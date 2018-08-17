Titans agree to extension with receiver Rishard Matthews

VOL. 42 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 17, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are doing their best to keep their core players together, and now wide receiver Rishard Matthews is the latest to receive a contract extension.

The Titans announced Tuesday they extended Matthews through 2019, a surprising move for a veteran who missed the offseason and has been on the physically unable to perform list this preseason.

"Rishard has had a lot of success since he's been here," coach Mike Vrabel said. "I think that's the plan going forward with everybody. The guys that we think can help us win in the future and win now, we'd like to keep those guys around and extend them."

Matthews signed with Tennessee in March 2016 after spending the first four seasons of his career with Miami. He's had his best seasons since joining the Titans.

Since 2016, he has 118 catches for 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns in Tennessee, and he ranks ninth in the NFL among receivers with at least 100 receptions averaging 14.7 yards per catch.

The receiver has 225 catches for 3,136 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career. Matthews was heading into the final year and due $5 million under the contract he first signed with Tennessee.

Being out with an undisclosed injury meant Vrabel and his assistants had to gauge Matthews off tape of his past two seasons. Vrabel said they feel good about Matthews' work and where he is at, hoping to see the receiver soon when he's ready to go.

"He has been very professional with the walk-throughs and the meetings," Vrabel said.

"Watching from behind the huddle and getting the call while trying to take the mental reps the best that he can and stay away from things. It's a process, but I think he's taken it in stride and he's been a real pro."

___

