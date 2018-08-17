Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 17, 2018

Teen files suit in response to Tennessee statutory rape case

KNOXVILLE (AP) — A teenage boy is suing a district school board in Tennessee, his former assistant football coach and the coach's wife, who is serving a three-year prison sentence for statutory rape.

The Knoxville News-Sentinel reports that the complaint says Kelsey McCarter's husband, former Knoxville South-Doyle High assistant coach Justin McCarter, suspected or knew about the abuse and allowed it to continue without reporting it.

The complaint says now-28-year-old Kelsey McCarter started sexually abusing the plaintiff in July 2015, when he was 14. It says Knox County school officials didn't immediately contact authorities after learning that she sent an "inappropriate" photo of herself to the plaintiff.

Kelsey McCarter pleaded guilty last year to six counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and one count of exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

