Nashville attorneys included in 2019 Best lawyers list

VOL. 42 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 24, 2018

The Best Lawyers in America, a nationally recognized referral guide to the legal profession that has been published since 1983, has selected several Nashville attorneys for inclusion on its 2019 list. Attorneys selected for the publication are reviewed by professional peers through an extensive survey.

Nashville attorneys chosen include:

Baker Donelson

Lawyers of the Year:

Christy T. Crider, Litigation-Health Care

Gary C. Shockley, Criminal Defense, White-Collar

John M. Scannapieco, Litigation-ERISA

Kenneth P. “Pete” Ezell Jr., Commercial Finance

Martha L. Boyd, Employment-Management

Samuel Lanier Felker, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants

Steven K. Wood, Business Organizations, including LLCs and Partnerships

Best Lawyers:

Lauren W. Anderson, Business Organizations, including LLCs and Partnerships, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions

L. Mabel Arroyo, Immigration

Mark A. Baugh, Employment-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment

Julie Boswell, Business Organizations, including LLCs and Partnerships, Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses, Corporate, Tax, Trusts and Estates

Martha L. Boyd, Employment-Management, Litigation-ERISA, Litigation-Labor and Employment

W. Davidson Broemel, Insurance

Joel R. Buckberg, Franchise, Leisure and Hospitality

Ashby Q. Burks, Corporate, Health Care, Mergers and Acquisitions

Christopher M. Caputo, Arbitration, Construction, Litigation-Construction, Mediation

Scott D. Carey, Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants, Transportation

Brigid M. Carpenter, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants, Product Liability Litigation-Defendants

Jonathan L. Cole, Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Banking and Finance

Richard G. Cowart, Health Care, Mergers and Acquisitions

Christy T. Crider, Litigation-Health Care

James A. DeLanis, Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Intellectual Property

Bruce C. Doeg, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Corporate, Information Technology, Mergers and Acquisitions, Technology, Venture Capital

Steven J. Eisen, Banking and Finance, Financial Services Regulation, Mergers and Acquisitions

Kenneth P. “Pete” Ezell, Commercial Finance, Commercial Transactions/UCC, Land Use and Zoning, Public Finance, Real Estate

Samuel Lanier Felker, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants, Product Liability Litigation-Defendants

Charles K. Grant, Commercial Litigation, Employment-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment

Tonya M. Grindon, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions, Securities/Capital Markets

John A. Gupton III, Commercial Finance, Land Use and Zoning, Real Estate

Matthew T. Harris, Litigation-Real Estate, Real Estate

John S. Hicks, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Professional Malpractice-Defendants

Darwin A. Hindman III, Commercial Litigation

Mark L. Miller, Banking and Finance, Financial Services Regulation

Brett A. Oeser, Construction and Litigation-Construction

W. Edward Ramage, Copyright

Clarence Risin, Commercial Litigation, Transportation

J. Allen Roberts, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions

John H. Rowland, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization, Litigation-Bankruptcy

Elizabeth C. Sauer, Real Estate

John M. Scannapieco, Litigation-ERISA

Gary C. Shockley, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense-White-Collar, Environmental, Litigation-Antitrust; Litigation-Construction, Litigation-Environmental, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants

Christopher A. Sloan, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Copyright, Corporate, Information Technology, Trademark

Robert M. Steele, Environmental, Litigation-Environmental

Matthew J. Sweeney III, Administrative/Regulatory, Arbitration, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Franchise, Litigation-Securities, Mediation

Christopher E. Thorsen, Commercial Litigation

M. Kim Vance, Employment-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment

Nancy A. Vincent, Corporate

Kenneth A. Weber, Employment-Management, Litigation-ERISA, Litigation-Labor & Employment

William H. West, Health Care

Steven K. Wood, Non-Profit/Charities, Tax, Trusts and Estates

Steve F. Wood Jr., Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Privacy and Data Security, Technology

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Lawyers of the Year:

Stephen T. Braun, Mergers and Acquisitions. Also listed in “Best Lawyers” for Corporate and Health Care.

Doug Franck, Corporate Governance. Also listed in “Best Lawyers” for Corporate.

Joseph W. Gibbs, Tax. Also listed in “Best Lawyers” for Economic Development, Litigation and Controversy-Tax and Trusts and Estates.

Lela Hollabaugh, Energy. Also listed in “Best Lawyers” for listed for Commercial Litigation, Eminent Domain and Condemnation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions-Defendants and Product Liability Litigation-Defendants.

John E. Murdock III, Banking and Finance. Also listed in “Best Lawyers” for Equipment Finance and Project Finance.

William L. Norton III, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization. Also listed in “Best Lawyers” for Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation and Litigation-Bankruptcy.

Phillip E. Walker, Litigation-Patent. Also listed in “Best Lawyers” for Litigation-Intellectual Property and Patent.

Richard F. Warren, Real Estate.

Best Lawyers:

Patrick L. Alexander, Corporate, Public Finance

Emily Hatch Bowman, Banking and Finance, Real Estate

Michael D. Brent, Health Care

Kevin B. Campbell, Health Care

Ann Peldo Cargile, Real Estate

George H. Cate III, Commercial Litigation

J. Greer Cummings, Jr., Real Estate

John E. Gillmor, Health Care

William F. Goodman III, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions-Defendants, Product Liability Litigation-Defendants

Jay Hardcastle, Corporate, Health Care, Mergers and Acquisitions

John R. Haynes, Economic Development, Real Estate

E. Berry Holt, Corporate, Health Care, Mergers and Acquisitions

Ty E. Howard, Commercial Litigation, Health Care, Litigation-Health Care

H. Frederick Humbracht, Jr., Commercial Litigation, Insurance, Litigation-Banking and Finance, Litigation-Construction

B. David Joffe, Employee Benefits [ERISA]

Roger G. Jones, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization, Litigation-Banking and Finance, Litigation-Bankruptcy

Johanna L. Jumper, Real Estate

Amy S. Leopard, Health Care

Samuel D. Lipshie, Entertainment-Motion Pictures and Television, Entertainment-Music, Media

Travis G. Lloyd, Health Care

Matthew C. Lonergan, Employment-Management, Labor-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment

Chuck Mataya, Employment-Management, Labor-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment

Matthew B. Mattingly, Real Estate

Austin L. McMullen, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization, Litigation-Bankruptcy

Mark W. Miller, Tax

J. Douglas Minor, Jr., Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Real Estate

Russell B. Morgan, Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Construction

Patricia Head Moskal, Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, Insurance, Litigation and Controversy-Tax

Jim Murphy, Economic Development, Eminent Domain and Condemnation, Land Use and Zoning, Litigation-Land Use and Zoning, Municipal, Real Estate

Andrew J. Murray, Health Care

John W. Myers II, Banking and Finance, Commercial Finance

Gordon Earle Nichols, Employee Benefits [ERISA]

Michael B. Noble, Real Estate

Craig Oliver, Employment-Management, Labor-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment

Robert S. Patterson, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Intellectual Property

Todd Presnell, Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Banking and Finance, Litigation-Intellectual Property, Litigation-Labor and Employment

R. Calloway Renegar, Real Estate

Nathan H. Ridley, Administrative / Regulatory, Government Relations Practice

David A. Rutter, Real Estate

Charles S. Sanger, Banking and Finance

Jonathan M. Skeeters, Corporate

Brooks R. Smith, Real Estate

David W. Stempel, Corporate

David K. Taylor, Arbitration, Construction, Mediation

John W. Titus, Business Organizations [including LLCs and Partnerships], Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions

J. Thomas Trent, Jr., Business Organizations [including LLCs and Partnerships], Corporate, Economic Development, Real Estate

Thor Y. Urness, Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Intellectual Property, Trade Secrets

Henry M. Walker, Energy

Robert E. Wood, Real Estate

Butler Snow

Dan H. Elrod, Government Relations

Gayle Malone, Jr., Personal Injury Litigation

Robert M. Holland, Jr., Economic Development

Cornelius & Collins

Daniel P. Berexa, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation-Plaintiffs

Thomas I. Carlton, Jr., Insurance, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants, Product Liability Litigation-Defendants

Rebecca Wells Demaree, Employment-Individuals, Employment-Management

C. Bennett Harrison, Jr., Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Bankruptcy, Medical Malpractice-Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants, Professional Malpractice-Defendants

Stephen K. Heard, Workers’ Compensation-Employers

Blakeley D. Matthews, Workers’ Compensation-Employers

Jason K. Murrie, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants

Joseph R. Wheeler, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants, Product Liability Litigation-Defendants

Dickinson Wright

Austen Adams, Litigation-Intellectual Property

John E. Anderson, Sr., Commercial Litigation

Jeffrey M. Beemer, Litigation-Labor and Employment

Derek C. Crownover, Entertainment-Music

Kevin M. Doherty, Entertainment-Music, Insurance

M. Reid Estes, Jr., Litigation-Labor and Employment

N. Courtney Hollins, Real Estate

Noah C. McPike, Entertainment-Music

Slade Sevier, Construction

Darrell L. West, Commercial Litigation

Frost Brown Todd

Nathan L. Berger, Banking and Finance

Scott R. Brown, Insurance Litigation-Construction

Van P. East, III, Corporate

William C. Gullett, Corporate

Thomas H. Lee, Government Relations Practice

Mekesha H. Montgomery, Employment-Management

Richard J. Nickels, Corporate

Robert V. Sartin, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization, Litigation-Bankruptcy

MTR Family Law

Marlene Eskind Moses, Family Law

Neal & Harwell

Aubrey B. Harwell, Jr., Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, and Criminal Defense-White Collar

James R. Kelley, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization

Marc T. McNamee, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization and Bankruptcy Litigation

Robert A. Peal, Bet-the-Company Litigation and Commercial Litigation

James F. Sanders, Criminal Defense-White Collar

James G. Thomas, Commercial Litigation

Patterson

Wayne Beavers, copyright, intellectual property litigation, patent litigation, patent, trade secrets, trademark

Edward Lanquist, Jr., intellectual property litigation, patent litigation, patent, trade secrets, trademark

Mark J. Patterson, copyright, intellectual property litigation, patent litigation, patent, trade secrets, trademark

John F. Triggs, intellectual property litigation

Stites & Harbison

Lawyer of the Year:

Alexandra McKay, copyright

Best Lawyers:

Erika R. Barnes, Bankruptcy & Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency & Reorganization

Stuart Campbell, Corporate

Rebecca McKelvey Castañeda, Family

Jeff R. King, Land Use & Zoning, Real Estate

Alex MacKay, Litigation-Intellectual Property, Trademark

Richard S. Myers, Jr., Copyright

Greg D. Smith, Family

Warren (Skip) H. Wild, Jr., Real Estate

John R. Wingo, Commercial Litigation

Herbert B. (Bert) Wolf, Jr., Closely Held Companies & Family Businesses, Corporate, Tax

Waller

Lawyer of the Year:

George W. Bishop III, Litigation-Mergers and Acquisitions

Chase Cole, Corporate

James M. Doran, Jr., Product Liability Litigation-Defendants

Stanley E. Graham, Labor-Management

Robb S. Harvey, Litigation-Intellectual Property

Richard A. Johnson, Trusts and Estates

E. Andrew Norwood, Technology

Patsy Powers, Health Care

I.C. “Jack” Waddey, Jr., Patent

Best Lawyers:

Stephen C. Baker, Real Estate

George W. Bishop III, Corporate, Health Care, Litigation-Mergers and Acquisitions, Mergers and Acquisitions

Robert E. Boston, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Employment-Management, Labor-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment

James B. Bristol, Employee Benefits (ERISA), Employment-Management, Litigation-ERISA, Tax

Brian R. Browder, Health Care

Alexander B. Buchanan, Administrative / Regulatory, Corporate Public Finance

Matthew R. Burnstein, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions

Jeffrey A. Calk, Real Estate

Edward M. Callaway, Environmental

Robert “Bo” R. Campbell, Jr., Banking and Finance, Project Finance, Real Estate

William T. Cheek III, Food and Beverage, Nonprofit/Charities

John D. Claybrook, Real Estate

Ryan Cochran, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization

Chase Cole, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions

Lew Conner, Arbitration, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Family, Family Mediation, Litigation-Construction, Mediation

Marcus M. Crider, Employment-Management, Labor-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment

Walter H. Crouch, Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Intellectual Property

Paul S. Davidson, Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Antitrust, Litigation-Intellectual Property, Litigation-Mergers and Acquisitions, Litigation-Securities

Ames Davis, Commercial Litigation

James M. Doran, Jr., Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions-Defendants, Product Liability Litigation-Defendants

Christopher S. Dunn, Construction, Litigation-Construction

Derek W. Edwards, Commercial Litigation

Robert P. Felber, Jr., Franchise, Trade Secrets, Trademark

Carla F. Fenswick, Health Care

Stanley E. Graham, Employment-Management, Labor-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment

J. Leigh Griffith, Government Relations Practice, Litigation and Controversy-Tax, Tax

Robert L. Harris, Banking and Finance, Commercial Finance

Robb S. Harvey, Advertising, Commercial Litigation, Copyright, Entertainment-Music, entertainment-Theater, First Amendment, Franchise, Litigation-First Amendment, Litigation-Intellectual Property, Litigation-Patent Media, Privacy and Data Security, trade Secrets, Trademark

Philip F. Head, Real Estate

E. Brent Hill, Corporate, Health Care

Richard A. Johnson, Tax, Trusts and Estates

J. Steven Kirkham, Real Estate

David E. Lemke, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization

Theodore W. Lenz, Commercial Finance, Commercial Transactions / UCC

Nora L. Liggett, Health Care

Kim Harvey Looney, Administrative / Regulatory, Corporate, Health Care, Litigation-Health Care

Gerald F. Mace, Banking and Finance

W. Kenneth Marlow, Health Care

E. Marlee Mitchell, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions, Securities / Capital Markets

Donald R. Moody, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions

Andrew S. Naylor, Employment-Management, Labor-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment

James H. Nixon III, Commercial Transactions / UCC

E. Andrew Norwood, Copyright, Information Technology, Litigation-Intellectual Property, Litigation-Patent, Patent, Technology, Trade Secrets, Trademark

W. Travis Parham, Commercial Litigation, Litigation-Banking and Finance, Litigation-Real Estate, Litigation-Securities

John Park, Litigation-Labor and Employment

Michael R. Paslay, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization, Litigation-Bankruptcy

Thomas H. Peebles IV, Eminent Domain and Condemnation

MaryEllen S. Pickrell, Corporate

Patsy Powers, Health Care

G. Scott Rayson, Corporate, Health Care, Mergers and Acquisitions

Colbey B. Reagan, Health Care

L. Hunter Rost, Jr., Mergers and Acquisitions

Michael K. Stagg, Environmental

J.D. Thomas, Health Care

John C. Tishler, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization, Litigation-Bankruptcy

Charles A. Trost, Tax, Trusts and Estates

Beth E. Vessel, Mergers and Acquisitions

I.C. “Jack” Waddey, Jr., Patent, Trademark, James M. Weaver, Environmental, Gaming, Government Relations Practice

G. Michael Yopp, Litigation and Controversy-Tax, Trusts and Estates

Byasiima, Gaines join Pinnacle as credit advisors

Byasiima

Justine Byasiima and Neal Gaines have joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as senior vice presidents and credit advisors. They are based at Pinnacle’s downtown Nashville office.

Gaines

Babb

Lincoln

McPherson

Byasiima has 10 years of financial services experience and comes to Pinnacle from Regions Bank, where she was a commercial middle market portfolio manager. Previously she was an associate portfolio manager and credit analyst with Fifth Third Bank and a prestige personal banker for Barclays Bank, in Uganda East Africa.

Byasiima is a graduate of Makerere University, Kampala Uganda, and has a master’s in business administration, marketing and management from Middle Tennessee State University.

Gaines brings 12 years of experience and comes most recently from First Tennessee Bank (Capital Bank). His roles there included serving as a senior portfolio manager, credit consultant and corporate and commercial credit analyst. He has also served as a branch manager for SunTrust Bank in Franklin.

Lambert

Gaines is a Certified Treasury Professional. He holds a degree from McGill University-Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and earned an MBA from Belmont University.

Also joining the firm as credit specialists are:

Karen Babb, with 35 years of experience, comes to Pinnacle from Civic Bank and Trust, where she was a loan operations officer.

Lacy Lincoln brings seven years of financial services experience and most recently comes from PPS Profee, where she was an account receivable analyst.

Dottie McPherson, with 19 years of financial services experience, joins Pinnacle from the Credit Union of Robertson County. Previously she served as a branch manager and consumer lender for Capital Bank (Green Bank).

Lambert named COO at Barge Design Solutions

Shannon Lambert has been named chief operating officer at Barge Design Solutions, Inc. Lambert, who has more than 25 years of experience, was previously director of the firm’s Water Services Business Unit.

Under his leadership, Water Services diversified its client base across new geographic regions. He was elected to the firm’s Board of Directors in 2018.

Lambert’s technical experience includes project management for water and wastewater treatment plant expansions and upgrades, sewer collection systems, and water distribution systems for utilities across the Southeast.

Lambert is president elect and co-chair of the Water Professionals Leadership Academy for the Kentucky-Tennessee Water Environment Association (WEA) and is a Water Environment Federation (WEF) Water Leadership Institute alumnus.

Lambert is a University of Missouri-Rolla alumnus with undergraduate and graduate degrees in civil engineering. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.

Thomas & Hutton welcomes new hires

Claxton

Thomas & Hutton has hired two civil engineers for its Nashville office.

Siragusa

Jon Claxton, PE, joined Thomas & Hutton’s Civil Engineering Department as a project manager. He is a graduate of Montana Tech University with a degree in general engineering with a civil option. Claxton has nearly 10 years of experience in civil engineering and has held his professional engineer license for six years. His duties include overseeing infrastructure design projects.

Nick Siragusa joined Thomas & Hutton’s Civil Engineering Department as a designer. With a degree in civil engineering from Vanderbilt University, Siragusa has previous experience working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation as a Region 3 State Aide, working with county officials, engineers, and contractors on numerous projects. He will assist with developing site development construction drawings and engineering design considerations for water, sewer, and storm drainage infrastructure for residential, commercial, and industrial projects.

LOGICFORCE promotes director of litigation support

Campbell

LOGICFORCE Consulting, a Nashville-based legal IT consultancy, has promoted Kyle Campbell to director of litigation support.

Campbell joined LOGICFORCE in 2016 as an eDiscovery project manager. He has nearly two decades of experience across many facets of the field, including working in-house with law firms, eDiscovery service providers and eDiscovery software developers.

He previously served as a senior litigation services consultant at eSentio Technologies, where he provided consultation on all aspects of the litigation lifecycle and client operations inherent to maintaining a successful litigation practice.