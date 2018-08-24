Nations Connect launches in Nashville

VOL. 42 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 24, 2018

We Are Nations recently established two new companies, We Are Nations Pty Ltd. and Nations Connect, LLC., based in Nashville.

We Are Nations is an eSports retail and merchandise company. Nations Connect was founded to create eSports partnerships with traditional entertainers, musicians and artists. The goal is to create meaningful, creative and exciting eSports relationships and partnerships.

The new company is led by Andrew Stanley, president of Three Lions Management, previously of Creative Artists Agency, Hard 8 Management and Neste Event Marketing. He has 15 years of experience in the entertainment industry, overseeing brand development and career progression of a multitude of artists.

Report looks at state’s teacher diversity

A report on racial and ethnic makeup of the Tennessee’s K-12 student body and educator workforce shows that in 2017-18, 37 percent of Tennessee students were students of color, but teachers of color represented only 13 percent of the teacher population.

This gap between students and teachers of color mirrors a national trend, with students of color accounting for 51 percent of the student body and teachers of color at 18 percent.

In 2017-18, half of Tennessee’s 147 districts had at least 95 percent white teachers. Furthermore, 40 districts had no African American teachers, and 50 districts had no Hispanic teachers.

Only seven districts have more than 20 percent teachers of color, and all of these districts have greater than 50 percent students of color.

In recent years, the state has focused on strengthening the educator pipeline with specific attention on increasing the diversity of the educator workforce.

“Building a strong educator workforce that reflects the diverse backgrounds of our student body will benefit each and every one of Tennessee’s students,” Commissioner Candice McQueen says. “The department is committed to increasing awareness and providing supports and resources for local leaders as we work toward our goal of providing all students access to highly effective educators and the chance to learn from teachers who have a variety of perspectives.”

Legacy buys 8 Applebee’s in Midstate

Legacy Apple LLC has acquired eight Applebee’s restaurants in Middle Tennessee.

Legacy Apple, a 20-year Applebee’s franchisee based in Kansas, now operates 41 Applebee’s restaurants.

“We strive to be a positive influence in our communities,’’ says Jon Rolph, Legacy president. “Our purpose is to serve our guests with passion. We believe Applebee’s has a strong future because of the value it offers its guests.

“We know that our success depends on creating value for our customers and becoming a good neighbor in our local communities.”

Inova again named to Inc. 5000 list

Inova Payroll, a payroll and human resources service provider headquartered in Nashville, has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States at number 3610.

For the third consecutive year, the company was included on the list.

Company growth has meant a change in location. Inova will move to Grassmere Park later this month.

The Grassmere location is almost 50 percent larger than the current space at more than 10,000 square feet. The expansion allows Inova to accommodate additional staff to support a growing number of national clients.

First Christian Transhumanist event set

The first-ever Christian Transhumanist Conference will be held on August 25 at Lipscomb University.

Aubrey de Grey, a Cambridge scientist and researcher working to end aging and create biological immortality through science, will keynote the event.

The mission of the conference, sponsored by the Christian Transhumanist Association based in Nashville, is to explore the religious implications of human enhancement and radical life extension.

“This is an incredibly controversial subject matter, drawing recent interest from a number of religious groups, including the Vatican,” says Micah Redding, founder and executive director of the association. “Many of the people pioneering these technologies are claiming these technologies will end religion, or bring about the creation of a new ‘A.I. god.’”

Conference organizers include Neal Locke, graduate of Princeton Theological Seminary and pastor of First Presbyterian Church of El Paso, who organized one of the first religious communities in Second Life, and Mike Morrell, who is founding organizer of the Wild Goose Festival, as well as being co-author with Richard Rohr of ‘Divine Dance: The Trinity and Your Transformation.’

State’s health centers to receive federal funds

Tennessee will receive $2,219,176 in Quality Improvement grants with 29 health centers in the state sharing the awards.

Funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, health centers will use these funds to continue to improve quality, efficiency, and the effectiveness of healthcare delivery in the communities they serve.

Among the health centers in Middle Tennessee receiving grants are Matthew Walker Health Center, Maury Regional Hospital, Rutherford County Primary Care, Inc., United Neighborhood Health Services, Inc. and centers with the state department of health.

Cumberland reports strong second quarter

Nashville-based Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stated its second-quarter results include net revenues of $10.2 million, a 17 percent increase year over year.

That is also an 18% increase over the first quarter of this year.

At the end of the second quarter, Cumberland had $90 million in total assets, including approximately $51 million in cash and marketable securities.

The company also says new supplies of Vaprisol replenished nationwide supply of that critical care product designed to treat hyponatremia, and the company reached an agreement with Gastro-Entero-Logic, LLC (GEL) to acquire the assets associated with Omeclamox-Pak.

Another highlight for the second quarter, the company completed patient enrollment in the initial Phase II clinical study for Portaban, which is a product for the treatment of portal hypertension.

Clinic for veterans opens in Clarksville

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone has opened in Clarksville.

The clinic is a new resource targeted to post-9/11 veterans and their loved ones, as well as families of active duty service members.

“Clarksville is home to one of the largest populations of retired military in the country,” says Lisa Eggebeen, MSSW, LCSW, clinic director.

“The need for mental health care services in this region and among this population is great, and this clinic will be an incredible resource for the community. We are pleased that we can provide timely and compassionate care that changes people’s lives for the better.”

The facility provides confidential, high-quality, mental health care and case management resources for veterans, regardless of discharge status or role, their families and families of active duty military, including spouse, partner, children, parents, siblings and caregivers, regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

The clinic offers outpatient treatment for depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment and transition issues, anger, grief and loss, family and relationship issues and children’s behavioral problems.

The clinic is a partnership between Cohen Veterans Network, a not for profit philanthropic organization that serves veterans and their families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, and Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care.

The Clarksville clinic is the 10th CVN-funded clinic and the first in the state of Tennessee. The newly-built facility includes 10,000-square feet of office space.