The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 40 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 16, 2016

TSU receiving $2M career development grant

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee State University plans to enhance student career development initiatives with a $2 million grant that is part of the United Negro College Fund Career Pathways Initiative.

The pilot program is intended to enable certain historically black colleges and universities and predominantly black institutions to address social and economic issues of minority graduation, unemployment and underemployment.

The university said in a news release that the program is funded with $35.3 million by Lilly Endowment Inc.

Tennessee State is a cluster recipient working with Morgan State University and Norfolk State University to incorporate learning activities, internship exchanges and employer clusters to link students, as well as other initiatives.

