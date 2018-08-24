Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 24, 2018

Nissan invests $170m at assembly plants to make new Altima

SMYRNA (AP) — Nissan has announced a $170 million investment at assembly plants in Tennessee and Mississippi to produce the 2019 Altima sedan.

Nissan North America made the announcement Thursday at its facility in Smyrna, Tennessee, where the company celebrated the start of production of the car's sixth generation.

The $170 million investment was used to upgrade its plants in Smyrna and Canton, Mississippi.

Nissan says it now has invested almost $12 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations. The Smyrna plant has produced almost 4.6 million Altima cars since June 1992.

The Smyrna facility currently produces six models: Altima, LEAF, Maxima, Pathfinder, Rogue and INFINITI QX60. It has built more than 13 million vehicles since its 1983 opening.

