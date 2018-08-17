Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 17, 2018

Titans place Kalen Reed on IR, agree to terms with Josh Kalu

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans' secondary has taken another hit with cornerback Kalen Reed becoming their third defensive back to get placed on injured reserve this preseason.

Reed joins safety Jonathan Cyprien and cornerback Tye Smith. Cyprien, who started 10 games for the Titans last season, tore his anterior cruciate ligament during a noncontact play in practice.

The Titans attempted to build depth in their secondary Monday by bringing back Josh Kalu.

Kalu had been waived by the Titans last week but agreed to terms with them Monday. He originally signed with the Titans in May as an undrafted free agent from Nebraska.

Kalu, who is 6 feet and 203 pounds, was a 37-game starter at Nebraska as a cornerback and safety.

