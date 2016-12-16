Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 40 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 16, 2016

Haslam says GOP colleagues seek delay on road funding plan

NASHVILLE (AP) — While Gov. Bill Haslam says he's ready to unveil his plan to boost road funding in Tennessee, he says he's putting off making any proposal public until fellow Republicans in the Legislature have time to explore their own funding ideas.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2h7f2Uw ) the governor didn't tell reporters which lawmakers had asked for the delay, or when he expects them to present their own proposal.

Lawmakers convene the 110th General Assembly for their organizational session on Jan. 10, but aren't scheduled to get down to their regular business until Jan. 30 when Haslam is expected to deliver his annual state spending plan.

Haslam has argued new funding is needed to tackle a $6 billion backlog in road projects. The gas tax was last raised in 1989.

