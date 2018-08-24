TVA announces study to decide future of coal plants

VOL. 42 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 24, 2018

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority has announced a new study to help it decide the future of coal fired plants in Tennessee and Kentucky.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports TVA President Bill Johnson announced last week that the utility is projecting a decline in demand for electricity and is beginning a six-month study to assess its entire generating fleet including Paradise Unit 3 in western Kentucky and the Bull Run Steam Plant in East Tennessee. Johnson says the study will focus first "on the least efficient, least cost-effective and highest-cost future assets."

Johnson says newer natural gas plants that have replaced older coal units are twice as efficient and the government-owned utility is tasked with making electricity at the lowest feasible rate.