The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 17, 2018

FedEx offering hub employees tuition toward online degree

MEMPHIS (AP) — FedEx Corp. plans to offer free tuition to employees at its international hub in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Commercial Appeal reports the tuition would be good toward an online degree from the University of Memphis.

The university says in a statement that about 11,000 employees would be eligible for the program. The university's online arm has 60 graduate and undergraduate degree programs.

FedEx employees who don't have a high school diploma would be able to earn a high school-equivalent degree.

