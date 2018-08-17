Cumberland naming basketball court for school's former coach

VOL. 42 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 17, 2018

LEBANON (AP) — Cumberland University's arena will have its court named in honor of former Cumberland men's coach Cliff Ellis.

The designation will be made during a ceremony Friday at Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena. Former players and other coaches are expected for the event at 1 p.m.

Ellis coached at Cumberland from 1973 to 1975, compiling a 78-12 mark and two league championships. He completed his 43rd season as a college head coach this year. Ellis began his current position at Coastal Carolina in 2007.

Ellis made multiple NCAA Tournament appearances with four schools. His teams have advanced to the Sweet 16 three times, once with Clemson in 1990 and twice with Auburn, in 1999 and 2003.