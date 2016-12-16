State high court upholds death sentence for Tennessee man

VOL. 40 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 16, 2016

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence for a man convicted of murdering a young couple.

A Supreme Court news release Monday says convictions and sentencing were unanimously upheld against Lemaricus Devall Davidson for the murders of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom in Knoxville.

It says Davidson and others abducted the two outside a Knoxville apartment complex in January 2007. They were robbed, kidnapped, raped and murdered.

The court ruled evidence found searching Davidson's house was admissible, despite police unintentionally neglecting to sign the search warrant affidavit.

The release says police found Christian's body in a garbage can in Davidson's kitchen, and Davidson's palm prints and fingerprints were on some bags holding the body.

Newsom's burned and partially nude body was found along railroad tracks near Davidson's house.