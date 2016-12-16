Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 40 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 16, 2016

Disney among 6 retailers stopping on-call shift scheduling

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Disney and Aeropostale are among six retailers that have agreed to stop using on-call shift scheduling following an inquiry by a coalition of nine attorneys general.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says an estimated 50,000 workers nationwide will benefit from the agreement.

On-call shift scheduling requires employees to call work before a scheduled shift to find out if they have to work that day. It's a burden for workers who need to arrange child care.

Rounding out the six companies are Carter's, David's Tea, PacSun and Zumiez. They're among 15 retailers who received a joint letter from the attorneys general.

The other nine companies — American Eagle, Payless, Coach, Forever 21, Vans, Justice Just for Girls, BCBG Maxazria, Tilly's Inc. and Uniqlo — say they don't use on-call scheduling or have recently ended it.

