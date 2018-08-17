Atlanta leaders seek more details on Amazon-sized project

VOL. 42 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 17, 2018

ATLANTA (AP) — As Amazon.com prepares to select its site for a second headquarters, Atlanta leaders want to know more about plans for a colossal development project downtown.

Atlanta city council members were given a few more details Tuesday about the potential impact of developing an underused site known as "The Gulch." Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms assured them that affordable housing would be included by the city in any negotiations.

Planning documents show the project could fit Amazon's criteria for its second headquarters. Plans from earlier this year revealed it could include 9.3 million square feet (87 million square meters) of office space — more than three times the space in the Empire State Building.

The projected completion date is 2027, which is when Amazon has said it needs up to 8 million square feet (743,000 square meters) of office space for a second headquarters outside Seattle.

"The Gulch" properties now include parking lots, abandoned buildings and railroad tracks surrounded by Mercedes-Benz Stadium, CNN Center and government towers.

Amazon launched a high-stakes municipal beauty pageant in January by narrowing its list of potential locations to 20 finalists, including Atlanta. The company has said it expects to declare the winner by year's end.

The other finalists are Boston; Austin, Texas; Chicago; Columbus, Ohio; Dallas; Denver; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Miami; Montgomery County, Maryland; Nashville, Tennessee; Newark, New Jersey; New York City; northern Virginia; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Raleigh, North Carolina; Toronto and Washington, D.C.