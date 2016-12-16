Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 40 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 16, 2016

Feds issue grand jury subpoenas in Jeremy Durham probe

Updated 4:08PM
NASHVILLE (AP) - Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed witnesses to testify before a grand jury looking into possible charges against former state Rep. Jeremy Durham.

The Tennessean newspaper (http://tnne.ws/2hrzCzt) has obtained a copy of a subpoena indicating that the jurors are investigating "possible violations of federal criminal laws involving, but not necessarily limited to, bribery, mail fraud and wire fraud."

Durham was defeated in the Republican primary in August after the state attorney general released a report outlining a series of sexual harassment allegations during Durham's four years at the Legislature.

The House later took the rare step of expelling Durham before the end of his term to prevent him from qualifying for a state pension.

Meanwhile, state investigators found a $191,000 discrepancy between Durham's campaign finance reports and bank account balances.

