Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 17, 2018

Haslam announces school testing listening tour

Updated 4:25PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is launching a statewide tour to hear ideas to improve the state's problem-plagued elementary and secondary school online testing process.

Haslam announced Tuesday that the TNReady listening tour will include six stops statewide for teachers, administrators, and technology and assessment coordinators to discuss recent problems administering the tests and offer ideas for improvements.

Haslam and Education Commissioner Candice McQueen will attend each tour stop. Haslam says ex-Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents executive director Wayne Miller will lead the tour as a paid adviser for the governor's office.

The first stop is in Knoxville on Aug. 24.

Because of the testing issues, the state charged $2.5 million in liquidated damages to vendor Questar. McQueen said the state hopes to contract with a new vendor by the spring.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0