 6th
|Nashville
|37208
|11/23
|Nguyen Anh
|Ebert Inv LLC
|$365,000
|4607 Sloan
|Nashville
|37209
|11/21
|Trustees of Phoenix Lodge No 131 Free & Accepted Masons
|Trustees of Cumberland Lodge No 131 Free And Accepted Masons
|$350,000
|2018 Jefferson
|Nashville
|37208
|11/17
|SJ3 LLC
|Elberta Express Inc
|$350,000
|6246 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|11/9
|Trivium Ventures LLC
|Rhodes Karen J
|$350,000
|6000 Morrow
|Nashville
|37209
|11/29
|Paty Const LLC
|Babbitt Scott
|$331,000
|0 Union Hill
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|11/3
|Zimmerle Jeffery A; Zimmerle Sonja J
|Bracy Hazel Walker; Bracy Kenneth; Bracy Hazel W
|$277,000
|7980 Coley Davis
|Nashville
|37221
|11/15
|Taylor Tracy D
|Baggett General Contractors
|$250,000
|7386 Old Harding
|Nashville
|37221
|11/18
|Ginder Russell
|Parkside Builders LLC
|$239,880
|1024 Kirkland
|Nashville
|37216
|11/2
|Sanchez Ryan
|Urbangate Dev Group LLC
|$239,250
|120 Shakespeare
|Madison
|37115
|11/16
|Merani Hassan
|Watson James H; Watson Katherine P
|$235,000
|3845 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|11/14
|Shaar Forero Prop Inc
|Burkeen Nadeen; Brannom Michael E; Sullivan Doris Sue; Cox Baxter; Green Bobby; Mccoy Margaret Emogene; Hayes Mary; Hayes David Michael; Hayes James Dale; Hintz Debra Lynn; Brannom Dorothy S; Stinson Linda Lee; Stinson Thomas Edwin
|$230,000
|3012 Ambrose
|Nashville
|37207
|11/14
|In-House Prop LLC
|Applied Scale Technology Corp
|$210,000
|0 44th
|Nashville
|37209
|11/23
|Sudekum Capital LLC
|Fisk University
|$200,000
Williamson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Sale Price
|5409 Maryland
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/22
|Albany Road Gp LLC
|Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada
|$16,000,000
|115 Eastpark
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/22
|Albany Road Mpc LLC
|Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada
|$10,000,000
|5495 Big East Fork
|Franklin
|37064
|11/7
|Oppenheimer Jonathan
|East Fork Farms LLC
|$5,510,000
|Ladd
|Franklin
|37067
|11/23
|Jones Company of TN LLC
|Tedean G P; Trillium Ventures Inc
|$2,632,500
|5631 Leipers Creek
|Franklin
|37064
|11/18
|Jefferson J M Trust
|Polycarpou Paul
|$2,300,000
|3511 White Crane
|Franklin
|37064
|11/3
|Newell Allison S; Newell Ash
|Reeves Gregory Scott; Reeves Melissa
|$2,225,000
|1002 Berry Farms Town
|Franklin
|37064
|11/4
|Franklin Commons LLC
|Berry Tyler IV And Avalyn Berry Swain Rural Plains Part; Berry Tyler IV Rural Plains Part; Bnb Wco Investors LLC; Rural Plains Part; Swain Avalyn Berry Family Part
|$2,200,000
|5057 Native Pony
|College Gr
|37046
|11/23
|Cardwell Jim; Cardwell Linda
|Tucker Caroline N; Tucker John R
|$1,670,000
|428 Wilson Pike
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/9
|Vocatus LLC
|Crouch Elise; Crouch Harvey
|$1,525,000
|1819 Barker
|Columbia
|38401
|11/14
|Holliday Imanuel Paul; Holliday Lynn
|Craig Kayla; Craig Lloyd
|$1,395,000
|302 Avondale
|Franklin
|37064
|11/18
|Avondale Park Partners LLC
|Mayo William L
|$1,300,000
|200 Watson View
|Franklin
|37067
|11/8
|Butters Carolynne; Butters Gerald
|Henderson Glen; Henderson Janee Rebecca
|$1,299,000
|5855 Leipers Creek
|Columbia
|38401
|11/30
|Leipers Fork Farm LLC
|Estate of Kerr Ronald Walter
|$1,297,156
|1552 Columbia
|Franklin
|37064
|11/29
|Rs Dev Group LLC
|McCormick Shirley A
|$1,250,000
|42 Lot Tract
|Spring Hill
|37174
|11/1
|Copperstone Dev Partners LLC
|Copperstone Land Partners LLC
|$1,227,699
|6917 Arno Allisona
|College Gr
|37046
|11/9
|Mingus Donald L; Mingus Victoria L
|Richland South LLC
|$1,140,000
|9636 Clovercroft
|Nolensville
|37135
|11/30
|Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc
|Sanford Phyllis; Sanford Thomas Kenneth; Scales Diane Gregory; Scales Eric; Scales Larry; Scales Rayford; Scales Sonja Yvette
|$1,119,000
|1615 Sunset
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/17
|Gilchrist Dev Company
|Sunset Inv LLC
|$1,100,000
|6697 Hastings
|Franklin
|37069
|11/4
|Brooks J Daniel; Brooks Linda J
|S&B Management Inc
|$994,900
|0 Carters Creek
|Franklin
|37064
|11/18
|Medina Daniel; Medina Laura
|Cralle Chris; Cralle Doris
|$955,000
|0 Peytonsville-Arno
|College Gr
|37046
|11/22
|Low Amanda E; Low Jason M
|Kole Diane And Gerald Family Trust; Kole Gerald And Diane Family Trust
|$805,000
|6507 Eudailey Covington
|College Gr
|37046
|11/22
|Vineyard Valley LLC
|CWC Inv LLC; RB Smith Inv LLC; Smith RB Inv LLC
|$762,500
|7561 Harpeth
|Primm Springs
|38476
|11/10
|Jensen J Alan; Jensen Kim
|Boone Harold E Jr; Boone Tammy
|$720,000
|4150 Old Hillsboro
|Franklin
|37064
|11/21
|Hillsboro Station LLC
|Hpm LLC; Pinewood Road LLC
|$717,000
|1209, 1211 Lakeview
|Franklin
|37067
|11/7
|Conner Janet Hadaway; Conner John Bullock Jr
|Mister Nyx LLC; Nicks William Shelby
|$690,000
|3133 Lorena
|Franklin
|37067
|11/1
|Bulan Heather; Bulan Ryan
|Best Emily A; Best Richard M
|$570,000
|Ladd
|Franklin
|37064
|11/23
|Jones Company of TN LLC
|Arnold Paul
|$567,000
|109 International
|Franklin
|37067
|11/22
|Easterday Susan Ira; Ira Innovations
|Armea Capital Inc
|$471,345
|2003 Loston
|Franklin
|37064
|11/8
|Allen Barry S; Allen Cindy Lou
|Neely Brandy H; Neely Kevin E
|$424,900
|7105 Crossroads
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/8
|HS Realty LLC
|Lodge Daphne; Lodge Jeffrey
|$420,000
|1521 Lewisburg
|Franklin
|37064
|11/15
|Egbert Timothy; Vaughn Jacqueline
|Bushnell Amanda Sparks; Bushnell Justin; Sparks Bushnell Amanda
|$369,000
|1016 Via Francesco
|Spring Hill
|37174
|11/3
|CSH Property One LLC
|Feick Endora M; Feick Thomas F
|$364,000
|5120 Virginia
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/17
|Khan Jill; Khan Naveed
|Standifer Gary Ralph (Will Of)
|$322,500
|Barnhill
|Primm Spr
|38476
|11/7
|Reeves Greg S; Reeves Melissa
|Southern Winds LLC
|$307,800
|7117 Cox
|Fairview
|37062
|11/23
|Brewer Mark; Brewer Terri
|Chapman Charlene R; Chapman Dennis D
|$172,000
|4920 Smithson
|College Gr
|37046
|11/22
|Dusty & Sons Concrete LLC
|Reed Iris; Reed Mark
|$155,000
|109 Holiday
|Franklin
|37067
|11/10
|Toro Prop LLC
|Southern Hvac Reps LLC
|$150,000
Rutherford County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Sale Price
|261 Barfield Crescent
|Murfreesboro
|37128
|11/3
|BW Parkside Owner LLC
|Arium Parkside LLC
|$30,000,000
|2150 Broad
|Murfreesboro
|37129
|11/15
|Ozark Automotive Distributors Inc
|General Electric Company
|$4,434,000
|225 Rutherford
|Murfreesboro
|37130
|11/17
|Short University Holdings LLC
|Karina LLC
|$2,540,000
|3423 Rocky Fork
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/2
|Butler Dennis; Butler Jerry; Butler Scott
|Farrer Bros Excavating Company; Farrer Ralph H; Ferrell Emmitt R; Ferrell Nancy B; Waldron Joyce; Waldron Roy L; Francis Anne S; Francis Robert E; Jones H Allen; Jones Sue C; Prime Land Co; Prime Land Company
|$2,385,000
|1124 Haley
|Murfreesboro
|37129
|11/1
|Skyhawk Haley Investors
|Unique-Prescotech Inc.
|$2,325,000
|1002, 1004 Walnut Grove
|Christiana
|37037
|11/28
|3BC LLC
|Clearview Acres L P; Osborne Christopher Michael; Osborne Kathy B
|$2,000,000
|4125 Manson
|Murfreesboro
|37129
|11/21
|Patel Sitalben N
|Benson 2013 Joint Revocable Living Trust
|$2,000,000
|1935 Broad
|Murfreesboro
|37129
|11/14
|84 Prop LLC
|Spirit Spe Portfolio 2007-2 LLC
|$1,648,300
|2027 Memorial
|Murfreesboro
|37129
|11/8
|Volunteer State Bank
|Haynes James B Family Real Estate Part; Haynes James Brevard; Haynes Sam Miller; Volunteer State Bank
|$1,503,000
|8125 Tridon
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/22
|Poc Rp Holdings LLC
|FPB Inv of TN LLC
|$1,300,000
|Old Nashville
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/21
|Park at Leigh Springs II LP
|Old Nashville Highway Inv Partners
|$882,000
|1911 Business Campus
|Murfreesboro
|37130
|11/22
|Taylor Inv LLC
|Farrer Andrew; Farrer Eleanor H; Farrer Forrest; Farrer Fred H Part
|$850,000
|699 President
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/7
|Benton Robert S
|Belt T Wayne; Decker & Belt Prop; Decker Daniel B
|$775,250
|Rutherford
|Murfreesboro
|37130
|11/15
|Lowman Eric
|Earthman Mary H; Huddleston Elizabeth Nelson; Huddleston George B Jr; Huddleston Henry A; Huddleston Mary Keeble
|$600,000
|1041 Sgt Asbury Hawn
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/1
|DD Smyrna LLC
|Floyd John D; Nissan Boulevard General Partners; Wall Howard
|$500,000
|1098 Sgt Asbury Hawn
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/2
|Invest Squared 1098 Sgt Asbury LLC
|Smyrna Commons Dev Partners LLC
|$500,000
|Powells Chapel
|Murfreesboro
|37129
|11/16
|RHB LLC
|Akmal Muhammad M
|$320,000
|9515 Windrow
|Rockvale
|37153
|11/2
|Watts Irena; Watts Kenneth
|Barrett Cheryl
|$320,000
|239 Veterans
|Murfreesboro
|37128
|11/14
|Excel Builders LLC
|New South Dev LLC
|$300,000
|9320 Gum
|Murfreesboro
|37127
|11/4
|Ogles Thomas
|Abbey Shannon Domingue; Blank Patricia Marie Victory; Domingue David Randall; Edwards Heather Jean Victory; Marlin Laura Olene Estate; Marlin Olene Estate; Puckett Virginia Personal Representative; Steele Laura Domingue; Victory Bryan Earl; Victory Randall Steve
|$233,352
|341 Floyd
|Eagleville
|37060
|11/28
|Sanchez Braulio
|Fannie Mae; Federal National Mortgage Assoc
|$210,000
|2220 Stanford
|Murfreesboro
|37130
|11/15
|Phillips Phyllis Y
|Davis Ernestine Bonner Slade Estate; Davis Ernestine S Estate; Davis Family Trust
|$200,000
|2460 Salem Creek
|Murfreesboro
|37128
|11/3
|Parsons David
|Spiroff Deborah L; Spiroff Michael J
|$200,000
|100 Front, 103 Wright
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/4
|Byrd Jeremy; Byrd Misty
|Gammon James L; Gammon Judi L
|$198,930
|Allisona
|Eagleville
|37060
|11/2
|McCain James D; McCain Lisa B
|Tune Mary; Tune Sam
|$190,181
|4853 Rock Hill
|Readyville
|37149
|11/7
|Howard Douglas T; Howard Kara K
|Sparks Karen; Sparks Rex
|$189,000
|701 Walnut
|Murfreesboro
|37130
|11/23
|Murray Brenda K; Murray Rodney D
|Knee Herbert F
|$189,000
|Murfreesboro
|La Vergne
|37086
|11/1
|Ferdowsi Faran
|Mid-TN Medical Assoc Pllc
|$175,000
|219 Main
|Murfreesboro
|37130
|11/3
|Hackinson Christine; Hackinson Shawn
|Dodson Barton; Dodson Janis
|$175,000
|7844 Lowe
|Murfreesboro
|37127
|11/8
|McGregor Karen D; McGregor Richard L
|Dubois Eula Faye
|$174,000
|6173 Lowe
|Murfreesboro
|37127
|11/28
|Meadows Mark Steven
|Dawe Phyllis K
|$173,250
|805 Church
|Murfreesboro
|37130
|11/1
|Milnar Donna; Milnar Gregory
|Jefferson Square Partners LLC
|$140,000
|9320 Gum
|Murfreesboro
|37127
|11/4
|Layne GO Family Trust
|Abbey Shannon Domingue; Blank Patricia Marie Victory; Domingue David Randall; Edwards Heather Jean Victory; Marlin Laura Olene Estate; Marlin Olene Estate; Puckett Virginia Personal Representative; Steele Laura Domingue; Victory Bryan Earl; Victory Randall Steve
|$131,000
|335 Stewarts Landing
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/8
|Alshehabi Isam
|Hunt Julie K
|$125,000
|3000 Murray Kittrell
|Readyville
|37149
|11/2
|Young Cynthia; Young Jackie
|Rednour Damien; Rednour Kimberly
|$125,000
|10111 Vaught
|Readyville
|37149
|11/4
|Mitchell Andrew; Mitchell Megan
|McKnight Joe; McKnight Kimberly
|$119,900
Sumner County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Sale Price
|Millstone
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/21
|CMH Parks Inc
|Real Estate Solutions Group LLC
|$1,040,000
|Cumberland
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/9
|Lgi Homes - TN LLC
|Eatherly J D
|$940,000
|224 Old Shackle Island
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/2
|Plainsman Group L L C
|Cros Lesa; Durham Jacob Ryan; Durham Lesa J; Durham Randall J; Durham William Lucas
|$730,000
|0 Mount Vernon Off
|Bethpage
|37022
|11/21
|Jones Nicolas L; Jones Samuel H; Jones Terry L
|Dorris Janan Flynn; Flynn Charles Patrick; Flynn Frank M; Flynn Peggy L
|$637,500
|1218 Sandy Valley
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/2
|Schlafly Robert Benton; Schlafly Stacey Morgan
|Taylor Raymond Lance; Taylor Wendy Kay
|$580,000
|973 Vinings
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/9
|Reynolds James Daniel; Reynolds Sherry Michelle
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$566,200
|221 Kirk
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/9
|Blackmore Brook E; Blackmore Mitchell
|Ben The Builder LLC
|$505,000
|1049 Montrose
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/9
|Mills Kelly L; Mills Scott A
|Parkside Builders LLC
|$495,000
|1064 Luxborough
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/28
|Fuqua Stacey; Fuqua Troy A
|Shular Michael L Tr
|$479,900
|1099 Vinings
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/4
|Charles Gregory Boyvin Living Trust; Magda Yvonne Boyvin Living Trust
|CMH Parks Inc
|$464,800
|1638 Kelvington
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/29
|Mezghebe Haile
|Greenlee Brittney D; Greenlee David
|$460,000
|1104 Vinings
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/7
|Faulk George C Jr; Faulk Kimberly R
|CMH Parks Inc
|$459,801
|Durham
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/2
|Lennar Homes of TN LLC; WFC Durham Holdings VII
|Lennar Homes of TN LLC; WFC Durham Holdings VII
|$450,661
|956 Highway 31
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|11/7
|Donahoe Michael N; Donahoe Patsy P
|Rail Petroleum Co
|$450,000
|1012 Vinings
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/14
|Roe Angela C; Roe Bobby Kevin
|Unger Sharon J; Unger Walter R
|$450,000
|26 Mcarthur
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/3
|Hix Kristen
|Helson Robert C; Hurst Danny
|$436,020
|1047 Crutcher Station
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/14
|Walker Adam T; Walker Crystal M
|NVR Inc
|$428,740
|1052 Baxter
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/2
|Wood Collin F; Wood Stephanie
|CMH Parks Inc
|$428,614
|1069 Montrose
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/16
|Farris Jeffrey L; Farris Karri
|Parkside Builders LLC
|$419,735
|470 Carriage House
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/9
|Mcmillan Jennifer R; Mcmillan Paul D Jr
|CMH Parks Inc
|$411,701
|320 Ironwood
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/18
|Bozeman Melissa
|Cornerstone Homes Inc
|$409,900
|1100 Vinings
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/14
|Moore Barbara K; Moore Wayne A
|CMH Parks Inc
|$408,721
|424 Carriage House
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/7
|Young Jon E; Young Tasha M
|CMH Parks Inc
|$408,370
|1119 Vinings
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/23
|Dunn Claudette
|CMH Parks Inc
|$406,012
|998 Golf Club
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/21
|Shin Jae W; Shin Sun W
|Dalamar Homes LLC
|$395,000
|157 Ashcrest
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/1
|Watson Karen Sue; Watson Sean Timothy
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$393,379
|217 Buckleigh
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/7
|McDavitt Maria E; McDavitt Trenton
|Creekside Homes LLC
|$390,900
|317 Tanglewood
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/14
|Harris Ashley P
|Lennar Homes of TN LLC
|$375,638
|330 Old Stone
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|11/22
|Parrish Duane T; Parrish Kimberly A
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$370,198
|Durham
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/14
|Celebration Homes LLC
|WFC Durham Holdings VII G P
|$367,500
|145 Ferdinand
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/4
|Williams Henry F; Williams Marilyn J
|CMH Parks Inc
|$366,130
|1043 Abberley
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/1
|Reed Betsy; Reed Michael J
|Centex Homes
|$365,443
|165 Ashcrest
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/21
|Ritter Thomas J
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$363,444
|222 Preston
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/22
|Thompson Kathleen; Thompson Mark H
|Lennar Homes of TN LLC
|$361,382
|27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 35, 36, 49, 50 Ben Albert
|Cottontown
|37048
|11/1
|CMH Parks Inc
|Cook Brian; Johnson Jason Craig
|$360,000
|120 Gulf Stream
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/9
|Gray Brian J; Gray Carrie B
|CMH Parks Inc
|$352,548
|715 Burgess
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|11/3
|Baker Michael T
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$352,188
|9 Industrial Park
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/15
|Prof Traffic Control Svcs LLC
|Hendersonville Devco Investors LLC
|$350,000
|3238 Old Highway 31
|Westmoreland
|37186
|11/1
|Holleman Henry; Holleman Morris
|Creasy James H Jr
|$350,000
|1007C Pittman
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/2
|Wooley Jerry N
|Innovative Solutions Group Inc
|$349,900
|130 Cobbler
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/18
|CSH Property One LLC
|Mesi Sara M; Neal Craig J
|$345,000
|310 Tanglewood
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/29
|Faucher Laura L; Faucher Mark G
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$345,000
|474 Carriage House
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/15
|Francel Jay A; Francel Lauren A
|CMH Parks Inc
|$341,369
|731 Burgess
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|11/29
|Palmer Bonita C
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$339,008
|478 Carriage House
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/15
|Wheeler Lois J
|CMH Parks Inc
|$335,390
|321 Tanglewood
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/2
|Poynor Brian D; Poynor Karen
|Lennar Homes of TN LLC
|$332,236
|398 Goodman
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/9
|Ittel Jon A; Ittel Susan M
|NVR Inc
|$330,210
|313 Ironwood
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/28
|Walker Clarence David; Walker Lillian Ross
|Cornerstone Homes Inc
|$329,900
|104 Gulfstream
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/7
|Deforge Emily J; Deforge Paul V Jr
|CMH Parks Inc
|$327,551
|402 Fall Creek
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|11/22
|Kirkland Mika; Kirkland Warren B
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$327,000
|426 Cornelius
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/15
|Clark Hunter; Clark Micha
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$326,209
|116 Gulfstream
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/15
|Bolyard Patricia E; Bolyard Tammy M
|CMH Parks Inc
|$325,628
|112 Burntash
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/22
|Copeland Corey; Copeland Sherray
|Southeastern Building Corp
|$321,580
|160 Ashcrest
|Hendrsnville
|37075
|11/10
|Sawa Ashley; Sawa Fumiya
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$311,059
|244 Whitestone
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/1
|Bichon Bryce K; Bichon Elizabeth L
|Lennar Homes of TN LLC
|$307,000
|1062, 1064, 1066 Lt Gibson, 1082, 1088 Paddock Park
|Gallatin
|37066
|11/9
|Southeastern Building Corp
|KF Land Partners
|$300,000
Wilson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Sale Price
|5900 Stewarts Ferry
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|11/28
|Real Estate Solutions Group LLC
|Pinhal Prop LLC; Pinhal Yolanda G Estate
|$2,000,000
|308, 310 Mccowan
|Lebanon
|37087
|11/15
|Hamilton Machine Company Inc
|Huff Billy C Sr Irrevocable Trust
|$1,400,000
|10650 Milton
|
|
|11/18
|Clark Family Limited Part
|Goodman Charles E Jr; Goodman Delia
|$1,300,000
|1770 Callis
|Lebanon
|37090
|11/17
|Carroll Homes Inc
|George Evelyn; Lasater Sarah Ogle
|$1,300,000
|0 Lebanon
|
|
|11/28
|Park at Melrose Heights II LLC
|JCH Dev Company Inc
|$990,000
|100 Providence
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|11/21
|Mt Juliet Hotels LLC
|Rochford Realty & Const Co Inc
|$969,088
|0 Eastgate
|Lebanon
|
|11/15
|Cvhc11 LLC
|Gordhan Atul N; Patel Sanjay C; Patel Sanket; Srinivas Naveen
|$900,000
|1004 Cumberland Center
|Lebanon
|
|11/3
|MP Lebanon LLC
|Cumberland Center Ph 1; Eatherly J D Partner
|$784,812
|92 Belinda
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|11/18
|A+ Storage Providence II LP
|508 Investors LLC
|$725,000
|1032 Tennessee
|Lebanon
|37087
|11/4
|Elrod Eric J; Elrod Velma I
|Montgomery Karl R Jr
|$560,000
|2190 Mt Juliet
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|11/2
|Akshar Prop Inc
|Teklehymanet Ezinsh; Yitbarek Soloman
|$495,000
|355 Industrial
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|11/17
|355 Industrial LLC
|Kraemer John R; Kraemer Shari L
|$465,000
|420 Main
|Lebanon
|37087
|11/1
|Bates Charles A; Bates Kimberly A
|Connor Marilyn
|$349,000
|8500 Sparta
|Watertown
|37184
|11/29
|Alashkar Lara; Samaan Hatem
|Allen James R; Allen Joyce A; Willis Debbie M; Willis Michael R
|$325,000
|333 Maddox Simpson
|Lebanon
|37090
|11/30
|Christian Kenneth; Christian Michael; Christian Philip
|Edwards Brothers Trucking; Edwards Harold T
|$275,000
|455 Owl
|Lebanon
|37087
|11/29
|White Jason C; White Stephanie J
|Centex Homes; Centex Real Estate Corporation Gen Partner
|$249,870
|520 Crowell
|Lebanon
|37087
|11/16
|Keyes Esther Marie
|Daugherty Terry A; Radcliff Thomas
|$240,000
|0 Armsrong
|Lebanon
|
|11/30
|Gannon Jeffrey T; Gannon Troy D
|Bumbalough Sandy
|$207,500
|5590 John Hagar
|
|
|11/14
|New Beginning International Ministry Inc
|Liles John Daniel; Liles Lisa
|$187,000
|0 Berea Church
|Lebanon
|37087
|11/7
|Fletcher Sescily Hickman
|Terry Julie
|$179,900
|0 Berea Church
|Lebanon
|37087
|11/7
|Fletcher Sescily Hickman
|Hemontolor Albert; Hemontolor Vicky
|$170,000
|1910 Mays Chapel
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|11/22
|Schulert Peter
|Enviromental Science Corporation
|$138,000
|9200 Milton
|Milton
|37118
|11/8
|Lackey Jonathan N; Lackey Lindsey Y
|Young Charles E; Young Edward Mitchell; Young Peggy P; Young Rebecca A
|$137,500
|19540 Highway 96
|
|
|11/21
|Beasley Farless Rhonda; Beasley Rhonda; Farless Daryl; Farless Rhonda Beasley; Farless William
|Farless Daryl; Farless William
|$133,000
|5120 Commerce
|Watertown
|37184
|11/22
|Westmoreland Jennifer; Westmoreland William
|Smith Sharon Lee
|$122,925
|Big Springs
|Lebanon
|37087
|11/7
|Roberts Bonnie Lisa; Roberts Donald R Jr
|Burns Ronald M
|$110,900
|213 College
|Lebanon
|37087
|11/29
|Abc Weatherization Inc
|Lynch Tina; Lynch Tom
|$104,000