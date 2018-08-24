Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 24, 2018

Manning donates $1 million for endowment at his alma mater

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Retired quarterback Peyton Manning has donated $1 million to the University of Tennessee to establish the John Haas Student Experiential Learning Endowment.

The donation honors John Haas, a longtime director and associate professor in Tennessee's College of Communication and Information's School of Communication Studies. Haas was Manning's college adviser and one of his professors.

Manning said in a statement that "exceptional teachers transform your way of learning by challenging and motivating you while teaching more than just a subject." Manning added that "for me and so many others, that teacher was Dr. John Haas."

Manning, a five-time NFL most valuable player, quarterbacked Tennessee from 1994-97 and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up his senior year.

TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
