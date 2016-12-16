Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 40 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 16, 2016

Census estimates show Tennessee has grown in past year

NASHVILLE (AP) - Census estimates show Tennessee's population has grown in the past year by about 56,000 people.

The U.S. Census Bureau's 2016 estimate for Tennessee is 6,651,194, which is about 0.9 percent more than 2015. Nationally, the population grew by about 0.7 percent in the past year.

Between 2000 and 2010, Tennessee's population grew by 11.5 percent. The new estimates show the state's population has grown by another 300,000 people, or nearly 5 percent, since 2010.

Eight states lost population, led by Illinois, where the number of people declined by more than 37,000, or 0.3 percent.

