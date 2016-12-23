VOL. 40 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 23, 2016

Cause and effect: It’s better to protect against chill in the air Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



As an admittedly aging parent of 8-year-old twins, I have been made aware of one very important challenge facing these apparently neglected youngsters.

In addition, I have been advised as to how to remedy this situation.

Here is the herald that the angels have chosen to sing to me via email, text, phone calls and personal discourse – it is cold outside. Words cannot express the gratitude to all of those who worry that I am unable to observe the change in the temperature.

Although, at least as of this writing, I am able to discern the drop in the mercury and all those changes that go with it.

Now, for the clincher, and there is no charge for this.

When it is cold, the twins should wear coats when they go outside.

Some of those meteorologists/clothiers advise that layers of clothing are better, but the consistent thread is that the coat is the magic protector of the pre-adolescent body.

The late Guy Clark penned a song called “The Coat from the Cold” describing how his wife protected him like a coat protects humans from the cold.

It could be cold weather or it could be the virus sometimes referred to as “a cold.”

Some may find this difficult to swallow, but from time to time I actually meet with a team of physicians to discuss the overall health of the twins, usually making these visits when said health is not good. Yes, I take them to the doctor. And I asked one of the doctors if cold weather could cause a person to contract a cold, as in the illness.

His response was that the colds are caused because many children and adults alike are more likely to congregate indoors when the weather is chilly. As a result of the multitudes sharing each other’s air, various strains of diseases are introduced into the bodies of schoolmates and co-workers alike.

Dependent on the respective immune systems and other factors, some fall prey to the germs and others do not.

However, the all-protective coat would not prevent this contamination.

Lest I be perceived as an opponent of clothing, I should note that exposure to extreme heat or cold can be deadly and should be avoided at all costs. People should wear coats when it is cold, and that applies to 8-year-old twins.

Professional football players on the offensive lines are exempt from this rule.

And the fact that many of them played in sub-zero-degree weather last weekend in, for example, Kansas City and that there is no epidemic of colds in the NFL in the days that followed, confirms the pediatricians’ theory.

There is a bit of apocryphal information circulating as widely as the need of additional clothing during inclement weather. Here it is:

House prices are going up in the spring. Let the joyous news be spread, the wonderful boom we have enjoyed is not dead.

I have spoken to a large number of experts – none of whom earn a living from real estate – and it is universally agreed that prices will go up in the spring.

For the record, I do not agree or disagree. But interest rates are rising. That I know.

As was explained last week, the first bump sends all the buyers buying with their lenders lending and appraisers appraising.

Enough of that.

In a month or two the increased rates will slow the market. If it doesn’t, they will raise the rates again. Here’s a hint. That’s why the Federal Reserve increases the interest rates.

Some like to refer to higher real estate prices as appreciation. Sometimes the Fed sees it as inflation, and it curbs inflation by raising rates. That slows inflation.

I wouldn’t wait until spring. But I would don that coat.

Sale of the Week

The Temple Hills area features a brilliant development known as “The Collins,” named for its original developer.

Located at 5970 Temple Road, a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home with 3,523 square feet sold for $390,000 after Jeff Jolly listed the house for $399,900.

Jeff’s email address is one of my favorites – Jeff@JollyRealtor.com – and would be the perfect Realtor for the holiday season.

The house features the all-important bedroom and full bath on the main level, bonus rooms above and below, and a huge porch.

While Jeff is jolly-like, his company is Crye-Leike.

Jane Dillon with Village Real Estate Services and with her many designations such as ABR, GRI ad e-PRO, she sells in villages, dales, and suburbs alike, delivered the buyer.

Richard Courtney is a real estate broker with Christianson, Patterson, Courtney, and Associates and can be reached at richard@richardcourtney.com.