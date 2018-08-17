VOL. 42 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 17, 2018

Night Market. Restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers, and live music. The events are free to attend and family-friendly. Beer, cocktails, and wine are available for purchase. Friday, 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

AUG. 17-19

Music at The Market

The Natchez Hills Winery at The Market features free music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the outdoor patio stage. This music series, at the Nashville Farmers Market, showcases new and rising Nashville talent. Tasting room is an opportunity to have a few glasses of wine with friends while enjoying some local culinary delights. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Each weekend until Aug. 31. Information

SATURDAY, AUG. 18

Undy Run Walk

Sponsored by Colorectal Cancer Alliance in Shelby Park, 8 a.m. Information

Family Day at OZ

This year, OZ is teaming with Adventure Science Center and Nashville-based visual artist Beth Reitmeyer for a journey of art, science, music and hands-on activities for the entire family. Fee: Adults $25, 12 and younger free. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 6172 Cockrill Bend Circle, Nashville. Information

Fire On The Water Festival

A one day music festival on the Cumberland River, Lock 4 Park, 1598 Lock 4 Road, Gallatin. Jamestown Revival, Framing Hanley, Lucie Silvas, Gave Dixon Sun Seeker, Daniel Donato, The Aquaducks, Brennin, The Parks, Snakehips, Mike Scott and the Nashville Band. A max of 3,500 tickets available. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Food trucks & craft beer. Fee: $25. Information

AUG. 18-19

War of 1812 at The Hermitage

The conflict that gave Tennessee its nickname “The Volunteer State” and catapulted its hero General Jackson to the national stage, stop by and learn about The War of 1812. Militia soldiers tell stories of their time serving with General Jackson and their experiences during the pivotal Battle of New Orleans, musicians offer samples of the songs and ballads of the era, and children can play period games on the lawn. $20 adults, $17 seniors, $15 students, $10 children, $10 veterans. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Information. Additional Hermitage event: The Business of Horse Racing: Aug. 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 26, 1-5 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 19

Jazz on the Cumberland

This summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays May through November. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 p.m. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 9

Shakespeare in the Park

Enjoy A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Centennial Park’s Bandshell each Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 9-Sept. 9. 6:30 p.m. pre-show entertainment with performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. Food and drink vendors open at 6 p.m. Free, but a $10 donation is suggested. Additional opportunity: Academy Park in Franklin, Sept. 13-16. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 16

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

-- Aug. 14-18: Cheatham County, 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City. www.facebook.com/CheathamCountyFair

-- Aug. 17-25: Wilson County, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. www.wilsoncountyfair.net

-- Aug. 20-25: Robertson County, 4635 Hwy 41 North, Springfield. www.robertsoncountyfair.com/county-fair.html

-- Aug. 28- Sept. 1: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com

-- Sept. 4-9: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

-- Sept. 7-16: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Registration for this monthly event is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but attendees are encouraged to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. The REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Ste. 200. Fee: $50 for non-members, free for members. Information

THURSDAY, AUG. 23

Business Studio: Getting the Word Out

Need to let the world know what’s up with your business? Get some fresh ideas about both traditional and non-traditional marketing strategies. Panel discussion with the agencies behind Thistle Farms, Kirkland’s, Ashley Judd, National Museum of African American Music and Mixtroz will share their expertise. You’ll also hear from local small business owners with out-of-the-box marketing strategies that have worked. The Cal Turner Family Center at Meharry Medical College, Room 203, 1011 21st Ave. N. 3-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

Live on the Green

Line-up for live music on the Public Square in downtown Nashville features Alanna Royale, Parquet Courts, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Trampled by Turtles. Shows will take place on Thursday evenings through August. All-day shows will close the 2018 edition on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. VIP tickets available for $80, $150. Information

AUG. 23-25

Fairview Public Library: “Fill a Bag for $Five”

Gigantic reduction in the book inventory will result in huge savings for shoppers at the semi-annual Friends of Fairview Public Library Book Sale. Fairview Recreation Center, 2714 Fairview Blvd. Thursday - 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Friday- 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.; Saturday- 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 24

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Topic: An update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Senator Jack Johnson, State Representatives Charles Sargent, Glen Casada and Sam Whitson. Columbia State Community College Community Room – Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 Program/taping Fee: no charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Open to the general public. Information

Full Moon Pickin’ Party

These Friday night parties feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Monthly through October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

SATURDAY, AUG. 25

The Nations Annual Chili Cook Off

This event hosted by Westside Meetup and proceeds will go to St. Luke’s Community House. 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Fee: $10, 5 & under free. The winner will receive $100 and will represent The Nations at the citywide chili cook off Sept. 29. St. Luke’s Community House, New York Avenue between 56th and 57th. Information

TUESDAY, AUG. 28

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network, build relationships and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The restaurant location varies from week to week. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Foxland Southern Grill, 223 W. Main Street. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Women In Business Summit

Enjoy breakfast while the Keynote Speaker discusses the importance of being empowered and motivating others, and then stay and learn more during three WIB Talks. Each WIB Talk will feature a new speaker with their own topic that will help you become the driver of your career, improve your professional presence and learn how to influence colleagues, peers and senior leaders. The Barn at Sycamore Farms, 4866 Murfreesboro Road. 8-11 a.m. Fee: Business Partner-$55, Guests-$75. Information

AUG. 30-SEPT. 1

Live on the Green

Line-up for live music on the Public Square in downtown Nashville features The New Respects, Rival Sons, Savannah Conley, The Wild Feathers, Roots of a Rebellion and Dr. Dog on Thursday. All-day shows will close the 2018 edition on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. VIP tickets available for $80, $150. Full artist lineup

SEPT. 1-2

Mud Run Nashville

Two courses! 5K (3.1 mile) 18 plus obstacles. 10K (6.2) mile, 30+ obstacles. Both courses are Military Style Obstacle Course for runners 12 years and older. Runners under the age of 18 must have waiver signed by an adult and must be accompanied by an adult during the entire race. Running, mud running, 5K, 1 mile, 10k, and beginner races. Fees: $40 kids mud run, $80 for all other races. Tap Root Farm, 4099 Clovercroft Road, Franklin. Information