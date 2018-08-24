VOL. 42 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 24, 2018
Nashville attorneys included in 2019 Best lawyers list
Updated 10:55AM
The Best Lawyers in America, a nationally recognized referral guide to the legal profession that has been published since 1983, has selected several Nashville attorneys for inclusion on its 2019 list. Attorneys selected for the publication are reviewed by professional peers through an extensive survey.
Nashville attorneys chosen include:
Baker Donelson
Lawyers of the Year:
Christy T. Crider, Litigation-Health Care
Gary C. Shockley, Criminal Defense, White-Collar
John M. Scannapieco, Litigation-ERISA
Kenneth P. “Pete” Ezell Jr., Commercial Finance
Martha L. Boyd, Employment-Management
Samuel Lanier Felker, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants
Steven K. Wood, Business Organizations, including LLCs and Partnerships
Best Lawyers:
Lauren W. Anderson, Business Organizations, including LLCs and Partnerships, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions
L. Mabel Arroyo, Immigration
Mark A. Baugh, Employment-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment
Julie Boswell, Business Organizations, including LLCs and Partnerships, Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses, Corporate, Tax, Trusts and Estates
Martha L. Boyd, Employment-Management, Litigation-ERISA, Litigation-Labor and Employment
W. Davidson Broemel, Insurance
Joel R. Buckberg, Franchise, Leisure and Hospitality
Ashby Q. Burks, Corporate, Health Care, Mergers and Acquisitions
Christopher M. Caputo, Arbitration, Construction, Litigation-Construction, Mediation
Scott D. Carey, Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants, Transportation
Brigid M. Carpenter, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants, Product Liability Litigation-Defendants
Jonathan L. Cole, Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Banking and Finance
Richard G. Cowart, Health Care, Mergers and Acquisitions
Christy T. Crider, Litigation-Health Care
James A. DeLanis, Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Intellectual Property
Bruce C. Doeg, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Corporate, Information Technology, Mergers and Acquisitions, Technology, Venture Capital
Steven J. Eisen, Banking and Finance, Financial Services Regulation, Mergers and Acquisitions
Kenneth P. “Pete” Ezell, Commercial Finance, Commercial Transactions/UCC, Land Use and Zoning, Public Finance, Real Estate
Samuel Lanier Felker, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants, Product Liability Litigation-Defendants
Charles K. Grant, Commercial Litigation, Employment-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment
Tonya M. Grindon, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions, Securities/Capital Markets
John A. Gupton III, Commercial Finance, Land Use and Zoning, Real Estate
Matthew T. Harris, Litigation-Real Estate, Real Estate
John S. Hicks, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Professional Malpractice-Defendants
Darwin A. Hindman III, Commercial Litigation
Mark L. Miller, Banking and Finance, Financial Services Regulation
Brett A. Oeser, Construction and Litigation-Construction
W. Edward Ramage, Copyright
Clarence Risin, Commercial Litigation, Transportation
J. Allen Roberts, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions
John H. Rowland, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization, Litigation-Bankruptcy
Elizabeth C. Sauer, Real Estate
John M. Scannapieco, Litigation-ERISA
Gary C. Shockley, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense-White-Collar, Environmental, Litigation-Antitrust; Litigation-Construction, Litigation-Environmental, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants
Christopher A. Sloan, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Copyright, Corporate, Information Technology, Trademark
Robert M. Steele, Environmental, Litigation-Environmental
Matthew J. Sweeney III, Administrative/Regulatory, Arbitration, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Franchise, Litigation-Securities, Mediation
Christopher E. Thorsen, Commercial Litigation
M. Kim Vance, Employment-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment
Nancy A. Vincent, Corporate
Kenneth A. Weber, Employment-Management, Litigation-ERISA, Litigation-Labor & Employment
William H. West, Health Care
Steven K. Wood, Non-Profit/Charities, Tax, Trusts and Estates
Steve F. Wood Jr., Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Privacy and Data Security, Technology
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings
Lawyers of the Year:
Stephen T. Braun, Mergers and Acquisitions. Also listed in “Best Lawyers” for Corporate and Health Care.
Doug Franck, Corporate Governance. Also listed in “Best Lawyers” for Corporate.
Joseph W. Gibbs, Tax. Also listed in “Best Lawyers” for Economic Development, Litigation and Controversy-Tax and Trusts and Estates.
Lela Hollabaugh, Energy. Also listed in “Best Lawyers” for listed for Commercial Litigation, Eminent Domain and Condemnation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions-Defendants and Product Liability Litigation-Defendants.
John E. Murdock III, Banking and Finance. Also listed in “Best Lawyers” for Equipment Finance and Project Finance.
William L. Norton III, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization. Also listed in “Best Lawyers” for Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation and Litigation-Bankruptcy.
Phillip E. Walker, Litigation-Patent. Also listed in “Best Lawyers” for Litigation-Intellectual Property and Patent.
Richard F. Warren, Real Estate.
Best Lawyers:
Patrick L. Alexander, Corporate, Public Finance
Emily Hatch Bowman, Banking and Finance, Real Estate
Michael D. Brent, Health Care
Kevin B. Campbell, Health Care
Ann Peldo Cargile, Real Estate
George H. Cate III, Commercial Litigation
J. Greer Cummings, Jr., Real Estate
John E. Gillmor, Health Care
William F. Goodman III, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions-Defendants, Product Liability Litigation-Defendants
Jay Hardcastle, Corporate, Health Care, Mergers and Acquisitions
John R. Haynes, Economic Development, Real Estate
E. Berry Holt, Corporate, Health Care, Mergers and Acquisitions
Ty E. Howard, Commercial Litigation, Health Care, Litigation-Health Care
H. Frederick Humbracht, Jr., Commercial Litigation, Insurance, Litigation-Banking and Finance, Litigation-Construction
B. David Joffe, Employee Benefits [ERISA]
Roger G. Jones, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization, Litigation-Banking and Finance, Litigation-Bankruptcy
Johanna L. Jumper, Real Estate
Amy S. Leopard, Health Care
Samuel D. Lipshie, Entertainment-Motion Pictures and Television, Entertainment-Music, Media
Travis G. Lloyd, Health Care
Matthew C. Lonergan, Employment-Management, Labor-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment
Chuck Mataya, Employment-Management, Labor-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment
Matthew B. Mattingly, Real Estate
Austin L. McMullen, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization, Litigation-Bankruptcy
Mark W. Miller, Tax
J. Douglas Minor, Jr., Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Real Estate
Russell B. Morgan, Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Construction
Patricia Head Moskal, Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, Insurance, Litigation and Controversy-Tax
Jim Murphy, Economic Development, Eminent Domain and Condemnation, Land Use and Zoning, Litigation-Land Use and Zoning, Municipal, Real Estate
Andrew J. Murray, Health Care
John W. Myers II, Banking and Finance, Commercial Finance
Gordon Earle Nichols, Employee Benefits [ERISA]
Michael B. Noble, Real Estate
Craig Oliver, Employment-Management, Labor-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment
Robert S. Patterson, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Intellectual Property
Todd Presnell, Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Banking and Finance, Litigation-Intellectual Property, Litigation-Labor and Employment
R. Calloway Renegar, Real Estate
Nathan H. Ridley, Administrative / Regulatory, Government Relations Practice
David A. Rutter, Real Estate
Charles S. Sanger, Banking and Finance
Jonathan M. Skeeters, Corporate
Brooks R. Smith, Real Estate
David W. Stempel, Corporate
David K. Taylor, Arbitration, Construction, Mediation
John W. Titus, Business Organizations [including LLCs and Partnerships], Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions
J. Thomas Trent, Jr., Business Organizations [including LLCs and Partnerships], Corporate, Economic Development, Real Estate
Thor Y. Urness, Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Intellectual Property, Trade Secrets
Henry M. Walker, Energy
Robert E. Wood, Real Estate
Butler Snow
Dan H. Elrod, Government Relations
Gayle Malone, Jr., Personal Injury Litigation
Robert M. Holland, Jr., Economic Development
Cornelius & Collins
Daniel P. Berexa, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation-Plaintiffs
Thomas I. Carlton, Jr., Insurance, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants, Product Liability Litigation-Defendants
Rebecca Wells Demaree, Employment-Individuals, Employment-Management
C. Bennett Harrison, Jr., Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Bankruptcy, Medical Malpractice-Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants, Professional Malpractice-Defendants
Stephen K. Heard, Workers’ Compensation-Employers
Blakeley D. Matthews, Workers’ Compensation-Employers
Jason K. Murrie, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants
Joseph R. Wheeler, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants, Product Liability Litigation-Defendants
Dickinson Wright
Austen Adams, Litigation-Intellectual Property
John E. Anderson, Sr., Commercial Litigation
Jeffrey M. Beemer, Litigation-Labor and Employment
Derek C. Crownover, Entertainment-Music
Kevin M. Doherty, Entertainment-Music, Insurance
M. Reid Estes, Jr., Litigation-Labor and Employment
N. Courtney Hollins, Real Estate
Noah C. McPike, Entertainment-Music
Slade Sevier, Construction
Darrell L. West, Commercial Litigation
Frost Brown Todd
Nathan L. Berger, Banking and Finance
Scott R. Brown, Insurance Litigation-Construction
Van P. East, III, Corporate
William C. Gullett, Corporate
Thomas H. Lee, Government Relations Practice
Mekesha H. Montgomery, Employment-Management
Richard J. Nickels, Corporate
Robert V. Sartin, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization, Litigation-Bankruptcy
MTR Family Law
Marlene Eskind Moses, Family Law
Neal & Harwell
Aubrey B. Harwell, Jr., Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, and Criminal Defense-White Collar
James R. Kelley, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization
Marc T. McNamee, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization and Bankruptcy Litigation
Robert A. Peal, Bet-the-Company Litigation and Commercial Litigation
James F. Sanders, Criminal Defense-White Collar
James G. Thomas, Commercial Litigation
Patterson
Wayne Beavers, copyright, intellectual property litigation, patent litigation, patent, trade secrets, trademark
Edward Lanquist, Jr., intellectual property litigation, patent litigation, patent, trade secrets, trademark
Mark J. Patterson, copyright, intellectual property litigation, patent litigation, patent, trade secrets, trademark
John F. Triggs, intellectual property litigation
Stites & Harbison
Lawyer of the Year:
Alexandra McKay, copyright
Best Lawyers:
Erika R. Barnes, Bankruptcy & Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency & Reorganization
Stuart Campbell, Corporate
Rebecca McKelvey Castañeda, Family
Jeff R. King, Land Use & Zoning, Real Estate
Alex MacKay, Litigation-Intellectual Property, Trademark
Richard S. Myers, Jr., Copyright
Greg D. Smith, Family
Warren (Skip) H. Wild, Jr., Real Estate
John R. Wingo, Commercial Litigation
Herbert B. (Bert) Wolf, Jr., Closely Held Companies & Family Businesses, Corporate, Tax
Waller
Lawyer of the Year:
George W. Bishop III, Litigation-Mergers and Acquisitions
Chase Cole, Corporate
James M. Doran, Jr., Product Liability Litigation-Defendants
Stanley E. Graham, Labor-Management
Robb S. Harvey, Litigation-Intellectual Property
Richard A. Johnson, Trusts and Estates
E. Andrew Norwood, Technology
Patsy Powers, Health Care
I.C. “Jack” Waddey, Jr., Patent
Best Lawyers:
Stephen C. Baker, Real Estate
George W. Bishop III, Corporate, Health Care, Litigation-Mergers and Acquisitions, Mergers and Acquisitions
Robert E. Boston, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Employment-Management, Labor-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment
James B. Bristol, Employee Benefits (ERISA), Employment-Management, Litigation-ERISA, Tax
Brian R. Browder, Health Care
Alexander B. Buchanan, Administrative / Regulatory, Corporate Public Finance
Matthew R. Burnstein, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions
Jeffrey A. Calk, Real Estate
Edward M. Callaway, Environmental
Robert “Bo” R. Campbell, Jr., Banking and Finance, Project Finance, Real Estate
William T. Cheek III, Food and Beverage, Nonprofit/Charities
John D. Claybrook, Real Estate
Ryan Cochran, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization
Chase Cole, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions
Lew Conner, Arbitration, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Family, Family Mediation, Litigation-Construction, Mediation
Marcus M. Crider, Employment-Management, Labor-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment
Walter H. Crouch, Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Intellectual Property
Paul S. Davidson, Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Antitrust, Litigation-Intellectual Property, Litigation-Mergers and Acquisitions, Litigation-Securities
Ames Davis, Commercial Litigation
James M. Doran, Jr., Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions-Defendants, Product Liability Litigation-Defendants
Christopher S. Dunn, Construction, Litigation-Construction
Derek W. Edwards, Commercial Litigation
Robert P. Felber, Jr., Franchise, Trade Secrets, Trademark
Carla F. Fenswick, Health Care
Stanley E. Graham, Employment-Management, Labor-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment
J. Leigh Griffith, Government Relations Practice, Litigation and Controversy-Tax, Tax
Robert L. Harris, Banking and Finance, Commercial Finance
Robb S. Harvey, Advertising, Commercial Litigation, Copyright, Entertainment-Music, entertainment-Theater, First Amendment, Franchise, Litigation-First Amendment, Litigation-Intellectual Property, Litigation-Patent Media, Privacy and Data Security, trade Secrets, Trademark
Philip F. Head, Real Estate
E. Brent Hill, Corporate, Health Care
Richard A. Johnson, Tax, Trusts and Estates
J. Steven Kirkham, Real Estate
David E. Lemke, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization
Theodore W. Lenz, Commercial Finance, Commercial Transactions / UCC
Nora L. Liggett, Health Care
Kim Harvey Looney, Administrative / Regulatory, Corporate, Health Care, Litigation-Health Care
Gerald F. Mace, Banking and Finance
W. Kenneth Marlow, Health Care
E. Marlee Mitchell, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions, Securities / Capital Markets
Donald R. Moody, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions
Andrew S. Naylor, Employment-Management, Labor-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment
James H. Nixon III, Commercial Transactions / UCC
E. Andrew Norwood, Copyright, Information Technology, Litigation-Intellectual Property, Litigation-Patent, Patent, Technology, Trade Secrets, Trademark
W. Travis Parham, Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Banking and Finance, Litigation-Real Estate, Litigation-Securities
John Park, Litigation-Labor and Employment
Michael R. Paslay, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization, Litigation-Bankruptcy
Thomas H. Peebles IV, Eminent Domain and Condemnation
MaryEllen S. Pickrell, Corporate
Patsy Powers, Health Care
G. Scott Rayson, Corporate, Health Care, Mergers and Acquisitions
Colbey B. Reagan, Health Care
L. Hunter Rost, Jr., Mergers and Acquisitions
Michael K. Stagg, Environmental
J.D. Thomas, Health Care
John C. Tishler, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization, Litigation-Bankruptcy
Charles A. Trost, Tax, Trusts and Estates
Beth E. Vessel, Mergers and Acquisitions
I.C. “Jack” Waddey, Jr., Patent, Trademark, James M. Weaver, Environmental, Gaming, Government Relations Practice
G. Michael Yopp, Litigation and Controversy-Tax, Trusts and Estates
Byasiima, Gaines join Pinnacle as credit advisors
Byasiima
Justine Byasiima and Neal Gaines have joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as senior vice presidents and credit advisors. They are based at Pinnacle’s downtown Nashville office.
Gaines
Babb
Lincoln
McPherson
Byasiima has 10 years of financial services experience and comes to Pinnacle from Regions Bank, where she was a commercial middle market portfolio manager. Previously she was an associate portfolio manager and credit analyst with Fifth Third Bank and a prestige personal banker for Barclays Bank, in Uganda East Africa.
Byasiima is a graduate of Makerere University, Kampala Uganda, and has a master’s in business administration, marketing and management from Middle Tennessee State University.
Gaines brings 12 years of experience and comes most recently from First Tennessee Bank (Capital Bank). His roles there included serving as a senior portfolio manager, credit consultant and corporate and commercial credit analyst. He has also served as a branch manager for SunTrust Bank in Franklin.
Lambert
Gaines is a Certified Treasury Professional. He holds a degree from McGill University-Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and earned an MBA from Belmont University.
Also joining the firm as credit specialists are:
Karen Babb, with 35 years of experience, comes to Pinnacle from Civic Bank and Trust, where she was a loan operations officer.
Lacy Lincoln brings seven years of financial services experience and most recently comes from PPS Profee, where she was an account receivable analyst.
Dottie McPherson, with 19 years of financial services experience, joins Pinnacle from the Credit Union of Robertson County. Previously she served as a branch manager and consumer lender for Capital Bank (Green Bank).
Lambert named COO at Barge Design Solutions
Shannon Lambert has been named chief operating officer at Barge Design Solutions, Inc. Lambert, who has more than 25 years of experience, was previously director of the firm’s Water Services Business Unit.
Under his leadership, Water Services diversified its client base across new geographic regions. He was elected to the firm’s Board of Directors in 2018.
Lambert’s technical experience includes project management for water and wastewater treatment plant expansions and upgrades, sewer collection systems, and water distribution systems for utilities across the Southeast.
Lambert is president elect and co-chair of the Water Professionals Leadership Academy for the Kentucky-Tennessee Water Environment Association (WEA) and is a Water Environment Federation (WEF) Water Leadership Institute alumnus.
Lambert is a University of Missouri-Rolla alumnus with undergraduate and graduate degrees in civil engineering. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.
Thomas & Hutton welcomes new hires
Claxton
Thomas & Hutton has hired two civil engineers for its Nashville office.
Siragusa
Jon Claxton, PE, joined Thomas & Hutton’s Civil Engineering Department as a project manager. He is a graduate of Montana Tech University with a degree in general engineering with a civil option. Claxton has nearly 10 years of experience in civil engineering and has held his professional engineer license for six years. His duties include overseeing infrastructure design projects.
Nick Siragusa joined Thomas & Hutton’s Civil Engineering Department as a designer. With a degree in civil engineering from Vanderbilt University, Siragusa has previous experience working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation as a Region 3 State Aide, working with county officials, engineers, and contractors on numerous projects. He will assist with developing site development construction drawings and engineering design considerations for water, sewer, and storm drainage infrastructure for residential, commercial, and industrial projects.
LOGICFORCE promotes director of litigation support
Campbell
LOGICFORCE Consulting, a Nashville-based legal IT consultancy, has promoted Kyle Campbell to director of litigation support.
Campbell joined LOGICFORCE in 2016 as an eDiscovery project manager. He has nearly two decades of experience across many facets of the field, including working in-house with law firms, eDiscovery service providers and eDiscovery software developers.
He previously served as a senior litigation services consultant at eSentio Technologies, where he provided consultation on all aspects of the litigation lifecycle and client operations inherent to maintaining a successful litigation practice.