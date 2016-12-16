US gas prices jump 6 cents over 2 weeks to $2.26 a gallon

VOL. 40 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 16, 2016

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 6 cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.26 a gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday the hike mostly results from an agreement Nov. 30 by major oil-producing countries to slash output.

Lundberg says the current price is 20 cents a gallon above what it was one year ago. But the 2016 average price is 31 cents below the 2015 average, and $1.21 a gallon below the 2014 average.

Gas in San Diego was the highest in the continental United States at $2.68 a gallon on average Friday. The low average was in El Paso, Texas, at $1.99 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.48, up 4 cents from two weeks ago.