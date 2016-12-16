VOL. 40 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 16, 2016

Holiday Lights at Cheekwood. Featuring one million lights illuminating gardens. 5-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 3. Closed on Mondays and Christmas Day. Fee: Non-member advance, $20 adult, $15 ages 3-17. Advance member pricing: $15 adult, $10 ages 3-17. Parking $5. 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. Information: https://cheekwood.org/tickets

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Join us each Tuesday for the Gallatin Networking Power Lunch, for lunch and networking at various restaurants in the area. It’s a great opportunity to further develop your business relationships, network and at the same time support the restaurants that support the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce. This meeting is a casual networking event. Spend your lunch-hour making connections and experiencing great food! Longhorn Steakhouse, 1003 Nashville Pike. 11:45 am-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Tom Price of Price CPA’s will be guest speaker. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

Salon@615

Zadie Smith, Book: Swing Time, Belmont University, McAfee Concert Hall. 6:30 p.m. A paid ticketed event. Fee: $31.50 – includes copy of book. Advanced tickets available: Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 20

Salon@615 Special Edition

Veronica Roth will appear in conversation with Sarah Enni, host of the First Draft podcast, to discuss her new book, Carve the Mark. Nashville Children’s Theatre, 25 Middleton St. 6:15 p.m. Fee: $27.50 and includes autographed copy of the book. Information: nashvillepubliclibrary.org/salonat615/

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Zoo Run Run

Join a herd of runners at Zoo Run Run! This winter race takes runners and walkers on a 5K adventure throughout the Zoo’s property, including areas not available to the public. Families and children are encouraged to bundle up as they hit the trail. All proceeds from the Zoo Run Run help fund Zoo operations. 1 p.m. Zoo will close to guests, 1:30 p.m. registration & check-in, 3 p.m. race begins, 4 p.m. awards and refreshments. Fees: Early bird pricing ends Dec. 31, Adult (ages 13+) $30, Child (ages 5-12) $15. Add Chrono tracking chip - $5. Pricing after Jan. 1; Adult $40, Child $20. Information: www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/entry/zoo-run-run/instance/1-21-2017

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting

Join us for Chamber Midtown’s second stop on the “Tour of Midtown:” Charlotte Pike. We’ll hear about this business community’s history and economic impact on the region. One C1ity, 8 City Blvd. Nashville.

Chamber Midtown is one of five of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Area Advisory Councils, formed to champion business prosperity in one of Nashville’s most thriving business districts. Area Advisory Councils provide opportunities for getting involved in solving problems, discussing issues and implementing special projects and events for a specific business neighborhood. 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. Information: nashvillechamber.com

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

Chamber North Quarterly Meeting

Chamber North serves Chamber members in the 37207, 37208, 37189, 37218 and 37228 zip codes. Pearl-Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School, 904 26th Ave. N. The meeting will be held in the “Record Label” room at Pearl Cohn. Guests should enter through the front doors and sign in at the front office. Student ambassadors will be present to escort visitors to the meeting room. A light breakfast and coffee will be served. This is a free event, but registration is required. Information: nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

Supplier Diversity Forum

Join us for an interactive forum connecting small, diverse-owned businesses to major Middle Tennessee employers in key industries (construction, manufacturing and distribution) with a commitment to supplier diversity. Learn from successful minority-owned business leaders, engage with decision makers from major companies and build your network of buyers and other suppliers. Music City Center, 201 5th Avenue South, Nashville. Fee: $25 (includes lunch, parking, and networking reception). 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: nashvillechamber.com