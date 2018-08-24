Home > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 24, 2018
Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for July 2018
Top commercial real estate sales, July 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.
Davidson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|220, 230, 240 Great Circle
|Nashville
|37228
|7/27
|BPAZ Holdings 6 LLC
|IC BP III Holdings XV LLC
|$21,120,332
|431 Ocala
|Nashville
|37211
|7/20
|Dandridge 2018 LP
|Dandridge II LP
|$12,912,100
|810 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|7/23
|BRP 810 Broadway LLC
|Broadway/Nashville LLC
|$11,360,000
|530 Donelson
|Nashville
|37214
|7/17
|530 Donelson LLC
|Donelson Inv LLC; Donelson Pike Rest Partners
|$11,100,000
|475 Metroplex
|Nashville
|37211
|7/26
|BPAZ Holdings 7 LLC
|IC BP III Holdings IX LLC
|$10,174,668
|300, 308 10th
|Nashville
|37203
|7/2
|AMG 810 Lea LLC
|MLG Prop LLC
|$9,500,000
|1901 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|7/25
|NP Church LLC
|Reynolds Tim
|$6,550,000
|2400 21st
|Nashville
|37212
|7/25
|Linden Row Residential LLC
|Catholic Diocese of Nashville
|$6,000,000
|5001 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|7/30
|TT Holdings LLC
|NC&C Prop Gp
|$5,475,000
|3200 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|7/18
|SRI Ganesha LLC
|Maverick Mgmt LLC
|$4,650,000
|909 Hawkins
|Nashville
|37203
|7/2
|Illume Nashville LLC
|Willcam Prop LLC
|$4,100,000
|1309 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|7/10
|Y World Inv LLC
|Blue Dog Invs
|$3,950,000
|615 Berry
|Nashville
|37204
|7/3
|Sdnashville Real Estate Group LLC
|Breeden Jeanette; Breeden Phillip
|$3,300,000
|1902 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|7/5
|Kane LLC
|Shree Dutt LLC
|$2,800,000
|3004, 3010 Tuggle
|Nashville
|37211
|7/23
|Pie LLC
|Whitson Mitchell D
|$2,400,000
|533 Hickory Hills
|Whites Cr
|37189
|7/5
|Fasthorse LLC
|Ervin Equipment Inc
|$2,000,000
|819, 901 Russell
|Nashville
|37206
|7/13
|819 Russell Partners LLC
|Life Church Int Inc
|$1,875,000
|112 11th
|Nashville
|37206
|7/5
|Charette Matthew D
|Knoble David G
|$1,700,000
|910 Perimeter
|Nashville
|37214
|7/12
|Madesh Hotels LLC
|Corporate Investors Partnership V LLC
|$1,533,200
|244 Holt Hills
|Nashville
|37211
|7/24
|Montgomery Nathan E; Montgomery Susan B
|Mangrum Barbara J; Mangrum Donald G
|$1,500,000
|1003, 1011, 1013 44th
|Nashville
|37209
|7/19
|Rsd 44th Avenue LLC
|Sudekum Capital LLC
|$1,350,000
|111 Oak Valley
|Nashville
|37207
|7/13
|Midtown Printing Inc Trust
|Fuqua James Gil Jr
|$1,280,000
|799 Old Hickory
|Brentwood
|37027
|7/26
|Tri Star Energy LLC
|Witherspoon Charles W Jr Estate
|$1,250,000
|7945 River Fork
|Nashville
|37221
|7/16
|Moore Homes LLC
|Groves Curtis; Groves Faith; White Aaron
|$1,210,000
|223 OCEOLA AVE
|Nashville
|37209
|7/27
|Baskin Capital LLC
|Brodbine Family Trust
|$1,150,000
|610 Davidson
|Nashville
|37213
|7/5
|MSR Realty LLC
|Cumberland Architectural Millwork Inc
|$1,100,000
|1008 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|7/9
|Kingsley Family Trust
|Catch This Music LLC
|$1,040,000
|5581 New Hope
|Hermitage
|37076
|7/30
|Mettle Group LLC
|Cornerstone Invs Inc
|$950,000
|0 Briarville
|Madison
|37115
|7/2
|Samaroo Development Group LLC
|Auburn Lane Partners Gp
|$855,000
|507 Heather
|Nashville
|37204
|7/3
|Entente LLC
|Afrakhteh Ardavan
|$850,000
|2400 Antioch
|Antioch
|37013
|7/3
|Kingdom Homes LLC
|Whitson Mitchell D
|$850,000
|1143 Hunters, 3986 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|7/23
|Fvag LLC
|Watson Thomas G; Watson Jaqueline A
|$850,000
|1801, 1807 Underwood
|Nashville
|37208
|7/3
|Mosad Medhat; Nemr Mena; Sadek Mina
|Al-Ikaby Najah
|$850,000
|918 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|7/13
|Shville Dunn LLC
|M&S Assoc
|$840,000
|210, 214 Main
|Gdlttsvlle
|37072
|7/17
|Reeder Enterprises Inc
|Garrett GG Jr; Garrett Mary C
|$750,000
|518 Heather
|Nashville
|37204
|7/24
|Dale & Associates Inc
|Smith Jeanie; Smith Troy
|$725,000
|7984 Coley Davis
|Nashville
|37221
|7/5
|Armour Trust LLC
|Bacon Richard
|$719,000
|245, 247, 249 Hermitage
|Nashville
|37210
|7/16
|Siya Hospitality LLC
|Wall Donald E; Wall Margaret A
|$665,000
|2207 Pennington Bend
|Nashville
|37214
|7/31
|Patel Bhavika; Patel Kushal
|Pennington Bend Partners One
|$635,000
|1015 6th
|Nashville
|37207
|7/19
|Oshea Colin John Obrien; Oshea Erin Maurer
|Rodriguez Benjamin W; Rodriguez Karley J
|$601,000
|3415 Benham
|Nashville
|37215
|7/31
|Potter Brothers Const LLC
|Rasbury Susan J; Rasberry Susan J
|$595,000
|426 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|7/17
|Trace Const Inc
|Myatt Faye Swindle
|$490,000
|6499 Clarksville
|Joelton
|37080
|7/20
|Lambert Andrea K; Lambert Frank W
|Carpenter Kathy; Rollins Karen
|$450,000
|2502, 2504 Trevecca
|Nashville
|37206
|7/5
|Trevecca Avenue Holdings LLC
|Gleaves John; Hussey Paul D
|$400,000
|4401 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|7/3
|Balafkandeh Ebrahim
|Pratt Linda C
|$400,000
|2135 Antioch
|Antioch
|37013
|7/17
|Salih Hashim Jabbar
|Allstate Auto Sales & Services; American Dream Dev Inc; Kokoye Drau
|$400,000
|4000 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|7/31
|Bullock Jeffery L
|12 Stones Dev Corp
|$381,000
|226 Duke
|Nashville
|37207
|7/3
|Crema LLC
|Schoenenberger Karl; Schoenenberger Marika
|$375,000
|4001 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|7/13
|Brown Ronald
|Carleton McMullin Trust; Beth B McMullin Share I Trust
|$365,000
|0 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|7/31
|Doherty Neal Ferguson; Snyder William Francis
|Shaw James William Jr
|$333,000
|600 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|7/17
|Peters Coleman Daley; Peters Eugene Edward
|Johnson Darla J; Johnson Scott B
|$330,000
|8330 Riley Adcock
|Joelton
|37080
|7/3
|Kister Edward P III; Kister Sharon R
|Pritchett Donna D; Pritchett James A
|$320,000
|0 Dickerson
|Gdlttsvlle
|37072
|7/25
|Atlanta Inv Team LLC
|Hix Fred; Wilkes Terry E; Ray Chad M
|$275,000
|0 Glastonbury
|Nashville
|37217
|7/12
|C&S Prop Tn LLC
|Spartan Real Estate Services LLC
|$270,000
|2601 Eugenia
|Nashville
|37211
|7/2
|Five Star Custom Foods Ltd
|Burrell Brenda D; Burrell Edward H
|$250,000
|1900 Richard Jones
|Nashville
|37215
|7/3
|Primrose Emily Anne
|Hallberg Whitney J
|$223,500
|1308 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|7/27
|525 Group LLC
|Echo Const LLC
|$210,000
|296, 298 Cedarcreek
|Nashville
|37211
|7/17
|Chen Minhul; Chen Shao Chai
|Bell Anthony; Bell Staci J
|$189,975
|4425 Westlawn
|Nashville
|37209
|7/26
|Metsker Matthew David
|Floyd David A Jr
|$185,000
|5916 Morrow
|Nashville
|37209
|7/13
|5916 Morrow Holding Co LLC
|Hr Prop of Tn Gp
|$175,000
|316 Riverside
|Nashville
|37206
|7/9
|Chester Partnership Gp
|Plr Prop LLC
|$168,550
|360 Clearwater
|Nashville
|37217
|7/5
|Colvin Dennis N
|Wright David; Wright Sharon
|$160,000
|65 Baker Station
|Gdlttsvlle
|37072
|7/2
|Rivers Deborah Ruth; Rivers Joseph Aaron
|Robison Martha C
|$150,000
|1306 Dickerson
|Gdlttsvlle
|37072
|7/31
|Nevill Jason Lance; Tilley Kristine Elizabeth
|Mitchell Wallace
|$141,900
|0 Glastonbury
|Nashville
|37217
|7/12
|Spartan Real Estate Services LLC
|Needle Jacqueline Finkelstein; Raskin Asset Management LP; Goldman Jacqueline
|$135,000
|2835 Lake Forest
|Nashville
|37217
|7/19
|Guadalupe Pedro Gomez
|Rodriguez Gustavo
|$132,000
Williamson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|Ladd Park Sec 38
|Franklin
|37067
|7/17
|Jones Company of TN LLC
|TNF Invs G P
|$3,912,500
|5120 Maryland
|Brentwood
|37027
|7/12
|Capstar Bank
|First TN Bank
|$3,700,000
|1702 Old Hillsboro
|Franklin
|37069
|7/16
|Hall Haskall J; Hall Wilma J
|Mitchell Edith C; Mitchell William O Jr
|$3,600,000
|5821 Old 96
|Franklin
|37064
|7/23
|LFP LLC
|Milton Elizabeth; Milton Robert A
|$3,075,000
|2097 Wilson
|Franklin
|37067
|7/23
|Meeting of The Rivers LLC
|Thompson Melvin Inv Trust II
|$2,312,000
|0 Carothers
|Franklin
|37067
|7/5
|Crescent Communities II LLC
|Crescent Communities LLC
|$2,300,000
|0 Wilson
|Franklin
|37067
|7/2
|Mizell Jody; Mizell Troy
|Lovier John W; Lovier Lindalu
|$1,700,000
|4108 Trinity
|Franklin
|37067
|7/20
|Bellah Family Trust
|Chesnut Enterprises LLC
|$1,587,500
|2497 Goose Creek
|Franklin
|37064
|7/27
|Mercyme Inc
|Benson Mark J; Marshall Sarah S
|$1,477,000
|Pratt
|Franklin
|37064
|7/3
|MDW LLC
|Evergreen Homes LLC
|$1,350,000
|0 Main
|Spring Hill
|37179
|7/30
|Buckner Road Townhomes LLC
|Sherling Randolph R And Virginia B Trust
|$1,250,000
|621 Bradley
|Franklin
|37067
|7/13
|DJL LLC
|Carbine Dev Company; Carbine James
|$1,150,000
|126 Wilson Pike
|Brentwood
|37027
|7/9
|Soheean Inc
|Davis Mark Ray; Young Charles Wayne
|$1,050,000
|3340 Sweeney Hollow
|Franklin
|37064
|7/6
|Craige Frank Burton Iv; Craige Rachel Oxford
|Fields Orville F; Fields Patricia M
|$1,000,000
|7887 Oscar Green
|Primm Spr
|38476
|7/18
|Barton Adam R
|Pierce Family Trust 2016
|$935,000
|7950 Fisher
|Primm Spr
|38476
|7/23
|Soukup Charles J
|Barnhill Betty Revocable Trust; Melvin Sharon Ann; Owens Larry Irrevocable Trust; Striepling Donna Gale
|$863,440
|194 Berry Farms Town
|Franklin
|37064
|7/16
|CFT NV Dev LLC
|Berry Tyler IV And Avalyn Berry Swain Rural Plains Partnership; Berry Tyler IV Rural Plains Partnership; BNB WCO Inv LLC; Rural Plains Part; Swain Avalyn Berry Family Partnership
|$850,000
|7845 Lampley
|Primm Spr
|38476
|7/3
|Smith Jason F; Smith Samantha J
|Unger Farm LLC
|$580,000
|0 Lewisburg
|Franklin
|37064
|7/30
|Johnson Russell Kent
|Henson Willis E
|$470,000
|3009 Old Hillsboro
|Franklin
|37064
|7/3
|Sunnydale Farms LLC
|Thornton Ava L; Thornton James N
|$468,900
|159 Acton
|Franklin
|37064
|7/16
|Ballard William M
|Welling Corporation
|$450,000
|0 Pinewood
|Franklin
|37064
|7/24
|Underwood Amanda; Underwood Bradley
|Crews C E Jr Cc Trust
|$410,000
|4100 Natchez Ridge Pvt
|Franklin
|37064
|7/12
|Asmus Nancy Mabry; Asmus Warren Ralph
|King Robert L
|$245,000
|4259 Old Hillsboro
|Franklin
|37064
|7/11
|Inman Sandra Dean
|Inman Family Trust
|$201,500
|7238 Haley Industrial
|Nolnsville
|37135
|7/16
|M&A Rental Prop; Marino Angela R; Parchman Mike
|Parchman Mike
|$187,500
|8632 Taliaferro
|Eagleville
|37060
|7/18
|Burk Katheryn Marie; Burk Sean Patrick
|Abdon Charles; Abdon Yvonne
|$163,750
|5 Liberty
|Fairview
|37062
|7/9
|Boulton Mary; Boulton Steve
|Fairview Prop LLC
|$135,000
Rutherford County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|2573, 2631 Highwood
|Smyrna
|37167
|7/25
|Ahp Real 3 Nashville 2631 Spv LLC
|Summit Hospitality VIII LLC
|$19,000,000
|0 Medical Center
|M'boro
|37129
|7/13
|Vintage Gateway Owner LLC
|North Church LLC
|$3,780,355
|5770 Franklin
|M'boro
|37128
|7/18
|Veterans Partnership
|Martin Henry G; Veterans Commons G P
|$1,925,000
|Shores
|M'boro
|37128
|7/18
|Horton Dr Inc
|Reo Funding Solutions III LLC
|$1,560,000
|2675 Highwood
|Smyrna
|37167
|7/3
|Shreibman Amnon
|Oreof 2017 Ruby LLC
|$1,500,000
|1340 Broad
|M'boro
|37129
|7/2
|Bfg Partnership; Blanton Anna K; Blanton Marvin G
|Josan LLC
|$952,000
|Northfield
|M'boro
|37130
|7/6
|Kashani Khosro
|Murfreesboro Comm Prop LLC
|$900,000
|1423 Kensington Square
|M'boro
|37130
|7/27
|Domestic Violence Program Inc
|Smith Regina G Wiser; Wiser Regina G
|$842,500
|1809 Memorial
|M'boro
|37129
|7/25
|Nourish Food Bank; Smyrna-Lavergne Food Bank
|Reeves W Shane
|$780,000
|3240 Cripple Creek
|Readyville
|37149
|7/9
|Elliott Chandra; Elliott John
|Naylor Dorothy Marie
|$772,200
|Sharpsville
|M'boro
|37130
|7/2
|Nemeth Lucas; Nemeth Molly
|Posey Leonard B Estate; Posey Leonard Estate
|$740,124
|346 Main
|M'boro
|37130
|7/3
|Erwin Chris Scott; Erwin Rachel Elizabeth
|Becker David E; Becker Julie A
|$674,300
|7907 Christiana Fosterville
|Christiana
|37037
|7/23
|Thomas Bruce; Thomas Kristy
|Carver Sara; Carver Travis
|$602,500
|4075 Luke
|M'boro
|37128
|7/27
|Cd Development LLC
|Kirk Deborah S; Swanson Dev LP
|$597,829
|8912 Leanna Central Valley
|M'boro
|37129
|7/2
|Depasquale Michael A; Depasquale Rhonda J
|Seabolt James; Seabolt Katherine
|$550,000
|1416 Walnut Grove
|Christiana
|37037
|7/25
|Ayers Stephen D
|Barber Terry W; Barber Volney S Estate
|$493,977
|1141 Walnut Grove
|Christiana
|37037
|7/17
|Warner Davis L; Warner Taylor D
|Hunter Cinthia M; Hunter William S
|$481,000
|Luke
|M'boro
|37129
|7/9
|Revo Group Inc The
|Kirk Deborah S; Swanson Dev L P
|$454,766
|Warrior
|M'boro
|37128
|7/20
|JJD LLC
|Middle TN Development Partners LLC
|$450,000
|Off Dismal Hollow Rd
|Christiana
|37037
|7/9
|Swanson Dev L P
|Turner Brittany Mayfield; Turner Merreall Iv
|$425,000
|5067 Wayside
|Christiana
|37037
|7/3
|Centennial Const LLC; Sullivan Roofing Siding & Cont Inc
|Herndon Katherine W; Herndon Tyler W
|$420,000
|1207 Wenlon
|M'boro
|37130
|7/10
|Brownlow Allison C; Brownlow Derwin Anthony II
|Peyton Prop LLC
|$370,000
|103 Peyton
|Smyrna
|37167
|7/30
|Sayasack Lang And Lay Living Trust The
|Mejia Yazmin; Paz Yazmin M
|$365,570
|1621 Middle Tennessee
|M'boro
|37130
|7/26
|Abuqayas Mousa
|Firstbank
|$360,000
|14447 Manchester
|Christiana
|37037
|7/5
|Lewis Herbert Ernest; Mittler Diane Davis
|Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
|$327,500
|1001 Riviera
|M'boro
|37130
|7/16
|Flores Rafael Gonzalez
|Rannoch Inv Revocable Trust
|$325,000
|588 Weeks
|M'boro
|37127
|7/25
|Eanes Laura H; Lackey Joshua D
|Rollins Barbara Ann
|$275,000
|433, 435 Westgate
|M'boro
|37128
|7/20
|LAC Invs LLC
|Bachman Amy; Bachman Jacob
|$260,000
|197 Enon Springs
|Smyrna
|37167
|7/19
|Stevron LLC
|Greenway Gina Lee
|$260,000
|402 Uptown
|M'boro
|37129
|7/2
|Kag Holdings LLC
|Getz Keith
|$242,404
|Sharpsville
|M'boro
|37130
|7/5
|Kelton Andrea; Kelton Rhett
|Posey Eldridge D Executor; Posey Leonard B Estate
|$203,665
|Twin Oak
|M'boro
|37130
|7/25
|Rutherford County Area Habitat For Humanity Inc
|Bowman J Mitchell Jr
|$201,825
|3194 Browns Mill
|Lascassas
|37085
|7/3
|Edwards Amy; Edwards Chad Lee
|Rains Teresa
|$195,000
|504 Mason Tucker
|Smyrna
|37167
|7/19
|Anderson Lauren; Campbell Austin
|Hudgins Michael T
|$194,000
|206 Fortress
|M'boro
|37128
|7/2
|Mt Mgmt LLC
|Swanson Dev L P
|$189,900
|1303 Kittrell Halls Hill
|Readyville
|37149
|7/6
|Carroll Doris June
|Mulvaney Gerald E Jr
|$175,000
|3969 Cranor
|M'boro
|37130
|7/2
|Djordjevic Michelle A
|West Gary W; West Melinda C
|$170,400
|284 Meigs
|M'boro
|37128
|7/27
|Papic Stephen J
|Minter Lauren
|$160,000
|514 Old Nashville
|La Vergne
|37086
|7/2
|Aleshaa Rafik; Youssef George
|D&R Homes; Tansil Danny; Wilkerson Ronnie
|$160,000
|Puckett
|M'boro
|37128
|7/12
|Hamby Melanie Redmon; Hamby William Franklin
|Batey Thomas A
|$150,000
|2855 Taylor
|Eagleville
|37060
|7/3
|Acevedo Lindsay
|Greer Sharon
|$150,000
|5011 Rocky Glade
|Eagleville
|37060
|7/23
|Southerland Cheryl; Southerland Tony
|Jennings Mark A; Jennings Patricia A
|$146,000
|Rockdale Fellowship
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|7/2
|Thompson Dee D; Tompson Arthur R
|Franklin Kimberly R; Franklin Timothy A
|$145,000
|1 Cripple Creek
|Readyville
|37149
|7/19
|Mitchell Robert; Mitchell Sharon
|Tanner Manivone
|$140,000
|1817 Ragland
|M'boro
|37130
|7/17
|Robinson Ray
|Ayer Amy R; Riddle James D
|$130,000
|Mankin McKnight
|M'boro
|37127
|7/9
|Austin Doug Jay
|Barrett Jason Seth
|$129,900
|Sharpsville
|M'boro
|37130
|7/5
|Vaughn Kelton James; Vaughn Margaret A
|Posey Leonard B Estate
|$109,065
|3162 Kittrell Halls Hill
|Readyville
|37149
|7/2
|Alamilla Alicia; Alamilla Gabriel E
|Hughes Franklin David
|$109,000
|Walnut Grove
|Christiana
|37037
|7/25
|Justice Jessica B
|Barbar Volney S Estate; Barber Terry W
|$107,415
|1416 Walnut Grove
|Christiana
|37037
|7/25
|Catron Brian; Catron Diane
|Barber Terry W; Barber Volney S Estate
|$103,477
|Walnut Grove
|Christiana
|37037
|7/24
|Moore Gary L; Moore Martha J
|Barber Terry W; Barber Volney S Estate; Barber Willard J Estate
|$101,178
Sumner County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|109 Kirby
|Portland
|37148
|7/11
|Roib Kirby LLC
|Quest Iv Limited Partnership
|$5,762,500
|471 Main
|Gallatin
|37066
|7/5
|Riverstone Invs LLC
|South Westland Partners
|$3,450,000
|584 Nashville
|Gallatin
|37066
|7/23
|Franklin Funeral Homes LLC
|Alexander Funeral Home Trust; Troutt Inv Co LLC
|$2,000,000
|Nathan Forest
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|7/3
|Friends of Indian Lake Peninsula
|Destiny Real Estate Ventures LLC
|$1,000,000
|1129 Louisville
|Gdlttsvlle
|37072
|7/6
|ANA Prop LLC
|Johnson James David; Johnson Yvonne L
|$875,000
|447 Broadway
|Gallatin
|37066
|7/24
|Oreilly Automotive Stores Inc
|Kemp Sonya T; Kemp Ted A
|$500,000
|Alexanders
|Gallatin
|37066
|7/12
|Patel Usha N
|Martin Methodist College
|$450,000
|940 Corinth
|Portland
|37148
|7/2
|Ide Katherine A
|Nazarenus Lisa; Nazarenus Thomas W
|$329,000
|1342 Fowler Ford
|Portland
|37148
|7/9
|Hurley Christopher S; Hurley Heather C
|Ashe Joseph Ronald; Ashe Rita F
|$310,000
|Clearview
|Cottontwn
|37048
|7/3
|Bradley Jerry W
|Bradley Larry E; Bradley Nancy A
|$300,000
|Goshentown
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|7/17
|Fuentes Javier
|Deanna J Newport Living Trust; Newport Donald L
|$169,000
|Mount Vernon
|Bethpage
|37022
|7/5
|Wilson Andrew T
|Bream Dena Marie; Bream Jeffrey
|$167,500
|2120 Mount Vernon
|Bethpage
|37022
|7/16
|Waterhouse Theodore M
|Bream Dena Marie; Bream Jeffrey
|$150,000
|2028 Shell
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|7/19
|Indermuehle Debbie L; Indermuehle Scott W
|Garrett Helen Lorine
|$147,000
|2035 Liberty
|Gallatin
|37066
|7/11
|East Alan E; East Sarah L
|Byrd William G Jr; Miller Michael A
|$145,000
|Goshentown
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|7/17
|Clements George S; Clements Misty C
|Deanna J Newport Living Trust; Newport Donald L
|$142,000
|783 Douglas Bend
|Gallatin
|37066
|7/3
|Hart John Christopher; Hart Tara Holacin
|Shumate Shirley A
|$135,000
|1096B Johnny Spears
|Wstmorlnd
|37186
|7/25
|Leath John A; Leath Kristen
|Banfield Deborah L; Banfield Earl L
|$127,000
|523B Hollis Chapel
|Portland
|37148
|7/10
|Bourland Elizabeth S; Bourland William H
|Morelli Joseph A; Morelli Sharon A
|$125,000
|496 Womack
|Portland
|37148
|7/18
|Ryman Donald Ray
|Kathy Andrews Living Trust; Lloyd Andrews Living Trust
|$124,000
|183 Parker
|Portland
|37148
|7/26
|Templeton Chandra Michelle
|Anderson Donna; Fleming Cledith J Estate
|$112,000
|293 Dave Beasley
|Wstmorlnd
|37186
|7/16
|Glessner T Alan
|Rogers Daniel Chad; Rogers Diana Blake
|$100,000
|1104 Keen Hollow
|Wstmorlnd
|37186
|7/27
|Maze Johnny Morgan; Maze Rebekah Ellen
|Groves Lyda
|$100,000
Wilson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|0 Blair
|Lebanon
|
|7/18
|Heydel Farms GP
|Heydel & Associates LLC Gen Partner; Heydel Realty Partners LP
|$2,000,000
|3285 OLD ROME
|Lebanon
|37087
|7/11
|Schulert Peter A; Schulert Susan C
|Purnell Roe Carter Estate
|$1,071,299
|0 Canoe Branch
|Lebanon
|
|7/30
|Hulsey Christopher S; Hulsey Hannah
|Birket Joel R
|$768,000
|2800 Mt Juliet
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|7/24
|Duncan Brad; Duncan Tammy Jo
|Gwin John T; Gwin Patricia A
|$675,000
|0 Canoe Branch
|Lebanon
|37087
|7/13
|Cragwall James W III
|Cragwall Margaret Lorene Lannom Estate; Hagan A Ensley Jr Adm
|$611,800
|1615 Palmer
|Lebanon
|37090
|7/16
|Jordan Kristine N
|Nutter James A
|$595,000
|3656 Old Murfreesboro
|Lebanon
|37090
|7/10
|Smith Jake Astin; Smith Santosh Kaur
|Fleming Homes LLC; Fleming Jordan R Member
|$457,000
|Curd
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|7/27
|EB Builders LLC
|Earheart Robert E Jr Member; Tenn Tex Dev LLC
|$440,000
|1695 Coles Ferry
|Lebanon
|37087
|7/13
|Continental Plumbing Inc
|Coles Ferry Venture Partnership; Keller Larry Gen Partner
|$425,000
|0 Alhambra
|Lebanon
|37087
|7/31
|Pheasant Run Apartments LLC
|Nixon Victor K
|$409,000
|670 Center Hill
|Lebanon
|37087
|7/18
|Van Winkle Diana
|Mitchell William Scott Estate
|$392,000
|0 Murfreesboro
|
|
|7/10
|Jones Gene S Trustee
|Baird Amanda M; Major John G
|$386,214
|0 Mt Juliet
|
|37122
|7/16
|NFA Lebanon LLC
|Rowlett Jeff Partner; Towne Centre Partners
|$355,000
|Curd
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|7/27
|Three Star Homes LLC
|Earheart Robert E Jr Member; Tenn Tex Dev LLC
|$330,000
|5301 Tater Peeler
|Lebanon
|37090
|7/31
|Walker Bobby A
|Boggs Ashley D Member; TN Outdoor Prop LLC
|$313,000
|14520 Cainsville
|Lebanon
|37090
|7/16
|Carlson Khristopher Kyle; Carlson Kristie Nicole
|Linder Diane; Linder Mark
|$275,000
|100 Villa
|Lebanon
|37090
|7/12
|Curtis William G
|Damesworth Ashley Ann
|$235,000
|1055 Chatsworth
|O Hickory
|37138
|7/12
|Moorehead Vicki C
|Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC
|$229,025
|100 Villa
|Lebanon
|37090
|7/16
|Chase Winslow K; Laird Patricia A
|Blackwell John S
|$220,625
|100 Villa
|Lebanon
|37090
|7/3
|Tapley Gail
|Trimbach Virginia D
|$204,900
|0 Signature
|Lebanon
|37087
|7/30
|Shaffer Carolyn B; Shaffer Jerry L
|S&K Dev LLC; Shaffer Rebecca Member
|$198,900
|616 Rosa
|Lebanon
|37087
|7/30
|Barrett M L Family Limited Partnership; Barrett M Lee Jr Gen Partner
|Lang Debra L
|$185,000
|5301 Tater Peeler
|Lebanon
|37090
|7/23
|Stowell Maranee L; Stowell Michael S
|Boggs Ashley D Member; TN Outdoor Prop LLC
|$147,700
|Curd
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|7/17
|Wright Farms LLC
|Earheart Robert E Jr Member; Tenn Tex Dev LLC
|$110,000
|1795 Chicken
|Lebanon
|37090
|7/19
|Mid State Invs LLC
|Joyner Judy
|$109,000