Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 24, 2018

Lee, Dean set for 3 debates in Tennessee governor's race

Updated 5:22AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Republican Bill Lee and Democrat Karl Dean are slated to face off in three Tennessee governor's race debates in October.

According to a Lee campaign news release, the debates will be Oct. 2 at the University of Memphis; Oct. 9 at the Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport; and Oct. 12 at a location in Nashville to be determined.

Dean's campaign wanted to go head-to-head in more than just the three debates.

Lee's campaign pointed out that the two already shared the same stage during eight forums before their Aug. 2 party primary elections, albeit alongside other candidates.

Lee is chairman of a Franklin mechanical contracting, facilities and home services company. Dean is the former Nashville mayor. They are competing to succeed Republican Gov. Bill Haslam, who is hitting term limits.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0