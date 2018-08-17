Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 17, 2018

Lady Vols to host defending champion Notre Dame on Jan. 24

Updated 2:33PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee hosts defending national champion Notre Dame on Jan. 24 to highlight the Lady Vols' 2018-19 nonconference schedule.

The Lady Vols released the nonconference portion of their schedule Friday.

Tennessee also visits Texas on Dec. 9 and hosts Stanford on Dec. 18. Texas and Stanford both reached NCAA regional semifinals last season.

The Lady Vols will visit the Bahamas on Thanksgiving week for the Junkanoo Jam. The Lady Vols play Nov. 22 against Clemson and Nov. 24 against either Oklahoma or UAB.

Tennessee also hosts Presbyterian on Nov. 11, UNC Asheville on Nov. 14, Florida A&M on Nov. 18, Stetson on Dec. 5, East Tennessee State on Dec. 21, Murray State on Dec. 28 and Belmont on Dec. 30.

The Lady Vols play at Oklahoma State on Dec. 2.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0